Unforgettable Goodbyes: 14 Iconic TV Show Finales that Left a Mark on Pop Culture

What are the most iconic TV show finales that fans think are unforgettable? Someone in a popular online forum asked, “In your opinion, which show had the best series finale?” Here are 14 TV series endings people thought perfectly wrapped up their favorite show.

1. Veep (2012 – 2019)

A lot of fans thought Veep’s ending was perfectly in line with the overall show. As hard as drama is to wrap up well, fans think the comedy was probably harder to wrap up in a meaningful way. Other fans said that the show's ending stayed true to its core and they're happy Selina Meyer didn't get a redemption at the end.

2. Community (2009 – 2015)

A lot of fans loved Community's finale and thought it was perfect in every way. Fans were of course sad to see the show end, but when the show ended, fans said they felt pretty good about the ending and it felt like a true ending.

3. Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

The Breaking Bad finale was perfect and very memorable for a lot of fans and many said the last scene of the show really hit home for them. With its intense emotional impact, gripping tension, and Bryan Cranston's powerhouse performance, the finale cemented Breaking Bad‘s status as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, earning the adoration of critics and fans alike.

4. Mr Robot (2015 – 2019)

Mr. Robot was a criminally under-watched show, thought one fan. People talked about how great the 3rd and 4th seasons were and how fantastic the finale was. Maybe hearing about how good the ending was will get other people interested in watching this show all the way through.

5. Scrubs (2001 – 2010)

People argued whether or not to include season 9 of Scrubs, but ultimately decided it's a stand-alone, and the show ended with season 8. The ending of that season really gave everyone they wanted and it feels like everything was wrapped up nicely.

6. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005 – 2008)

Avatar: The Last Airbender was nominated by one fan, who said they knew it was a kids' show, but they've never seen a show that felt more complete at the end. Watching Avatar: The Last Airbender again as an adult for a few fans made the ending really special and they're happy they got to appreciate it more.

7. Newhart (1982 – 1990)

A fan nominated Newhart, explaining the show ends with Bob Newhart waking up from a dream and is in bed with his wife from his previous series, The Bob Newhart Show.

Several people agreed it was a genius ending and that it should really be the standard for all shows and their finales.

8. The Americans (2013 – 2018)

The best in my opinion is The Americans said one TV fan said. It gave fans everything they ever wanted in a finale, including the a scene a lot of fans were hoping to happen with the main characters.

9. Blackadder Goes Forth (1989)

Some people thought the best finale of a show was probably the Blackadder Goes Forth, which I believe was also expected to be the last of the four Blackadder series.

10. The Good Place (2016 – 2020)

It's hard to make a show about death, well about death even more. The Good Place had an amazing finale and it really wrapped everything up so nicely. Overall, the whole show was a great way to talk about death without being too sad.

11. Person of Interest (2011 – 2016)

Fans thought that Person of Interest was such an incredible run. The show started off very slow but as it went on the the overarching storyline started to form, the show got a lot better all the way until the end.

12. BoJack Horseman (2014 – 2020)

One fan said that they felt like people underestimate BoJack Horseman because the first episode is kind of silly and a talking horse cartoon, but it gets so good pretty quickly after that, and the ending is absolutely stellar. The last two episodes of the entire show are brilliant.

13. The Wire (2002 – 2008)

One TV fan shared the fact that the real-world Baltimore PD (Maryland) got busted for basically the same thing they did in the final season of The Wire, a decade after the show ended, which just proves how great the shows ending was.

14. Six Feet Under (2001 – 2005)

Many TV fans named the Six Feet Under finale. As with a lot of shows on this list, fans thought it gave them true closure and packed more emotion into it than some other show's entire run. One fan also shared they still get chills when they listen to the song by Sia that plays at the end.

Source: Reddit.