In many ways, Superman represents one of the first superheroes ever created in comics. Before long, the Man of Steel branched into TV shows, cartoons, movies, and even video games. While the best Superman games lack the quality of other superhero titles, like Spider-Man and Batman, some enjoyment remains.

The best Superman games of all time ranked below include a mix of solid gameplay and messier but still fun experiences. From one of the earliest video games to more modern spin-offs, these titles showcase Clark Kent in an interactive medium.

1. Injustice 2 (2017)

NetherRealm Studios expanded upon everything it did with the previous DC Comics fighting game. Once again, Superman plays a massive role in the storyline, which also feels dark and mature. It beats its predecessor for its simple but effective improvements to the graphics, tighter controls, and impressive writing.

2. Superman: Shadow of Apokolips (2002)

Most Superman-focused video games fall short. If players want an actual Superman experience that plays and looks pretty good, this remains the one to check out. The PS2 and GameCube title captures every aspect of the superhero, from his powers to his villains, familiar locations, and even flying. It has it all, and while it doesn’t feel perfect, it remains the most robust Superman standalone game until now.

3. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (2012)

The second DC Comics Lego game introduced an open world for players to explore and branched the characters beyond just Batman’s crew. It included the likes of Superman and more for players to fly around as in the detailed world. This game fits in an excellent middle ground of offering lots of content but without doing too much.

4. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (2014)

The third DC Comics Lego game feels even broader than its predecessors. Players can explore places more familiar to Superman fans and even play as him, but it falls just short of its predecessor in how similar it is.

5. Injustice: Gods Among Us (2013)

This DC Comics fighting game from NetherRealm Studios put Superman at the forefront of its sinister plot, but not in the way players expect. Superman takes on the role of the villain in this fighting game. His moves feel impactful and devastating, making for one of the better games to play him.

6. DC Universe Online (2011)

This long-running MMORPG lets players create their custom characters. Though players don’t take the role of Superman for most of the game, they still have the opportunity to check him out in specific competitive modes. He controls well here and plays an integral role in the overarching plot.

7. Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe (2008)

This fighting title from NetherRealm Studios mashed characters like Superman with Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Superman works well in a fighting game, and he controls better than he does in other games. Plus, it features solid graphics only matched by the later fighting games featuring the Man of Steel.

8. MultiVersus (2022)

This fighting game takes inspiration from the Super Smash Bros. series but with a Warner Bros. twist. It features many characters, including Superman. Superman controls well but feels a bit limited in the compact stages. The added costumes and customization options help this game stand out more.

9. Infinite Crisis (2015)

This MOBA game features Superman as one of the playable characters. His move set feels unique and fitting for his character, while the tactical battlefields require players to think about what to do next as they capture points.

10. Lego DC Super-Villains (2018)

This spin-off Lego game features many missions, lots of characters, and plenty of places to explore. While it remains a good game as a whole, it needs more when it comes to Superman fans in general. The focus on villains and other characters leaves him in the background.

11. Superman iOS (2011)

This mobile game for iOS devices employed a fascinating comic book-style cutscene structure, which worked well to make for an enticing interactive plot. The actual gameplay feels varied as players explore side-scrolling levels where they even have the chance to fly up to space.

12. Superman Returns (2006)

The final actual Superman game created in recent memory for consoles, this title also featured an open-world-like environment. Letting Clark Kent fly around Metropolis and even into space feels fantastic, but everything else holds it back. The combat and general structure of the game let down its otherwise novel features.

13. Superman: Countdown to Apokolips (2003)

This looks like one of the best Gameboy Advance titles, but the handheld's limited buttons resulted in passable but repetitive controls. This game feels great for a single playthrough, but little more beyond that.

14. Superman: The Man of Steel (2002)

This original Xbox title holds itself back with the problematic timed missions. Without the timer, players can explore the unique locations from the comics alongside some decent combat mechanics.

15. The Death and Return of Superman (1994)

Superman looks vibrant and colorful in this brawler game. It uses elements of his powers alongside traditional beat-em-up gameplay to make a title worth checking out. Unlike some games on this list, it even includes some flying sections.

16. Superman: The Man of Steel (1989)

For a game in 1989, this title does quite a lot with its gameplay. Some of its levels feature aerial pseudo-3D experiences, while others feature traditional side-scrolling combat. This mix makes it one of the better games players could check out in the 20th century.

17. Superman (1992)

While the levels of this Sega Genesis game look colorful and fabulous, its main problem stems from the controls. Players only use Superman to engage in basic brawler gameplay with a jump, punch, and kick option. His signature powers don’t show up often enough, and the game has no flying mechanic.

18. Superman (1988)

This arcade title features some of the most impressive graphics of the time but little else. Its gameplay feels a bit too primitive and lacks the depth of the console counterparts released at the same time].

19. Superman: The Game (1985)

This fascinating level-based game emphasizes multiplayer in a unique way. Either two players take on the roles of Superman and Darkseid, respectively, or the player battles against the computer across various sectors. This leads to some fun and engaging but shallow multiplayer gameplay.

20. Superman (1987)

This NES title offers a simplistic and straightforward set of levels for players to navigate. The end of each level features a bad guy to fight. Nothing feels too horrible about this game, but it feels light compared to similar titles.

21. Superman (1979)

The first Superman video game arrived during the start of the interactive medium. It had colorful graphics for the time but not much else. The gameplay remains simple as players try to stop Lex Luthor while avoiding attacks.

22. Superman: The New Superman Adventures (Superman 64) (1999)

The much-maligned Superman 64 feels like one of the worst games ever made. The sad reality remains so few Superman video games exist, and even fewer feel worth playing. The 3D controls work wrong, the maps feel empty, and the polygonal graphics look awful today.