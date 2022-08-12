8 Best Summer Jobs That Will Help Cash In This Season

Summer is in full swing in the northern hemisphere, with temperatures climbing and days becoming longer. But alas, those days of spending your summer waning away at home or by the pool are diminishing this year. As consumer prices increase, from basic household goods to luxury items, young American adults are on the prowl for summer employment.

While it may seem as if your dollars are getting you less these days, they are. With inflation soaring 8.6% at the end of May, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, it might be time to consider a summer job to help you get by this season.

With travel and tourism looking to peak this season, both domestically and abroad, and an influx of tourists visiting their favorite destinations, businesses have gone on a rampant hiring spree looking to fill part-time positions.

Research by Drexel University Center for Labor Markets Policy projects that the summer employment rate for those aged 16 to 19 will climb to a staggering 32.8%. This is the highest percentage in more than 15 years, proving that younger Americans are now more eager than ever to earn their wages.

For those of us who have previously held a summer job, from selling tickets at the state fair to waiting on tables, there’s something rewarding about earning your own cash.

Yet, the bearish economic outlook might have made it a bit harder and more expensive to enjoy the luxuries those before us enjoyed. According to a Deloitte survey, around half of Gen Z adults aged 18 to 24 are now living paycheck to paycheck, a grim sight indeed.

While being young and careless gives you more flexibility with your money, not having to pay rent or contribute to other expenses makes it easier to save up for a certain goal or use your cash to purchase goods you’ve always longed for.

Whatever your financial desires, it’s good to remain frugal and save a bit of extra cash for a rainy day. You never know when you might need to service your car or cough up a bit of dough to pay for school or medical bills.

Summer jobs can be fun and exciting, and it teaches you skills and lessons about the workplace. More so, it teaches you how to become financially independent, budget, and work with your own money. And whether you’re looking to travel to far corners of the world for summer jobs, whether it’s in Reykjavik in Iceland or Vietnam in Southeast Asia, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

So if you’re ready to jump into the labor market and live in a state where working regulations allow you to become employed given your age and qualities, some of these summer jobs may be just what you’re looking for – here are our picks.

Camp Counselor

Summer camps are considered an American tradition that has been engraved in our culture and long-lived heritage. Yet, over the last few years, summer camp might have changed a bit, looking to become more progressive in the type of activities and programs they run.

While our time at summer camp was some of the most unforgettable, perhaps it’s about time to return to your roots as a camp counselor.

Camps offer a wide range of activities, from flag football to pottery, canoeing, and even yoga. Depending on your skills and love for children, being a camp counselor at a day or sleep-away camp can be a rewarding and fulfilling summer job.

Counselors usually provide supervision, health and safety measures, and leadership to younger campers. While the job can be tiring, with long and hard working hours, it’s rewarding to see the imprint and difference you can make in a child’s life.

Pet Sitter and Dog Walker

Many people are looking to travel again this year, with an exodus of Americans migrating across the country or catching flights to exotic destinations.

With so many people looking to take extended holidays, oftentimes without their pets, it might be a perfect opportunity for you to offer pet sitting or dog walking services.

Those families abroad for weeks on end will be more than willing to pay a loyal and trustworthy individual to look after their pets. However, being a pet sitter means you need to love animals and know a bit about their needs.

Not all pets, whether cats, dogs, mice, hamsters, or even parrots, are the same, so be sure to have a crash course on the basic requirements of looking after a specific animal or breed before you take on a job like this.

And with so many people looking to save extra money while away, booking their furry friends to an animal hotel can quickly rack up a hefty bill. With this in mind, consider what you can offer in terms of basic services and how much you’ll be able to charge.

Teach English

This job is a bit more for our experienced and skilled readers, but if you’re someone who has recently graduated high school and has strong language capabilities, you could consider teaching English – either abroad or online.

Like many other, more professional jobs, some requirements depend on where you want to teach or the language center that employs you.

For starters, you might need to obtain a TEFL or TESOL certificate. You can obtain a TEFL or Teaching English as a Foreign Language, and TESOL or Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages online after completing an accredited course.

Prices for these courses vary, anything from $150.00 to $1,500 for more elaborate certificates. There is an abundance of online courses available, and some of them don’t require face-to-face classes.

Just always make sure you understand what the requirements from the language center or recruitment company are, as some foreign countries may request that you already have a formal bachelor’s degree.

There are a lot of open positions currently in the field as an ESL or English Second Language teacher, especially in Southeast Asian countries. Make sure you find a job that meets all the basic requirements and skills before accepting any job offers.

Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant or VA is a relatively new job role that came to life during the early months of the pandemic. VAs tend to work from home, meaning you will need a stable internet connection and strong organizational skills.

These jobs can vary depending on the employer and oftentimes requires employees to complete tasks, organize schedules, plan an itinerary, manage social media accounts, respond to emails, check in with queries, and do other related errands.

It might sound like a lot, but it ultimately depends on the employer and what they expect from you.

Sometimes you may be asked to make hotel bookings; other times, you might need to capture data points. Tasks can vary.

If you’re someone who prides themselves on being well-organized, a good communicator, and willing to put in some hours behind a computer, perhaps being a VA is just the summer job you need.

Waitering or Hospitality

The hospitality industry was among the hardest-hit industries during the early days of the pandemic, seeing mass layoffs and restaurants, bars, and cafes being closed for weeks on end. Now that everything’s more or less back to normal, some institutions are looking for part-time staff that can help out during the peak season.

Being a waiter or server, as we call it here in the U.S., can take a toll on your body. Long working hours, excessive standing, carrying heavy objects, and dealing with impatient customers all at once can tire you out quickly.

As a server, you’re bound to make a few mistakes here and there, especially if this is your first job, but without mistakes, you won’t be able to learn, so take something good from it.

The important part here is to ensure that you are aware of the local state and county regulations regarding the legal working age and minimum working hours required. Each state runs things differently, so make sure you know what will be expected from you before you accept a job offer.

Additionally, you should be prepared to work hard and hustle even harder, and know that some places let you keep your tips while others only pay you minimum wage. It’s a hard job, but it’s easy to cash in your pocket.

Babysitter

This job might not be for everyone, but for those of us who have experience working with children, being a child sitter can be a viable option during the summer months.

Look, it’s not an easy job or something everyone is good at, so make sure you know what you’re letting yourself into. A lot of parents are also extremely picky when it comes to the people they entrust with their children, as they should be, so make sure you are completely honest and transparent with the family you’re working for.

You will need to prove that you have some past childcare experience and make sure you have time scheduled to become a child sitter. Working long days with young kids can be a joy, but it takes a lot of energy to keep children entertained constantly.

Lifeguard

In some cities or communities with public pools or summer camps, lifeguards will be required to watch over those using the facilities.

Now lifeguarding is a serious matter, mainly because you are physically looking after other people’s lives, in and out of the water.

There are a lot of places where you can obtain lifeguard training beforehand where they will teach you the basics of the job. From learning how to save a drowning swimmer to giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, there’s a lot that goes into being a lifeguard on duty.

If you’re a good swimmer who can carry another person’s weight while in the water and know how to keep your cool during emergencies, then maybe look at becoming a lifeguard this summer.

And although you’re working, at least you’re spending your days outside next to the pool.

Bartender

Again this is one of those jobs considered for individuals of legal drinking age, which in America it’s 21 years.

A bartender’s job is always filled with excitement, and besides all the rowdy crowds you get to serve every night, you also get to meet some very interesting people.

Bartenders tend to work long shifts, and depending on your experience behind the bar, you might be able to land a well-paid position, plus your tips – most of the time.

Additionally, some states do require that you have a license or some form of bartender credentials to work in this field, so make sure to read up about the basic legal requirements beforehand.

While it can be a fun and exciting job, you might be required to work late hours, which means you will miss out on time you could’ve spent with friends or family. Although there are a lot of advantages that come with working as a bartender, it primarily depends on where you work and what your skills are.

The Takeaway

While others might frown upon working during the summer holidays, it takes a lot of determination to apply yourself to a part-time job. The rewarding feeling of having to earn your cash, especially from a young age, gives you more freedom and flexibility to learn how to work with money and save for a rainy day.

Ultimately, there are many summer jobs out there, and it depends on your skill level and how well you can apply yourself to the job to make it worthwhile. Always read up about local regulations regarding the legal working age, and ensure your employer doesn’t take advantage of you while you’re helping out.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by ValueWalk and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Courtesy of Canva.