These Are The 11 Best Trading Platforms With Great Perks

Investing money is a financial milestone to be proud to reach. It signals a change in your financial status and means you'll make sure your money works for you instead of the other way around. So get started on the right foot with any of these online brokerages. They are the best trading platforms that offer great bonuses and perks to new customers.

With more than half of American families lacking any emergency savings account, the ability to invest is a significant financial milestone.

Before choosing an investment firm for your financial needs, there are some questions to consider. Danielle Miura, CFP, founder of Sparks Financials and Wealthtender contributor, advises, “When placing your investments at a brokerage firm, consider your investment goals.

Determine what type of investor you are, what kind of investments you plan on buying, and how often you plan on making trades.”

She also adds this about the characteristics of a great investment firm. “Before opening an account, look for firms that have a history of trustworthiness, good customer service, and reliability. For your protection, a brokerage firm should be a member of the SIPC and FINRA.”

So, with that advice in mind, here are the top ten investment platforms we found that offer great perks for anyone starting or transferring assets.

1. Tastyworks

Tastyworks tops our list of best trading platforms as they're focused on educating and empowering the DIY investor. Plus, they're giving away stocks to new customers, guaranteeing all approved new customers a $200 to $250 stock offer after funding their accounts with a minimum of $2,000. “For each Stock Bonus, five shares of a single stock will be randomly selected by Tastyworks from a list of stocks priced between $40 and $50,” according to the Tastyworks fine print.

2. Merrill Edge

This self-directed investing platform allows you to choose your investment path. So whether you want to save for your child's college education or you're looking to save for retirement, Merrill Edge will help you get where you want to go. Not only that, but they'll also give you $600 just for choosing them.

3. Fidelity

While it doesn't have the same promotional offer as Merrill Edge, Fidelity still wants your business. So they'll give you $100 to open an investment account with them. They are easily accessible on mobile and offer $0 fees per trade and a $0 account minimum. They also score a 5 out of 5 from Nerd Wallet.

4. SoFi Active Investing

If stock options are your thing, SoFi offers anywhere from $5 to $1000 in free stocks for anyone who signs up using their mobile app. This perk is a great way to get started if you're looking to invest long-term.

5. E*Trade

Popular with beginning investors, E*Trade will give you $600 when you open and fund an investment account. With $0 in fees and $0 per trade, this app is simple, easy to use, and comes with a nice bonus.

6. Ally Invest

This handy investment app comes with a zero-cost account minimum. It will give you anywhere from $100 to $3,000 in cash based on your qualifying deposit. Ally Invest also offers $0 on trading for any US-based security.

7. J.P. Morgan

This investment firm wants your business. They'll give you $625 to open and fund a new J.P. Morgan self-directed account with qualifying new money. They also offer a $0 fee per trade and a $0 account minimum.

8. Acorns

Hugely popular for rounding up your spare change and turning it into an excellent investment, the Acorns app is super simple. You can turn the rounding feature on or off depending on your current financial needs and different levels of contribution.

Unlike other apps, this one does charge a small fee, around $3-$5 per month. However, they carry a $0 charge account minimum and will give you $10 just for signing up.

9. Vanguard

While they aren't running a promotion, Vanguard offers a minimum of zero-cost account and $0 per trade transaction. So if you're looking to invest long-term and want a trustworthy company to help you, you could do worse than Vanguard.

10. TD Ameritrade

This well-known trading company isn't offering any promotions at the moment. Still, like Vanguard, they provide a zero-cost account minimum and $0 per trade. TD Ameritrade knows a thing or two about investing options, and if you're a newbie when it comes to investing, they have the know-how to help you grow.

11. CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet isn't your typical investment platform. Instead, they are a real estate investment firm specializing in turning homes, multifamily units, and commercial structures into a severe cash flow for investors looking to diversify their income with real estate.

Suppose you're looking to include a unique investment in your portfolio. In that case, CrowdStreet can help you gain property that will serve you well as you flip, rent, or sell up for a great return.

Just Get Started

The company you choose to handle your investments isn't nearly as important as getting started. The most important thing you can do for your financial future is to begin investing. Stocks, bonds, IRA's, a college 529 plan; no matter what you choose, investing is your road to retirement and financial security.

Note: Offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publishing; however, all offers are subject to change.

