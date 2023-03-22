15 Best Television Sitcom Dads of All Time

Are you ready to countdown the greatest dads in television history? First, let me note that Bluey's dad Bandit Heeler from the animated show Bluey was the number-one voted response. Still, for the sake of non-animation, these others top the list.

1. Ward Cleaver From Leave It to Beaver

Ward Cleaver (Hugh Beaumont) from Leave It to Beaver was not only acknowledged for being a fantastic father figure on TV. He also received recognition for acting as a secondary dad to the kids from the show off-camera.

2. Charles Ingalls From Little House on the Prairie

Charles Ingalls (Michael Landon) from Little House on the Prairie was voted as one of the greatest dads in television history. One explains he was a “Hard worker, builder, farmer, survivor. Oh, and kind and sweet husband!”

3. Paul Hennessy From 8 Simple Rules

Paul Hennessy (John Ritter) from 8 Simple Rules received numerous votes for being an amazing television father. One woman confesses that he was her TV dad and is made fun of for admitting so, but it is her truth. She adds that she misses John Ritter immensely.

4. Dr. Jason Seaver From Growing Pains

Dr. Jason Seaver (Alan Thicke) from Growing Pains received lots of love from commenters in the thread. While one confesses he was their TV dad, another admits, “I loved his ‘my kids aren't perfect' approach to parenting.”

5. Jack Arnold From The Wonder Years

Jack Arnold (Dan Lauria) from The Wonder Years was an underrated comment. Many suggest that he was a hard worker, war veteran, and no-nonsense television father who loved his children and wife.

6. Steven Keaton From Family Ties

Steven Keaton (Michael Gross) from Family Ties comes up a number of times in the thread. He was a wonderful husband, father, neighbor, and employee who taught value.

7. Phillip Banks From The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Phillip Banks (James Avery) From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was an incredible father to his children, his nephew, and anyone watching the show. The man made me cry a few times and spoke to me as a mentor growing up. Numerous others agree with my sentiment.

8. Red Forman From That '70s Show

Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from That '70s Show may sometimes come off as a jerk. But he's a loving father who isn't afraid to tell it like it is. Furthermore, he took in his son Eric's friend Hyde despite being financially burdensome.

9. Carl Winslow From Family Matters

Carl Winslow (Reginald VelJohnson) from Family Matters received wide recognition as “a commercial for the Prototypical TV dad!” One elaborates, noting that he took in and put up with Urkel, who constantly destroyed his belongings and stalked his daughter.

10. Andy Griffith From The Andy Griffith Show

Andy Griffith from The Andy Griffith Show is acknowledged as an all-around best sitcom Dad who was a widower and provided love and life's challenging lessons. One suggests, “Opie Tayler would never have turned into such a great kid without his Pa.”

11. Cliff Huxtable From The Cosby Show

Cliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby) from The Cosby Show was an incredible father to his children. One explains that he had three very different children and respected and loved them as individuals. One admits, “I was worried Bill Cosby's nefariousness would exclude Dr. Huxtable from this list. Fantastic character, great dad.” Some can separate the character from the man. Still, others protest it.

12. John Walton Sr. From The Waltons

John Walton Sr. (Ralph Waite) from The Waltons genuinely loved his wife, his children adored him, and he was a hardworking man. Despite living through the darkest days of the depression, he also kept his family fed.

13. Danny Tanner From Full House

Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) from Full House was America's TGIF father for nearly a decade. He was a widower with three girls who invited their uncle and best friend into their home and were all outstanding father figures. Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) has as many, if not more, nominations for this spot.

14. Dan Connor From Roseanne

Dan Connor (John Goodman) from Roseanne gained the respect of many when he stood up for Jackie when she was in an abusive relationship. Others note that he was a great TV dad because he was fun and loving, but when he got angry, “He was like a real dad.”

Popular Reading: The Most Popular and Influential TV Shows of the 1960s

15. Gomez Addams From The Addams Family

Gomez Addams (John Astin) From The Addams Family from the 1960s received ample votes for being the greatest TV dad. One states, “Honesty Gomez is like the ideal everything, good father, good husband, everyone should strive to be Gomez or have a Gomez in their life.”

This thread inspired this post.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was originally published and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: CBS Productions.