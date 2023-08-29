22 Best Talk Show Hosts of All Time

What happened to all the talk shows? Celebrities used to go on talk shows to communicate with the public. A great host knew exactly what questions to ask to create the ultimate viewing experience for the people watching or listening back home. With shorter attention spans and social media becoming the primary avenue for news in the 2020s, great talk show hosts get creative to carve out a niche and a dedicated audience. These are the 22 best talk show hosts in the history of radio and television!

1. Johnny Carson

Viewers loved Johnny Carson as a talk show host because they could relate to his casual attitude. He also proved he was game to try anything. His sense of humor attracted an unprecedented number of celebrity guests to his show, and his calm demeanor and class made The Tonight Show into the brand it remains today. No matter who takes over the reins of a late-night program, they are forever in the shadow of Johnny Carson, and they know it.

2. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey broke down so many barriers for Black people and women few media personalities could ever match her in terms of influence. It didn't hurt that she had natural interview skills and a strong screen personality. Some fans may not have enjoyed her semi-invasive interviewing tactics, but Winfrey always tried to get the answer the public craved.

3. Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien built a brand by playing late-night television's resident weirdo. Conan could use raunch humor and cringe jokes others are uncomfortable with, and he combines that with an easy rapport and audience communication that separates him from his peers. Even though he's no longer on late night, you can still watch him interview celebrities on his podcast with the same liveliness and energy he's always exhibited.

4. Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters is one of the most venerable talk show interviewers in the medium's history. Her no-nonsense, straight-shooter attitude attracted people to her interviews and forced her guests to answer honestly and thoroughly. Watching her journalism in action felt like being transported to a more pioneering state of media, where everyone in the field had to be at the top of their game to succeed truly.

5. Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres' sterling reputation declined in the last decade. As her time on her titular talk show ended, fans found out about some of her more unruly behavior towards her employees and staffers. Disregarding this information and focusing on her interviewing talents, the woman certainly knew how to entertain and comfort millions of fans around the globe. Degeneres' background of struggle and perseverance resonated with those who enjoyed her daytime romp for almost two decades.

6. Howard Stern

Any list of the most critical radio hosts of the 21st century will include Howard Stern. Stern's been vital in keeping audio interviews relevant as the social media era takes over. He's also been one of Sirius XM's most influential figures in their growth. Stern is a complicated figure who doesn't hesitate to flirt with guests or use raunch humor to deliver unconventional moments. Stern's bold and blunt style often results in fascinating interviews.

7. David Letterman

Nobody has more late-night talk show experience than David Letterman. When he let go of The Late Show in 2015, he left a legacy of iconic comedy and engaging interviews with guests such as Bill Murray, Joaquin Phoenix, and more. Letterman had a self-entitled style that let his guests know he wasn't intimidated by them; Letterman thought he was the most intelligent person in the room.

8. Larry King

Larry King's brilliance as a talk show host resided in his ability to attract a wide array of guests worldwide. Politicians like Vladimir Putin and comedians such as Jerry Seinfeld had their moments in the spotlight with King, and he was known for getting his guests to give authentic answers. King worked over 6,000 shows on CNN, his attendance every night on cable making him famous with even the most unaware of audience members.

9. Jay Leno

Jay Leno usually played things safe. Whereas his rival, David Letterman, was much more avant-garde, Leno was comfortable being a trusted presence who fit into whatever box was in front of him. People enjoyed his company on The Tonight Show for almost 20 years, but his exit from NBC was messy. Conan O'Brien and Jay Leno formed an icy relationship in the late 2000s when vying for the 11:35 P.M. timeslot.

10. Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert is politically engaged, unique, and novel compared to his contemporaries. Colbert changed his personality on-air from satirical to natural when he transitioned from The Colbert Report to The Late Show. Still, he remains an intelligent interviewer who capitalizes on a humanistic report with guests.

11. Regis Philbin

Regis Philbin's chameleon approach to talk show hosting makes him a legend in the genre. Regis worked with Kathy Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa for decades on Live! His easy chemistry with both women made him a comfortable presence no matter what type of talk shows you like to watch.

12. Bill Maher

Bill Maher is all politics, all the time. Unlike other talk show hosts on this list, Maher only has world events on his mind when he enters the living room. His honesty and ability to be “politically incorrect” are sometimes controversial, but people love hearing his opinions on the most hotly debated topics in the news, especially during voting season.

13. Graham Norton

Graham Norton revolutionized how guests are interviewed on talk shows, yet many hosts are slow to copy his brilliant ideas. Norton is quick-witted and personable when sitting simultaneously with two, three, and sometimes four guests on a couch. Conversations with a large party are more human and natural than other hosts' one-on-one interviews.

14. Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel started his career as an immature comedian specializing in “bro” humor on programs like The Man Show. He matured into a more sophisticated yet still-childlike entertainer, and he's been rewarded with 20 years on late-night television via ABC. Skits involving people at home, such as the “parents stealing Halloween candy” prank, made Kimmel one of the first hosts to use the internet and social media to grow his fanbase.

15. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is a goofball with big kid energy, but his lack of focus in interviews slightly drags him down the list. Fallon is talented, with years of experience on Saturday Night Live and other programs before The Tonight Show. Just don't expect to learn much about a guest from their appearance on one of Fallon's talk shows. Good, silly fun is what you can enjoy, though.

16. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg became one of the preeminent actor-turned-talk show hosts of her generation. Her relationships in Hollywood and familiarity with the industry help her conduct richer, more knowledgeable interviews because she knows where the guests are coming from. Whoopie is a national treasure with no filter, and we love her for it!

17. Craig Ferguson

The Scottish import with a beloved accent, Craig Ferguson's late-night talk show days were gone before they could receive the adulation they deserved. Ferguson employed hilarious strategies like robot sidekicks and men in horse costumes to entertain the audience on CBS's The Late Late Show, and those who understood his style raved about his abilities in front of the camera.

18. Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart's prominence waned after his Comedy Central hosting days ended. Still, you never know when you'll see him eviscerate a corrupt politician to their face or chat it up with celebrities like LeBron James in a barber shop. Stewart is whip-smart and unafraid, two traits that will never decline in popularity.

19. Scott Van Pelt

Sports talk television is all hot takes and ignorance nowadays. Affectionately nicknamed “SVP,” Scott Van Pelt is one of the last true beacons of knowledge on ESPN and in all sports broadcasting. The Worldwide Leader gave Van Pelt his Sportscenter show in 2015, and fans gathered around their TVs to hear SVP give the best sports analysis around.

20. Rich Eisen

Rich Eisen is an ESPN alumnus who has succeeded similarly to Scott Van Pelt. Eisen keeps the rash opinions to a minimum, opting to give the most unbiased view of the day's sporting events. When he interviews guests on The Rich Eisen Show, you get to see his broad knowledge of topics outside the world of sports.

21. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is the rare person who went from musician to talk show host, but we love the career-turn for her. Clarkson is enthusiastic and happy to be on the couch with her guests. The energy exuded by her is rare for talk show hosts these days, and we hope she continues to grow from here.

22. James Corden

James Corden's carpool karaoke is reason enough to put him on this list. The British talk show host has a bad reputation for treating fans and restaurant servers with little to no respect, but Corden is one of the best when creating a new-age talk show with innovative skits.