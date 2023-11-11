Joe’s for the Holidays: The 25 Best Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Items

Trader Joe’s is known for its unique offerings, but their inventory becomes particularly alluring around the holidays. When October, November, and December come around, the Trader Joe’s shelves become filled with magical items that you can’t get during the rest of the year. Consider this your guide to snagging the best Trader Joe’s holiday items this year!

1. Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s

If you’re a Trader Joe’s customer, you know all about the Joe-Joe’s, which are their version of Oreos. When the holiday season rolls around, they sell a special version with a candy cane flavor, creating a minty, chocolatey treat that is perfect for enjoying with a cup of cocoa.

2. Mini Chocolate Mousse Desserts

These bite-sized desserts are as adorable as they are delicious. They’re made in Belgium, and while they’re small, they pack an impressive punch of flavor. The mousse is heavenly, with a silky, creamy texture contrasted with a buttery crunch at the bottom, making it irresistible.

3. Seasonal Puff Pastry

Interestingly, Trader Joe’s only sells puff pastry around the holidays and considers it a seasonal item. While this can be inconvenient throughout the year, customers say this wonderfully flaky and delicate puff pastry is worth the wait. And its limited availability makes it all the more special!

4. Everything But The Leftover Seasoning Blend

You’re probably familiar with Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, but they also have an Everything But The Leftover Seasoning Blend that captures the flavors of Thanksgiving in one tiny jar. You can make every sandwich and snack as yummy as a plate of homemade stuffing drenched in savory gravy.

5. Nuts About Rosemary Mix

This nut mix is crunchy and herby, with the warm and robust flavor of the holidays. It features roasted almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, and pecans tossed with rosemary, sugar, and sea salt. They’re ideal for holiday get-togethers, football games, or just as a sneaky snack between meals.

6. Wintry Blend Ground Coffee

Coffee lovers can rejoice because Trader Joe’s is bringing back this cozy seasonal item again. This enticing medium-roast coffee is spiced with green and red peppercorns, fresh cloves, and sweet cinnamon, creating a rich and indulgent flavor that tickles the tastebuds all winter long.

7. Almond Danish Kringle

The Danish Kringles are another seasonal item that many people wish were available all year round. The Kringles are like larger, flat donuts, and while they come in a few different flavors, the almond is one of the most popular holiday season flavors, ideal for a Thanksgiving Day breakfast.

8. Mini Cornbread Biscotti

If you enjoy your cornbread a little on the sweeter side, you’ll be head over heels for this product. The biscottis are crunchy and buttery with that familiar sweet and savory flavor of cornbread. You can smother them with jam, lay cheese on top, or just enjoy them on their own.

9. Butter Toffee Pretzels

I think the name of these pretzels speaks for itself. The Butter Toffee Pretzels have a scrumptious and festive flavor with the classic pretzel crunch. They’re especially popular for making chocolate holiday bark with whole pretzels inside.

10. Jingle Jangle

Speaking of pretzels, Jingle Jangle is one of the best holiday treats from Trader Joe’s and features chocolate-covered pretzels. It’s a mix of pretzels, caramel popcorn, Joe-Joe’s, milk chocolate morsels, and mini peanut butter cups, creating a mouthwatering combination of sweets.

11. Sweetened Dried Cranberries

The Sweetened Dried Cranberries are not technically seasonal, as some locations carry them all year, but for many stores, they only show up during the holiday season when the demand for them is high. The lightly sweetened cranberries are chewy and flavorful, perfect for baked goods.

12. Horseradish and Chives Potato Chips

I don’t consider horseradish and chives to be seasonal flavors, but apparently, Joe's does. These potato chips have a unique and pungent taste that delivers relentless flavor. These holiday season chips are thick, crispy, and packed with a zesty and herby taste that many adore.

13. Holiday Vegetable Hash

Trader Joe’s Holiday Vegetable Hash is a pre-seasoned assortment of holiday vegetables with butternut squash, sweet potato, red onion, celery, parsley, sage, and rosemary. You can roast the veggies and enjoy the earthy flavor or use them in one of your Thanksgiving recipes!

14. Gingerbread Sandwich Cookie

My mouth is watering just thinking about these, and they’re definitely one of my top holiday items. Two perfectly seasoned gingerbread cookies are stacked with a creamy vanilla frosting in between, creating a luxurious and spicy holiday treat that you’ll never want to stop eating.

15. Fried Olive Bites

Olives are common on party trays and charcuterie boards at holiday parties, but you’ve never had olives as good as these ones. The Fried Olive Bites are made of Kalamata and Castelvetrano olives diced and mixed with mascarpone, Roquefort, and cream cheese, and then unapologetically deep-fried. They’re extraordinary.

16. Peppermint Mini Hold The Cones

Another fabulous peppermint product is the Mini Hold the Cone in a vibrant peppermint flavor. These crunchy sugar cones have a generous chocolate drizzle at the bottom and are filled with creamy peppermint ice cream. To finish it off, the ice cream is coated in chocolate for a decadent holiday dessert.

17. Red Chili Scalloped Crackers

These may not be as extravagant as the Mini Hold The Cones, but their deliciousness lies in their simplicity. The Red Chili Scalloped Crackers are a spicy addition to any cheese plate that will take your charcuterie game to the next level. These pretty crackers are addictive, so maybe it’s best they’re only available during the holidays.

18. Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips

The Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips are another fan favorite that people look forward to. They’re classically crunchy kettle chips with a cozy blend of stuffing and gravy seasoning. You can also find Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn during the holidays!

19. Triple Ginger Brew

You know ginger beer, but the Triple Ginger Brew is a whole other level of ginger zestiness. Trader Joe’s felt that most ginger beers weren’t gingery enough, so they made this brew with an insane amount of ginger. It’s sensational for holiday drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

20. Jingle Jangle Ice Cream

Remember the enticing Jingle Jangle sweet mix I mentioned earlier? Well, they took that delicious bundle of chocolatey ingredients and added them to a rich, smooth vanilla ice cream to create the festive and tasty Jingle Jangle Ice Cream, which comes back every year.

21. Apple Blossoms

The Apple Blossoms are little frozen apple pie dumplings that are out of this world. These tiny pockets of goodness have everything you could want. The apple filling is spiced to perfection with a gooey texture that still has a bite to it, and the pastry is delicate and golden brown.

22. Blue Cheese Roasted Pecan Dip

The Blue Cheese Roasted Pecan Dip is a gift from heaven and has an incredibly bold and savory flavor. The pungent blue cheese and roasted pecans create a deep flavor profile that keeps everyone coming back for more. It’ll take everything in you to not dig in with a spoon.

23. Italian Custard Cream Puffs

The Italian Custard Cream Puffs were new last year, so people weren’t sure if they’d be back, but they are! These cream puffs are fluffy and delicate, with a generous custard filling that is amazingly rich but light and airy at the same time. Impress all your holiday guests with this easy dessert.

24. Truffle Burrata

The Truffle Burrata isn’t the only seasonal truffle item at Trader Joe’s, but it is one of the most coveted. Creamy, soft burrata are infused with a delicate touch of truffle oil, creating an earthy and elevated flavor. It can be a lavish snack or the final touch on a mouthwatering dish.

25. The Advent Calendar for Dogs

Funny enough, this is one of the most popular Trader Joe’s seasonal items, and it’s not even for humans! The Advent Calendar for Dogs has 24 little pockets that hold an irresistible treat, so you can give your dog one every day until Christmas. They also make an Advent Calendar for Cats.

