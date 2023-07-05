The 13 Best Things About Growing Old

Growing old is a transformative journey that reveals life's beauty in the most unexpected ways. Each year, we gather wisdom, embrace newfound liberation, and learn to develop a profound appreciation for life's simple pleasures.

From honing our hobbies to shrugging off the weight of others' opinions, the list of the best things about growing old stretches far and wide. Here we discuss 13 perks of growing old.

1. You Never Have To Care About Pop Culture

Remember spending hours keeping up with the latest trends, celebrities, and music? Well, growing old means you can finally bid farewell to that pressure.

No more worrying about being out of touch with the latest fads or feeling obligated to watch every popular TV show. Instead, you can embrace your unique interests and enjoy the timeless classics that bring you joy.

2. You Become Functionally Invisible To Young People

As you age, you may notice something quite liberating: you become functionally invisible to the younger generation.

This means you no longer have to worry about constantly being judged by young people. With this invisibility, you can embrace your newfound freedom and stride confidently, knowing you can live on your terms.

3. Gradual Distancing From One's Regrets

Growing older often brings with it a sense of acceptance and peace. Regrets that may have once consumed your thoughts fade into the background.

You gain a broader perspective on life, realizing that dwelling on the past only hinders personal growth and happiness. With each passing year, you distance yourself from those regrets. This helps to free up mental space for positive experiences and personal fulfillment.

4. Being More Comfortable With Who You Are

Growing old makes you accept and grow comfortable with the person you are. Over time, you come to understand yourself better, embracing both your strengths and your imperfections. This self-acceptance allows you to navigate life, unapologetically embracing your quirks and unique qualities.

5. Experience And Wisdom

With age comes a wealth of experiences and the invaluable wisdom gained from them. Growing old means you've witnessed the highs and lows of life, offering a unique perspective that younger generations may not yet possess.

Your experiences shape your decision-making and allow you to navigate challenges with greater insight and resilience.

6. Compound Interest

As compound interest grows your financial investments, growing old allows your relationships to flourish. The bonds you've built and nurtured throughout your life deepen and strengthen each year.

Friendships become more cherished, family bonds strengthen, and your cultivated connections become even more meaningful.

7. Peaceful Weekends

Finally, growing old grants you the luxury of peaceful weekends. Gone are the days of rushing from one obligation to another, constantly battling the pressures of a hectic schedule.

Instead, weekends become a time for relaxation and pursuing activities that bring you joy. You can design your weekends to nourish your soul; you can enjoy a leisurely morning coffee, stroll or indulge in a good book.

8. You Refine Your Hobbies

As you age, you can refine and indulge in hobbies like never. Remember that dusty guitar tucked away in the corner?

Well, now you can finally dedicate the time to becoming the next David Bowie. You can paint, go gardening, or beat an old friend in chess.

9. Prioritizing Yourself

As you grow older, you worry less about other people's opinions of you. You reach a point where you stop sweating the small stuff or having to meet unrealistic expectations. Instead, you embrace your quirks, laugh at yourself, and prioritize your happiness.

10. No Birth Control

Bid farewell to days of stocking up on birth control pills or fussing over condoms. Growing old means leaving behind the worries of unwanted pregnancies and saying hello to a different freedom. You can enjoy intimacy with your partner without worrying about contraception.

11. Increased Gratitude

Age makes you aware of how precious time is to man and that death always lurks around. It helps you understand you must make the most of any time spent on Earth.

Age will also help you appreciate the surrounding beauty. The reality of mortality can motivate you to create meaningful memories and positively impact the world.

12. Senior Discounts Even When You Don't Ask for Them

Who doesn't love a good discount? Growing old comes with some perks, and one of them is the abundance of senior discounts.

From movie tickets to restaurants, travel, and shopping, businesses often offer discounts to seniors to show appreciation.

13. Wearing Whatever Feels Comfortable

No more squeezing into tight-fitting clothes or wearing uncomfortable shoes to keep up with the latest fashion trends.

Growing old means embracing comfort as a top priority when dressing. You can say goodbye to restrictive garments and hello to soft fabrics, loose-fitting attire, and cozy footwear.

Source: Reddit.