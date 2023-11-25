Tom Hanks’ Comedy Gold: Unveiling the 21 Funniest Movies in His Storied Career

Tom Hanks is one of the world's most talented and beloved actors. The California-born star has appeared in some incredible movies since he entered the scene in the early 1980s, appearing in everything from children's animation to dark dramas. He's also received awards for his efforts, including two coveted Oscar wins.

Despite Hanks' acting chops in dramas, most of his work has a comedic undertone. Here are the 21 best Tom Hanks movies that'll tickle your funny bone.

1. The Simpsons Movie (2007)

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

The Simpsons Movie is an animated comedy film based on the show of the same name. It features the voices of the show's core cast, including Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer, and Tom Hanks cameos as himself in a commercial for a new Grand Canyon on the site of Springfield. The movie sees Springfield encased in a giant dome by the EPA after Homer pollutes the town's water supply.

2. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

Image Credit: Amazon Studios.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is a mockumentary and a sequel to 2006's Borat starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova. In the film, Borat offers his daughter Tutar as a bride to then-U.S. vice president Mike Pence during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election. At the movie's climax, Tom Hanks appears as himself.

3. A Hologram for the King (2016)

Image Credit: Lionsgate

A Hologram for the King is a comedy-drama based on Dave Eggers' 2012 novel. It stars Tom Hanks as a washed-up corporate salesman sent to Saudi Arabia to propose a business deal about selling a holographic teleconferencing system to the country's government, overseeing a presentation for the King himself.

This movie chronicles a problematic situation for its main character as he experiences confusion, frustration, anxiety, and sheer panic. However, Hanks' performance makes it funny, albeit awkwardly and uncomfortably. He's terrific as the depressed and downtrodden Alan Clay, who, ultimately, gets a happy ending.

4. A Man Called Otto (2022)

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

The most recent movie in which Tom Hanks has starred, A Man Called Otto, is a comedy-drama and the second film adaptation of Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel A Man Called Ove after a Swedish movie of the same name hit theaters in 2015. It's about the eponymous grump, Otto, played by Hanks, who has given up on life after becoming a widower but cheers up after meeting his new neighbor, Marisol.

5. Dragnet (1987)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Dragnet is a buddy cop comedy movie based on the radio and television crime drama of the same name, serving as both a parody and a homage to them. It stars Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks as Joe Friday and Pep Streebeck, two LAPD officers with contrasting styles who must work together to solve a mystery involving a cult.

6. Turner & Hooch (1989)

Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

Turner & Hooch is a buddy cop comedy movie starring Tom Hanks and Beasley the Dog. It's about a California detective who has to adopt the only witness to a murder, a boisterous Dogue de Bordeaux, to help him find the culprit.

Academy Award nominations were never on the horizon for this movie, but it's good, silly, and harmless fun for all the family. What's not to like about a dog causing utter mayhem and getting his drool all over everything?

7. Punchline (1988)

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Punchline is a comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks alongside Sally Field, John Goodman, and Mark Rydell. It's about a talented young male comedian helping a female homemaker looking to break into the world of stand-up comedy.

This movie isn't as funny as it should be, given that it's about comedy, but it still provides a few giggles. Moreover, the core cast is fantastic, and Hanks and Field, in particular, are excellent. It's a poignant and uplifting film that's undoubtedly worth a watch.

8. Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Inc.

Joe Versus the Volcano is a rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. The plot concerns a man who gets told he is dying and accepts a monetary offer to travel to a South Pacific island and jump into a volcano on behalf of the superstitious natives. Along the way, he finds love.

Although it has a strong theme of existentialism, Joe Versus the Volcano thrives as a goofy screwball comedy. Hanks is excellent as a man who believes he is dying, but Ryan is the one who excels in three different roles. The whole thing is delightfully wacky and bizarre.

9. Bachelor Party (1984)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Bachelor Party is a comedy about a bachelor party that a group of men throws for their party animal friend, played by Tom Hanks, on the eve of his wedding. It focuses on the problem of whether he can remain faithful to his fiancée.

If you like the gratuitous and vulgar humor of more modern movies like American Pie and The Hangover, you'll enjoy Bachelor Party. It's certainly not for everyone, as it's highly sophomoric, but Hanks gives a typically likable performance that's sprinkled with great touches of wackiness and spontaneity.

10. You've Got Mail (1998)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

You've Got Mail is a rom-com inspired by Miklós László's 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie. Previous adaptations included The Shop Around the Corner in 1940 and In the Good Old Summertime in 1949. It stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as two people in an online romance who are unaware they're also business rivals.

11. Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Charlie Wilson's War is a biographical comedy-drama based on the story of U.S. Congressman Charlie Wilson and CIA operative Gust Avrakotos. Their efforts led to Operation Cyclone, which organized and supported the Afghan mujahideen during the Soviet-Afghan War. It stars Tom Hanks, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Julia Roberts.

It's an entertaining and informative movie with a great story aided by a fantastic script penned by Aaron Sorkin. Its powerhouse cast of actors all perform incredibly well, and their wit makes for excellent viewing, complete with a few laughs.

12. The Terminal (2004)

Image Credit: Dreamworks LLC.

The Terminal is a comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Stanley Tucci. It's about an Eastern European man stuck at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport terminal after being denied entry to the United States while simultaneously unable to return to his home country due to a military coup.

Its premise could be incredibly dull, but a solid performance by Hanks, adept performances from his supporting cast, and a crowd-pleasing message make The Terminal immensely watchable. It's moving, honest, romantic, optimistic, and, of course, funny.

13. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Image Credit: TriStar Pictures.

Sleepless in Seattle is a romantic comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan alongside an ensemble cast that includes Bill Pullman, Rob Reiner, and Rosie O'Donnell. It's about a journalist who falls for a recently widowed architect, despite being engaged, when the architect's son calls into a radio show in search of a new partner for his grieving father.

It's a terrific movie that's ideal for watching on a date. Hanks and Ryan, again, display their brilliant on-screen chemistry. Sleepless in Seattle feels cool and pokes fun at classic romance movies, and the result is hilarious. It manages to manipulate almost every emotion along the way.

14. That Thing You Do! (1996)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

That Thing You Do! is the feature writing and directorial debut of Tom Hanks. Hanks appears in the movie alongside Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, and Charlize Theron. The film chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional 1960s pop group that only manages to make a single hit song.

15. The ‘Burbs (1989)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

The ‘Burbs is a black comedy with some horror elements. It has a great cast led by Tom Hanks, including Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher, Rick Ducommun, and Corey Feldman. The movie pokes fun at suburban living and the often eccentric inhabitants of suburbia. The story chronicles a community's concerns that their new neighbors are murderers.

It's considered a cult classic and is an excellent melding of dark comedy and silliness. The premise is fun, the cast is likable and engaging, and Dante's distinct direction shines brightly.

16. Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Image Credit: Dreamworks LLC.

Catch Me If You Can is a biographical crime comedy-drama based on Frank Abagnale Jr.'s semi-autobiographical book. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, and Martin Sheen. It tells the story of Abagnale's questionable claims that before his 19th birthday, he became a multi-millionaire by pretending to be a Pan American World Airways pilot, a Georgia doctor, and a Louisiana parish prosecutor.

17. A League of Their Own (1992)

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures Corporation.

A League of Their Own is a sports comedy-drama telling a fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, with a focus on the Rockford Peaches team. It stars Tom Hanks alongside Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O'Donnell, and Bill Pullman.

Aided by an outstanding collective performance from its cast, A League of Their Own is an excellent movie. It's teeming with sentimentality and charm, but it also manages to be extremely cheerful and funny. It's also a very empowering movie to watch for women, which is never a bad thing.

18. Splash (1984)

Image Credit: Buena Vista Distribution.

Splash is a fantasy rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah, with John Candy and Eugene Levy in supporting roles. It's a story about a young man who falls in love with a mysterious and beautiful young woman who is secretly a mermaid.

Hanks and Hannah are excellent, and Candy and Levy complement them perfectly. Splash also benefits significantly from Howard's demure direction, and it's lighthearted, warm, romantic, enchanting, sweet, and funny. It's like a Disney movie for adults (it was the first movie released by Touchstone Pictures, Disney's more adult-oriented label).

19. Forrest Gump (1994)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Forrest Gump is a comedy-drama based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It stars Tom Hanks and spans several decades of the life of a slow-witted and kind hearted Alabama man named Forrest Gump, chronicling his experiences in the 20th-century United States. Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field also appear.

It's one of Hanks' most iconic roles and is heartfelt, sweet, charming, and moving. It is, however, also hilarious at times. Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Hanks. It's a movie you have to see before you die.

20. Big (1988)

Image: Twentieth Century Fox.

Big is a fantasy comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks as a twelve-year-old boy whose wish to be “big” magically transforms him into an adult overnight. Elizabeth Perkins, Jared Rushton, David Moscow, John Heard, and Robert Loggia appear in supporting roles.

The teenage mannerisms of the movie's young stars get surpassed by those of Hanks, who is fantastic in this movie. It's surprisingly poignant, endearing, intelligent, and funny. Hanks was justifiably nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance but lost out to Dustin Hoffman as Raymond Babbitt in Rain Man.

21. Toy Story (1995-Present)

Image Credit: The Walt Disney Company.

All four Toy Story movies are so good that it would be remiss to separate them. The computer-animated comedy franchise's story centers on a diverse group of toys that come alive when their owner isn't looking. The group includes a classic cowboy doll named Sheriff Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, and a modern spaceman action figure named Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen. Other prominent cast members include Don Rickles, John Ratzenberger, and Annie Potts.