Best Sydney Sweeney Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Sydney Sweeney’s various skills in education and sports didn’t stop her from first appearing in an independent film as an extra near her school in Spokane, Washington. That experience changed her life and helped her pursue an acting career.

A set of cameo and brief guest appearances across series like 90210, Pretty Little Liars, and more set her up for her own eventual success with the best Sydney Sweeney movies and TV shows. Her place in Hollywood stardom didn’t take long to skyrocket, either, as she continues to expand her list of the best Sydney Sweeney movies and TV shows thus far in terms of production quality and her performances.

1. Euphoria (2019-Present)

The award-winning Euphoria follows Zendaya in her most impactful role yet as the addict Rue, who struggles with life and her dependency. The teen drama holds nothing back in its portrayal of drugs, intimacy, and more. Its stellar performances from the supporting cast, such as Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie, only add to its excellence. Viewers should know, though, its grim nature and harsh but necessary outlook may not be for everyone.

2. Everything S-cks! (2018)

Sydney Sweeney plays Emaline in this underrated TV comedy-drama about a group of nerdy teens in 1990s Oregon who come together to make a movie to get attention and the following struggles. It has some genuine laughs amidst the meaningful life lessons and melodrama.

3. Big Time Adolescence (2019)

Pete Davidson plays a goofy college dropout addict who mentors his teen friend. Their adventures elevate this coming-of-age tale with the right mix of hilarious lines and memorable emotional moments. The supporting cast, like Sweeney’s Holly, helps it stand out.

4. Sharp Objects (2018)

This TV adaptation of the famous book by Gone Girl creator Gillian Flynn takes its time in setting up the story about Amy Adams’ character returning to her small town to find the truth behind two girls’ disappearance. But when it gets going, it lands with confidence and surprises, helped along by the excellent cast.

5. Reality (2023)

This bizarre and gripping drama thriller follows a random afternoon in which the FBI interrogates a girl named Reality Winner, played by Sydney Sweeney. It has a narrow scope, focusing often on the dialogue and interrogation but also the mystery surrounding it. This nuanced approach carries the story forward along with Sweeney’s best performance yet.

6. The Handmaid’s Tale (2018)

Sydney Sweeney appeared for a brief couple of episodes in this monumental and beloved drama about a dystopian future in which women have a diminished role in American society. Her quieter and more subtle acting in the midst of the grand scheme of this amazing series contributes just enough.

7. Anyone But You (2023)

This romantic comedy has a pretty standard premise about a failed couple who must act like an item at a wedding they both have a part in. Its script and romantic moments do nothing special, but the two leads—Sweeney and Glen Powell—have undeniable chemistry and bounce off one another in terrific ways.

8. Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (2019)

Sweeney has a much more minuscule role in this award-winning comedy-drama, but she plays the part of Snake well. Besides that, this fantastic look at the 1950s state of Hollywood excels when it comes to its dramatic moments and acting from the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and so many other stars.

9. Dead Ant (2017)

This bizarre, lower-budget movie follows a metal band who gets stuck in the desert on the way to a concert. They have to fight off giant ants to survive and perform. Its strange premise lands well due to the fantastic writing and goofs, led by a stellar cast of Sean Astin, Danny Woodburn, and Sydney Sweeney.

10. The White Lotus (2021)

Sweeney has a smaller role in the first season of this series about the titular paradise hotel known as the White Lotus. It follows the visitors at the resort hotel who find its perfect appearance hides a sinister secret. The drama sometimes has some awkward pacing but lands well with the right mix of satire and thrills.

11. Clementine (2019)

Sydney Sweeney stars as a girl who encounters a woman named Karen, played by Otmara Marrero after she runs away from the end of a previous relationship. This leads to a strange but unique sexual thriller in which the relationship between the two lead women anchors the story, for the most part. Count it among the best Sydney Sweeney movies.

12. Under the Silver Lake (2018)

This expansive drama thriller follows a man who goes on a search throughout Los Angeles for a woman who disappears from his pool. It leads him on a journey through some of the darkest parts of the city. It has some issues in pacing, which feels all over the place at times, but it lands more often than it misses.

13. The Voyeurs (2021)

Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith play a young couple who spy on the intimate lives of their new neighbors and discover some potential issues like cheating. It doesn’t offer anything new to the sexual thriller idea, and it feels a bit too forced in its intimate moments, but it remains a decent entry among Sydney Sweeney movies.

14. Nocturne (2020)

One of Sweeney's most unique lead roles comes from this horror thriller. It follows a twin who finds a dead classmate’s journal and starts gaining the talent to overtake her more successful twin sister at their academy. It offers Sweeney a different type of role, which makes it worth a watch for her fans.

15. Relentless (2017)

This entry in the overstuffed Taken-like genre doesn’t offer anything too new. It follows a mom who goes on a journey to El Salvador to save her daughter from human traffickers. While it offers nothing new to the table, its underrated cast and characters help it somewhat stand out.

16. The Horde (2016)

This campy, low-budget horror does a decent amount with the little it has. It follows a retired Navy Seal on a hellbent adventure to save his girlfriend and her class from monsters attacking them. Its smaller scope and decent action make for an okay watch if viewers know what to expect.

17. Night Teeth (2021)

Despite the fascinating cast of actors like Debby Ryan, Alfie Allen, and Sydney Sweeney, this vampire flick feels like a modern knockoff of the usual clan versus clan action drama. It provides just enough fight scenes and surprises to be worth a watch for vampire fans.

18. Tell Me Your Name (2018)

This horror film puts Sydney Sweeney in the lead role as a girl who discovers a demonic force with which she gets entangled. It feels a lot like an Exorcist copycat without some of the thoughtful scares and spooks. That said, Sweeney plays the lead role as one of the rare positives about the movie.

19. The Ward (2010)

This John Carpenter film follows a woman who believes a dead patient roams the hallways at her mental facility. It leads to some occasional thrills and chills, but it lacks the oomph of some of Carpenter’s best horror work. It feels a bit too mundane in the end.

20. Angels in Stardust (2013)

This odd coming-of-age tale tells the story of a teen girl who grows up in a dangerous town in the middle of nowhere she wishes to get away from. The unremarkable characters and poor pacing let down the otherwise intriguing premise.

21. Spiders (2013)

This represents Sweeney’s entry into the low-budget and throwaway horror genre. It tells the story of a space station that crashes into New York City and brings with it a bunch of massive spider monsters. If viewers don’t mind lifeless action with some mediocre special effects, this might be worth a shot.

22. Cassidy Way (2016)

This horror thriller follows a man who finds information from some students about his dead son, which leads him on a rampage to murder anyone involved. Unfortunately, its pacing holds it back with forgettable action moments and lackluster writing.

23. Love Me or Else (2018)

Sweeney plays one of the lead roles in this intriguing thriller about a girl who finds her mom 17 years after being adopted and tries to live with her. The mystery feels a bit too cliché and light at times, making for a bland film without the action and drama it could have.

24. Manic (2017)

This melodramatic film follows an intelligent teen who has a breakdown and ends up in a special school for students with mental illnesses. It has its mix of funny and serious moments, but it never quite carries the nuance necessary for this type of story. This includes a bizarre role for Sweeney.