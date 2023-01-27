10 Positive Things About the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

It's no secret that Star Wars fans are divided by which trilogy is their favorite from the nine Skywalker Saga films. People who were alive when the original hit theaters will never appreciate the sequel trilogy as someone who started with it might.

However, there is still much to love. After asking the internet, “What are some positive things you can say about the Sequel Trilogy?” These were the top-voted answers.

10. The Last Jedi Was So Character Driven

“The writing in the first two movies is top-notch, especially The Last Jedi. People might not like what was written, but both were fantastic films. The Last Jedi is one of the best character-driven movies I've ever seen and has some of the most unique but satisfying pacing ever,” replied one.”

“If this movie hadn't been a Star Wars movie, and if the best-written character arc wasn't for a cultural icon that so many grew up idolizing, it would have a much better reputation,” another alleged.

9. Introduced a Generation to The Original Trilogy

“Made a new generation get to know the original trilogy,” one fan stated.

“The sequels were my proper introduction to Star Wars. I saw the originals but never cared for them much. My brother was always a fan, and I never got into Star Wars until Episode 7. So I'll continue to have a positive bias towards the sequels for that,” another confessed.

“In my case, I've always been a great fan of the saga, the first film I watched was Return of the Jedi (it wasn't called Episode VI back then), and later on, I watched the first two. But Episode VII helped me get my son more interested in the saga,” a third added.

8. The Story Was Well Written and Well Put Together

Someone mentioned, “The Force Awakens was so exciting and made me feel like Star Wars is back. Daisy Ridley is superb, and her character is compelling. The same goes for Adam Driver and John Boyega.”

“Han's death was impactful and meaningful for the movement of the plot and character development. The aesthetics were remarkable, CGI was well done, and the score was incredible – especially Rey's theme.”

7. Star Wars Has Reached a Wide Spectrum of Fans

“They made liking Star Wars mainstream, so my kid won't be called a nerd. At least not for that,” replied one.

“I'm 40. In middle school (circa 95-96), I used to be made fun of for wearing Star Wars t-shirts. And back then, those were hard to come by; I had to order them from the Jawa Trader section of Star Wars Insider magazine,” another admitted.

“Finally, a third asked, Hasn't it always been mainstream? Growing up, my best friend was the ‘most popular' kid, and we saw the remakes and episodes 1-3 on opening night. For reference, I'm 35 now.”

6. We Love The Droids

One noted, “BB-8 was pretty cool, but we all love the droids, right?”

Another answered, “In some ways, this is why I love Chopper so much. He's the lovable droid of that series. Only he's a homicidal, unfixable glob of grease with a screw loose.”

Lastly, one claimed, “The only good thing to come out of the sequels was finally seeing Neil deGrasse Tyson get owned about the mechanics of the BB-9E droid.”

5. Chewbacca Is Still Alive and Receiving His Due

Someone exclaimed, “Chewie managed to survive almost five decades with minimal damage! He's the real MVP! More importantly, he finally got his well-deserved medal. But, for forty-five years and how many changes to A New Hope, George never acknowledged his contributions to destroying the first Death Star.”

“Wookiees canonically don't believe in medals,” another argued.

A final commenter admitted, “I wouldn't be surprised. They are very family-oriented people, and I could see many of them refusing accolades because it is enough that they did something for the ones they love.”

4. The Music by John Williams

“The music was great – loved Rey's theme. John Williams remains the GOAT,” shared one. “We will not hear the likes of him again. Goldsmith, Horner, and Poledouris are gone, and I think he's the last of that generation to go.”

Another added, “Loved the ‘The Rise of Skywalker' theme. Easily one of my top ten Williams pieces in general.”

3. Lightsabers and Cinematography

“The lightsabers have a different feel whenever they get turned on. And a brighter glow made them feel more powerful. Also, that way, they glowed on the snow in The Force Awakens. So cinematography and music are most of it,” one confessed.

“This is the one I was looking for. Some of the scenes look outstanding,” agreed another.

2. The Casting Was Amazing

“I have absolutely nothing bad to say about the cast. They're great actors and actresses. It's the writing that lets the characters down. I loved Yoda's scene with Luke. Visual effects were significant,” one stated.

“One thing the new films did so right was displaying the sheer scale of stuff in the Star Wars universe,” a second suggested.

A third exclaimed, “Agreed! I would love to see all of them play different roles in other productions – imagine them under the writing and direction of the team who made Andor.”

1. Kylo Ren Was Awesome

Finally, someone said, “Kylo Ren looked cool, had a cool lightsaber, and had one of the coolest force moments in the movies with him freezing a blaster bolt in mid-air.”

“That Kylo blaster freeze was the high point of the entire trilogy,” added another. “I always forget about it until I watch it, and I'm like, damn, that was such a cool force power,” a final person confessed.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of positive things about the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Also, check out these classic films that influenced Star Wars.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.