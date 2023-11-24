The Greatest Thanksgiving TV Specials of All Time

Halloween and Christmas might be the two holidays that receive the most amount of attention, but let's not take anything away from Thanksgiving, perhaps the most underrated holiday out there. After all, what person doesn't love sitting around, cramming their face with heaping plates of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pie?

It's a wonderful time of year where the food is delicious, the weather is crisp, and NFL is always on TV, giving everyone something to look forward to.

As part of the holiday season, viewers also get to see some of their favorite TV shows release Thanksgiving specials set during or around the holiday. In the intermediate periods between NFL games, we recommend checking out these must-watch Thanksgiving-themed TV specials when you're too stuffed to do anything else.

1. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

For over 50 years, Charlie Brown has managed to stay relevant through its various holiday-themed specials–none more so than the three-month trifecta: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. All three remain classic TV programs to enjoy with the family, offering lighthearted stories that focus on the beloved Peanuts characters gathering to celebrate the holidays.

The third holiday special after the Peanuts‘ Halloween and Christmas specials of the 1960s, 1973's A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving follows Charlie as he throws together a Thanksgiving dinner after Peppermint Patty invites herself and a few friends over to celebrate. In true Charlie Brown fashion, he struggles making a meal that will impress his friends, with his loyal companions, Linus and Snoopy, both trying to help him any way they can.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has charm, wit, and, like all of the Peanuts' holiday specials, it manages to showcase the strengths and personalities of each individual character, from Charlie's unsuccessful but wholehearted attempts to throw a decent party, to Linus assisting him, to Patty's being unimpressed by the whole affair.

2. Friends: “The One With All the Thanksgivings” — Season 5: Episode 8

Friends has a ton of memorable Thanksgiving episodes out there, any one of which could've appeared on this list as the best the series had to offer. While we enjoyed specials like “The One Where Ross Got High” it's their classic episode, “The One with the Rumor,” that takes the cake for Friends' best Thanksgiving episode.

As the gang readies for Thanksgiving, Monica announces an old high school friend, Will (Brad Pitt), will be joining the group for dinner. Things take a turn for the worst, though, when it's revealed Will cannot stand Rachel, having formed an “I Hate Rachel Club” with Ross that had been put out an embarrassing rumor about Rachel when they were younger.

There's a lot going in “The One with the Rumor,” and true to Friends' style of humor, all of it seems to spill over into one chaotic, hilarious mess. Much of the action revolves around Rachel, Ross, and Will's storyline, but numerous gags from the episode's B-plot– including Phoebe and Chandler try to get out of helping prepare dinner by pretending to watch an NFL game, or Joey taking on a huge Thanksgiving turkey by himself – provide some hearty chuckles as well.

3. How I Met Your Mother: “Slapsgiving”— Season 3: Episode 9

How I Met Your Mother‘s recurring “slap” gag (due to a bet made in the show's early run, Marshall is able to slap Barney five times whenever he wants) made for one of the series' best running jokes. Later, the bet even wound up playing an integral role in of several HIMYM Thanksgiving-themed episodes: “Slapsgiving,” “Slapsgiving 2: Revenge of the Slap​​​​​​ Disaster Averted,” and “Slapsgiving 3: Slappointment in Slapmarra.” Like most trilogies, though, it's the original that stands apart as the best.

Shortly after Robin and Ted have broken up, the gang prepares for their first “grownup” Thanksgiving together as a group, with Lily going to extreme lengths to make everything perfect. Things take a dramatic turn when Robin invites her new boyfriend to the dinner, and both she and Ted address the tense nature of their now-uneasy friendship.

“Slapsgiving” features plenty of comedic moments, but also plenty of drama, namely around the Robin and Ted storyline, which manages to capture the awkwardness two people feel when they try to remain close friends after a meaningful relationship has ended. For that reason alone, it's why “Slapsgiving” remains the best Thanksgiving episode How I Met Your Mother ever produced – along with seeing Barney get slapped and Marshall sing a song written for the occasion right after.

4. Bob’s Burgers: “Turkey in a Can” —Season 4: Episode 5

Nobody holiday makes specials like Bob's Burgers. Whether it's Halloween, Christmas, or Thanksgiving, the show has pulled off numerous entertaining episodes that never fail to disappoint. Though Bob's Burgers has its fair share of memorable Thanksgiving episodes, it's hard to beat the series' best, “Turkey in a Can,” one of the funniest animated TV specials out there.

As the Belchers prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Bob readies a delicious brine for his turkey to marinate in before the big day arrives. His big plans, however, are interrupted when someone throws his turkey into the toilet, prompting him to go out and buy another one – only to find each turkey ending up in the can.

In essence, “Turkey in a Can” offers a classic whodunnit scenario, complete with an investigation launched by Louise into who keeps throwing the turkeys away. The ingenious nature of the episode, though, actually revolves around its more sentimental side, with Bob overcoming his unease at the idea of Tina growing up and becoming an adult.

5. The Simpsons: “Bart vs. Thanksgiving” — Season 2: Episode 7

In the course of 30+ years, it's surprising to see a show as long-running as The Simpsons has only produced a mere four Thanksgiving-themed episodes. In the end, we decided to go with one of the show's earliest and easily greatest Thanksgiving episodes, “Bart vs. Thanksgiving.”

In this episode, Marge prepares a beautiful Thanksgiving dinner for Homer, the kids, Patty and Selma, and her mother to enjoy, only for everything to wrong when Bart accidentally destroys a centerpiece that Lisa had taken a lot of time making. After being sent up to his room, Bart escapes with Santa's Little Helper, spending time in a nearby soup kitchen and realizing the gravity of his actions.

The episode has plenty of heart and early character development for everyone involved, most especially Bart (the mischievous troublemaker of the family) as he who begins to realize the consequences his actions have on others. It's an important life lesson to learn, and seeing the episode end with the family able to set aside their differences, forgive each other, and come together, again hammers in the point of Thanksgiving: it's not about the pomp and circumstance – it's about the general thankfulness people feel spending time with those they care about most.

6. Modern Family: “Three Turkeys” — Season 6: Episode 8

If there's one thing you can count on in this world, it's that Modern Family‘s holiday specials will always be touching, affectionate, and clever in their basic story and plotting. Case in point with the series' Thanksgiving special, “Three Turkeys.”

Looking to have a quiet Thanksgiving by themselves, Jay and Gloria lie to the family and say they're going on vacation. Now in charge of Thanksgiving, Phil sets to work with Luke making the perfect turkey for the occasion, while Claire – worried that Phil will somehow mess up – prepares a backup turkey. Meanwhile, Mitchell encourages Cam to put his foot down to Lily's increasing rebelliousness.

Out of all the shows on this list, it's hard to find one that is able to balance comedy and chaotic plotlines with legitimate sentimentality quite as well as Modern Family. There are conflicts left and right, with even the B-stories having some kind of problem mixed in, but against all odd, Modern Family combines them all very well, producing a enjoyable holiday special perfect for the whole family.

7. Brooklyn Nine-nine: “Thanksgiving” — Season 1: Episode 10

In 2013, the critically acclaimed police procedural comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine pulled off a successful hat trick in its first season, delivering a Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas special, all three of which managed to be funny, entertaining, and a wonderful blend between comedy and crime.

In the series' first Thanksgiving-themed episode, Amy invites her colleagues over to dinner, hoping to impress Holt and establish a mentorship between the two of them. Everyone appears reluctant to go, especially Jake, who is busying himself with work in order to get out of attending, including tracking down $10,000 stolen from the precinct.

Like all the best holiday-themed episodes, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s “Thanksgiving” showcases every characters' strengths and personalities — from the aTerry becoming “hangry” or Amy going above and beyond with her Thanksgiving efforts, including writing an eight-page toast about what she's thankful for to impress Holt.

8. The Office: “WUPHF.com” — Season 7: Episode 9

In the closest thing The Office has to a Thanksgiving episode, Ryan struggles to make a decision on whether or not to sell his online startup—WUPHF.com—even as he faces mounting pressure from everyone in the office who has invested in it to sell (Darryl, Stanley, Andy, and Pam). The only one who stands by Ryan is Michael, who owns 50% of the company, and whose devotion for Ryan puts him at odds with all the other investors. As that happens, Dwight throws a hay-themed Thanksgiving festival in the parking lot, and Jim grows unmotivated to work when he learns of a new limit on sales commissions.

While the episode hasn't much to do with Thanksgiving, it does resolve three important, long-standing storyarcs The Office had long built upon: Ryan's WUPHF.com project, Dwight and Angela's contract to have a baby, and Michael's complicated relationship with Ryan.

As Michael faces increasing pressure from everyone else to talk Ryan into selling, he begins to see Ryan not as the close friend he always regarded him as, but instead as the flawed, insecure, and lazy figure he truly is. It's a painful moment for Michael's character, but in the end, through his heartfelt speech where he says he believes in everyone in the office, viewers can't help but admire him as a man who trusts all of his employees to do the right thing. It's what makes Michael Scott such a great character, and what makes this such a great episode.

9. Seinfeld: “The Mom and Pop Store” — Season 6, Episode 8

Like The Office‘s “WUPHF.com” Seinfeld‘s “Mom and Pop Store” barely has anything to do with Thanksgiving—it just sort of incidentally is set around the end of November, loosely tying in the Macy's Day Parade, which Elaine's boss, the eccentric Mr. Pitt, had always wanted to participate in.

The main action of the episode revolves around George, who has bought a 1980s LeBaron under the assumption the previous owner had been Jon Voight. As Jerry tries to figure out if he has been invited to his friend Tim Whatley's annual Thanksgiving party, Elaine tries to help Mr. Pitt win a place holding the Woody Woodpecker balloon during the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Like most Seinfeld episodes, “The Mom and Pop Store” will leave viewers laughing throughout, namely at the numerous misunderstandings that take place (Elaine, unable to hear, turning down a date without Whatley, whom she has a massive crush on, for example), as well as Jon Voight's hilarious cameo that sees him bite Kramer's arm.

10. Cheers: “Thanksgiving Orphans” — Season 5, Episode 9

Cheers remains one of those shows that refuses to drift into obscurity. Like Seinfeld, it’s been ranked as one of the most influential sitcoms of all time, and with good reason.

Throughout its 11 season run, critics and viewers fell in love with the numerous, fan-favorite characters who inhabited the show, from serial leads like the charismatic Sam or the academic Diane, to supporting players like the no-nonsense Carla or the clear-headed Woody. With a series that spanned 11 years, it's fair to assume the show produced more than a few holiday specials, with perhaps none more well-loved than Season 5's “Thanksgiving Orphans.”

With Thanksgiving approaching, the Cheers characters all attempt to sort out who will be coming to Carla's Thanksgiving dinner (since many of them lack families or other friends to spend the holiday with, they all end up attending). As everyone settles in, they find problems when the turkey Norm has brought takes hours to cook, prompting tensions to run high among the party guests.

Out of all the specials on this list, “Thanksgiving Orphans” might just include the most chaotic portrayal of a holiday celebration gone wrong, all ending in a messy food fight between all the dinner guests. It's a funny, awkward episode that sends a positive message about friendship and surrogate family members.

11. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: “Talking Turkey” — Season 1, Episode 12

Throughout its six-season long run, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air thrived on juxtaposing the social backgrounds of Will Smith’s fast-talking main character with the privileged upbringing of his in-laws. As humorous as this contrast tended to be, perhaps the show’s most clever treatment of said juxtaposition came with season 1’s “Talking Turkey.”

Preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving together, the Banks family see a serious change in their plans when Will’s mother Vy drops by for the holiday. Chastising her sister and brother-in-law for their lax treatment of Will, Vy encourages Vivian to sharpen her parenting skills, pushing her kids to make Thanksgiving dinner instead of having it catered.

A Thanksgiving special with a heartfelt message, “Talking Turkey” does an admirable job showing the contrast in parenting styles between the overly-relaxed Viv and the far more strict Vy. The clash of styles leads to some humorous results, culminating in one of the most nauseating Thanksgiving meals ever displayed on television.

12. That '70s Show: “Thanksgiving”— Season 1, Episode 9

Though season 5’s “Thank You” is also worthy of note, That ‘70s Show’s inaugural Thanksgiving episode, “Thanksgiving,” ranks among the stronger holiday-centric specials in this cult favorite sitcom.

After Laurie returns home with a friend from college for the holidays, unexpected problems arise between Eric and Donna when Laurie’s friend begins to take an interest in Eric.

Time and time again in That ‘70s Show, Eric and Donna’s romance served a major focal point for the series’ continuity, with a number of issues preventing the two from coming together and experiencing the relationship they each want to have. Facing their biggest problem up to that point, it’s an episode that demonstrates their love for each other and their willingness to forgive and forget past mistakes.

13. Malcolm in the Middle: “Thanksgiving”— Season 5, Episode 4

As viewers might expect, every holiday-themed episode of Malcolm in the Middle makes for a humorous affair, the characters’ engaging in all kinds of shenanigans and anarchic hijinks that prevent them from enjoying the holiday. Case in point with season 5’s “Thanksgiving,” which turns the idea of a traditional family dinner over on its head.

As Reese prepares to create the ultimate turkey dinner for his family on Thanksgiving, Malcolm sneaks away from the house to attend a party. At the same time, Lois finds herself getting involved in a marital spat between Francis and Piama, an argument that Hal encourages her to avoid at all costs.

Presenting what might very well be the most appetizing-looking Thanksgiving dinner ever assembled, Malcolm in the Middle’s “Thanksgiving” also does a great job exploring the romantic undercurrents the Wilkerson family are experiencing, from Malcolm’s first brush with a crush to the constant bickering between older couples like Hal and Lois.