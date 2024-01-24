Are you an anime fan with the supernatural genre and looking for 15 Best supernatural anime series of all time? Below we will provide the 15 Best supernatural anime series of all time just for you!

Mysterious and fictional aspects built with good graphics will feel very real in a supernatural genre anime. The plot with shades of horror, adventure, mystery and tension always dominate anime series with this genre. Starting from superpowers, ghosts, monsters, to unexpected mystery experiences will always succeed in making the audience amazed by seeing these 15 best supernatural anime series of all time!

Best Supernatural Anime Series of All Time

15. Anohana

Aired: 2011 | Studio: A-1 pictures

Anohana presents the story of the friendship of 6 friends who turn into ignoring each other because of a tragedy. The tragedy of the past is that one of them died as a result of an accident.

They blamed each other until someone blamed themselves, and finally they distanced themselves from each other. But apparently, the friend who died earlier came back as a spirit that at first could only be seen by 1 person.

With a great effort to reunite their shattered friendship, in the end of the story the spirit of the poor Menma managed to unite them. Menma can also be seen by the five friends. This anime story managed to make many viewers shed tears.

14. Tokyo Ravens

Aired: 2013 | Studio: 8-bit

This anime tells the story of students and students who have magical abilities but only some of them can be chosen and can become official magicians. Because if they become official magicians then they are placed in a special school for high-class magicians. These young wizards have a conflict with evil wizards to prevent the destruction of the world of wizards & the world of ordinary people.

13. Kokoro Connect

Aired: 2012 | Studio: Silver Link

Tells the story of an extracurricular team consisting of several members with their own life problems. Until one day a supernatural phenomenon occurred to them, namely they experienced an exchange of body and emotional feelings between members.

This phenomenon makes them go through the problems that come their way, but in the end they also get a positive side because they understand more about the problems and lives of each of them.

12. Tokyo Ghoul

Aired: 2014 | Studio: Pierrot

However, with the misunderstanding between the three parties between humans, Good Ghouls, and Evil Ghouls made this place a battlefield between the three parties, and resulted in a large-scale battle that ended up hurting, torturing, and even killing each other.

Due to the chaotic situation like this, making this place a battlefield and not suitable for people who don't have the ability to defend themselves well or fight.

11. Angel Beats

Aired: 2010 | Studio: P.A.Works

The characters who were thrown into that world then experienced reincarnation into a new life. Then the characters who are thrown there are people with different stories, and with sad memories with their dreams that have not come true.

By presenting various stories as mentioned, watching this anime can stir your emotions while watching it.

10. Ao No Exorcist

Aired: 2011 | Studio: A-1 pictures

An anime that tells about the life of Rin Okumura, a young man who has super strength and abnormal body strength, as well as his twin brother, Yukio. They grew up and were raised by their adoptive father, Shiro Fujimoto, who was an Exorcist.

Then one day, Rin realizes that he and Yukio are children of Satan, the strongest demon who is the enemy of mankind. On the day of Shiro's death caused by trying to protect Rin, which then led Rin to do something that had been forbidden so far, namely to take out the karakura demon slayer sword. Because actually this sword is Rin's demonic power seal.

So that causes Rin to get his true demon form and can wait for the blue flames from his body.

9. Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu

Aired: 2016 | Studio: White Fox

Tells the story of a high school student named Subaru Natsuki who was suddenly summoned to another world while he was on a trip.

This anime is also a series that carries the isekai genre. This anime tells about the spontaneous transfer of a character named Natsuki Subaru to a parallel world and makes him meet Emilia which involves him in a royal conflict. Moreover, he was hit by a curse that allowed him to live again after experiencing death in that world.

Is that an advantage? Of course not entirely true, because it actually made him feel tortured physically and mentally.

8. Elfen Lied

Aired: 2004 | Studio: Arms

This supernatural genre series tells the story of usual humans against mutans. The protagonist of this series, Lucy has a resemblance to a superhero and has a unique character. But because of the uniqueness makes her get terrible discrimination. This anime series is suitable for those of you who like the type of character who has unique magical powers and tries to adapt.

7. Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Aired: 2019 | Studio: bandai namco pictures

Tells the story of Iruma Suzuki, a 14-year-old boy who has to work hard to continue his poor life. Until one day he finds out the fact that he has been sold to the demon Sullivan by his parents

If you think that Iruma will be eaten or sacrificed for certain rituals then that right is a mistake, because all the demon Sullivan wants is to have a grandson, take care of him and be able to enroll him into the Devil Babyls school.

Iruma desperately hides his human identity when he attends the special demon school, but it only lasts a short time due to the popularity of the demon Sullivan and the expectations of all demons who consider Sullivan's current grandson, Iruma to be the next demon king!

Iruma soon finds himself in an overwhelmed situation when he has to cast a forbidden spell in front of the entire school. With this, Iruma instantly gained a reputation he didn't expect. Even so, he would definitely be bound to even stranger circumstances.

6. The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods

Aired: 2020 | Studio: Deen

This anime series tells of a group of evil knights who conspire to unseat the throne of the kingdom of Britannia, said to have been annihilated by the Holy Knights, although some claim that they are still alive.

ten years have passed, the Holy Knights succeeded in carrying out a coup d'etat and assassinating the king, later becoming the new tyrannical ruler of the kingdom.

Elizabeth, the king's only daughter, embarks on a journey to find the “Seven Deadly Sins,” and enlists their help in reclaiming the kingdom.

The storyline presented by this series is very interesting to follow each episode!

5. Spirited Away

Aired: 2001 | Studio: Ghibli

The list of the 15 best supernatural anime series of all time is incomplete if we don't add this title from studio Ghibli entitled Spirited Away. Set lost and alone in a world full of spirits and other mysterious creatures, main protagonist Chihiro must now save his parents and find his way home.

If you are a fan of anime that contains unique supernatural beings, then this is a movie you should watch at least once in your life!

4. Kakuriyo No Yadomeshi

Aired: 2018 | Studio: gonzo

Tells the story of an Aoi Tsubaki who was abandoned by her parents and lives with her grandfather, she has the ability to see Ayakashu or spirits from other realms.

When her grandfather suddenly dies, the independent Aoi must continue her college career, armed only with her knowledge of cooking as a means of protection against man-eating spirits. With the hope that her life will go on normally and will no longer be related to the ayakashi, she instead does things that draw herself even more into the realm where the ayakashi live.

He is taken to the Hidden Realm, where ayakashi reveals himself to be a giant god known as Oodanna, and he learns that he was used as collateral for her grandfather's debt of one hundred million yen, and that she must pay the price for her grandfather's reckless decision by marrying Oodanna. Aoi bravely refuses and decides to work things out on her own terms: she will pay off her own debt by opening a restaurant at the Oodanna Inn.

The story of this animation not only revolves around romance, but centers on Aoi's persistence to survive independently and solve her life's problems. If you're looking for a supernatural anime that's not just about war, then this anime can be your choice!

3. Bungo Stray Dogs

Aired: 2016 | Studio: Bones

The story begins with the appearance of a mystical tiger that disturbs the public order in several areas, which is then coincided with Nakajima Atsushi who was expelled from the orphanage that had sheltered him for so long that he lived wandering for weeks.

Until finally he pulled over to the river and rescued a drowning person who later became known as Dazai Osamu, a private detective with supernatural abilities. Having no goals and funds for daily needs, Nakajima Atsushi then agrees to investigate the mystical tiger case with Dazai and one of his colleagues, Kunikida Doppo.

This anime contains various cases that detectives with special abilities are trying to solve that manage to amaze the audience because of the presentation of the graphics and the extraordinary story plot.

2. Death Note

Aired: 2006 | Studio: Madhouse

Light Yagami is the character who gets the Death Note and after learning about the powerful abilities of the Death Note, he plans to eradicate criminals and try to build a world without crime.

Until in the end, as a result of writing people's names too often and taking the lives of criminals, the police also identified this as a serial murder of criminals. Assisted by a character known as the best detective, namely L, the police are trying to find out who the perpetrators of this serial murder are.

This series is suitable for those of you who like solving mysteries and cases one by one

1. Noragami

Aired: 2014 | Studio: Bones

Yato's life changes when he meets Hiyori who saves him from a car accident. This incident did not make Hiyori hurt but instead caused her soul to be trapped between the human and other realms, so that it could make her soul leave her body and sometimes remain human. Then Hiyori holds Yato to take the responsibility so that she can return as a normal human, but this actually leads the story into an adventure between gods, humans, and the sacred mission of a god that is amazing to watch!