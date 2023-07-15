The 39 Best Travel Snacks to Buy Before Your Next Trip

Any traveler knows the importance of travel snacks, which rings true on multiple levels. First, long days of driving or navigating airport and train terminals will involve the need to eat. The challenge, of course, is that mealtimes don’t always coincide with access to food. This is why it’s essential to up your snack game with the best travel snacks.

The basics of hunger aside (no one wants to see you when you’re hangry), packing a variety of snacks can help manage personal dietary preferences or requirements – aspects of travel that can get frustrating. Finally, packing good quality snacks will help save you money, leaving more of your travel budget for the good stuff like immersive experiences and cocktails.

1. Freshé Meals

A small tin of protein, like these Freshé Meals, can save the day while traveling. Eat it on its own as a healthy snack, or add it to an airport salad for a heartier meal. The tuna-based tins include Thai Sriracha, Provence Nicoise, Sicilian Caponata (with squash and almonds), or Aztec Ensalada. Packable protein like this is among the many worthwhile travel hacks for budget-conscious travelers.

2. Backpacker’s Pantry

Camp-style meals aren’t just for hiking. Keep one of these pack-flat pouches from Backpacker’s Pantry on-hand – in your suitcase or the car –because you can usually access hot water from a coffee counter at the airport or a gas station. If you know you have a long, late-night layover (when coffee shops might be closed), ask a flight attendant to add hot water before you deplane.

3. Wedderspoon’s Manuka Honey On The Go Packs

Not only is honey a natural little pick-me-up when you start to lose steam during your travels, but it can also help with acid reflux. With this in mind, having one or two individual honey packets with you is a great idea, and Wedderspoon’s Manuka Honey On The Go Packs are non-GMO certified as well.

4. Armored Fresh Almond Cheese

Some cheese requires refrigeration, like this Armored Fresh fermented almond-style option. If you don’t want to carry an insulated lunch bag, you can still bring it along as a snack; just eat it within a few hours. The cubes are especially handy for dairy-free snacking on the go.

5. Steeped Coffee

Sometimes airplane coffee tastes like a dirty coffee filter; there we said it. Toss one or two single-serve coffee packets from Steeped Coffee into your carry-on bag as a backup. Or – maybe you’re headed to that non-coffee-drinking relative’s house for the holiday; you’ll be ready with options when they buy that on-sale coffee-ish swill at the Dollar Store.

6. SmartSweets

Traveling – in any form – is better with some sweet treats, and SmartSweets is the next generation of taste bud-pleasing goodness we all deserve. All of the yummy options are made with reduced sugar recipes, and options include everything from Sweet Fish to Caramels and Gummy Worms. SmartSweets candy is the snack your travel buddies might try to hone in on, though, so pack extra.

7. Wilde Protein Chips

Why did creating a crunchy, crave-worthy chip made from high-quality protein like chicken take so long? Regardless of why, we’re jazzed to find these chicken, egg white, and bone broth chips from Wilde Protein Chips, which satisfy the urge for crunchy-salty snacks but also keep us feeling full. Varieties include plain, BBQ, Buffalo, and Chicken & Waffles.

8. Whoa Dough

A plant-based, gluten-free on-the-go cookie dough treat? It’s almost reason enough to plan a trip. The list of dietary hoorahs on these fun bars is impressive – vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Varieties include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Oatmeal Cookie Dough, and Brownie Batter.

9. Blooming Lollipops

Imagine you’re stuck in holiday traffic or on the tarmac, waiting an overly long time for your flight to take off. This elevated sweet treat will help lift your spirits. The Blooming Lollipops from Uncommon Goods come in lovely edible flower and herb varieties like Peach Marigold and Sage Marshmallow. Plus, this is perfect if you ever want to offer a little thank you to a flight attendant.

10. Solely Fruit Jerky

Sure, bananas are an excellent snack, but they’re just so darn delicate. You can hardly leave the house before your banana is dented and bruised. Try Solely Fruit Jerky instead; you get the same tasty goodness, just a sturdier version. There’s no junk in these either, just fruit – and no added sugar.

11. Kroma’s Travel Kit

If you travel frequently, Kroma’s Travel Kit is a cool resource for convenient superfood nutrition. The kit includes a shaker bottle and six packets of smoothies, including hydration elixirs, superfood goji berry porridge, and a veggie broth protein snack. Use them between meals when traveling or as a nutritional boost after a long day of flights, driving, or adventuring.

12. gimMe’s Grab & Go Seaweed Packs

Seaweed snacks are one of the few packable foods that satisfy the craving for an umami flavor profile. These individual seaweed packs from gimme are just the right size and are great on their own or added to that bagel and cream cheese you bought at the kiosk. Plus, seaweed contains a lot of antioxidants – a bonus when your travels have you feeling a bit run down.

13. Mary's Gone Crackers

Crackers – what’s not to love, right? They’re hearty and hold up well, especially these thick seed-laden morsels from Mary’s Gone Crackers. Not only are they satisfying on their own, but you can usually buy single-serve portions of cheese at most airport convenience stores – making it easy to create a light meal.

14. Superfood Smoothie Bombs

Ultra-light packers will love this extremely compact smoothie idea. Yes, they come in a tube, but you can pack just a few and save a lot of space. When you need a snack, or you’re feeling hungry, and there are no options, you can always add one of these smoothie bombs to a water bottle and give it a shake. Choose from Peanut Butter, Super Berries, or Super Greens.

15. Harmony Trail Mix

Trail mix is a travel munchy classic and a trail favorite, of course. Diamond Harmony Trail Mixes are walnut-based snack mixes with options for Keto-centric lifestyles and folks who love a traditional trail mix with little chocolate bits. Eat by the handful or add to an airport yogurt.

16. Ocean Spray® Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites

Two snack-making legends have teamed up on this one. Ocean Spray and Hershey decided to upgrade a classic – chocolate-covered fruit. They’ve managed to make cranberries taste even better by dipping them in beloved Hershey’s chocolate. The ziptop pouch ensures the chocolatey orbs don’t spill and make a mess.

17. Festive Chickpeas

Often chickpea snacks are whole, round chickpeas. Festive Chickpeas are halved, which might not sound exciting initially, but it’s part of the crave-worthy equation. The halved chickpeas end up being a little ragged around the edges, making the texture extra delightful. The sea salt flavor also boasts a buttery taste, so good luck trying to make these last the whole trip.

18. Awake Chocolate

Your flight has been delayed three times; it’s late, and you’re exhausted and a bit cranky. When you land, you need to get the rental car and drive to the hotel, so you’re looking for a little caffeine boost. As luck would have it, the coffee shops are closed, but you have a trick up your sleeve – Awake Chocolate. Invest in a pouch of individual packages, and you’ll be ready for whatever adventures come your way.

19. BelliWelli Bars

Traveler's tummy is a bummer, so plan to stack the odds in your favor. BelliWelli' Bars are probiotic treats loaded with TLC for your tummy. Unlike grainy drink mixes, these bars deliver their digestion benefits as a tasty, dessert-like treat. Choose from Chocolate Chip, Fudge Brownies, Strawberry Shortcake, Blueberry Muffin, Peaches & Cream, and more.

20. Stonyfield Probiotic Smoothies

Travel snacks help achieve various on-the-go goals, and these Stonyfield Probiotic Smoothies are just the thing for getting out of the door quickly on the way to the airport. Keeping with the good digestion theme, these smaller bottles pack a hearty helping of probiotics. If your agenda includes a road trip cooler, you can keep them cold for a mid-day snack.

21. Endangered Species Chocolate

Because sometimes you just need chocolate. Packaging your travel chocolate in a reusable ziptop bag eliminates the chances of a mess. However, those wanting to up their packing prowess can bring a few individual packets of Endangered Species Chocolate; a one-and-done solution reduces the chances of a chocolate oopsie.

22. Jet-Puffed Marshmallows

Here's the thing about Jet-Puffed marshmallows. They're incredibly versatile, but you can't always find them when you want them. First, they can tumble around in your carry-on without worry, often bouncing back. If they get distorted, who cares? They're delicious. Traveling with marshmallows also empowers you to make a creative travel s'more out of whatever else you have kicking around. Sandwich a good ol' fashioned mallow between cookies, peanut butter cups, or even Stroopwafels, which are common in airports. When all else fails, add them to your store-bought hot chocolate.

23. LesserEvil Snacks

Puffs and popcorn, hooray! LesserEvil’s No Cheese Cheesiness Paleo Puffs taste like Willy Wonka got ahold of a magic wand and took the savory snack world by storm. Adding to the profile, though, the brand also makes tasty popcorn – traditional and fun seasonal flavors like watermelon hibiscus. Both hold up well in backpacks and beyond.

24. Chomps Meat Sticks

The folks at Chomps know a thing or two about the evolving needs of travelers. Although most people like a little treat while heading out on vacation, it’s common for people to balance that with healthier choices. These meat sticks contain high-quality goodness like grass-fed beef and skip the yucky fillers and sugar. That aside, who can resist a taco-seasoned beef stick or salt and pepper-venison?

25. Fringe Bars

One of the biggest benefits of Fringe Bars is the protein; the Coconut Cashew bar, for example, has 15 grams of protein. This is critical when traveling or adventuring because protein helps you feel full longer. Fringe Bars look to balance big-time superfood and plant protein with scrumptious flavor. The texture is a creamy-dreamy scenario, and the sugars are from natural sources like dates.

26. Immi Ramen

A new spin on traditional ramen has finally landed on the foodie scene. Immi Ramen is plant-based and boasts over 20 grams of protein and lower carbs than most instant ramen. It’s popular with athletes like Naomi Osaka and Apolo Ohno, who prioritize nutritionally-dense foods. If you want to keep your travel food budget more manageable, Immi Ramen is an easy solution. Pack a collapsible bowl and get hot water from a coffee and tea display. Vegetarian flavors include Black Garlic “chicken” and Tom Yum “Shrimp.”

27. Toblerone Milk Chocolate

Toblerone has long been an adventurer’s favorite due to its easy-to-break-apart triangular bars. With a nod to packability and ease, however, the famed Swiss chocolate treat is now offered in pre-packaged, bite-sized pieces – perfect for that mid-trip chocolate craving. For those looking for a new chocolate obsession, Toblerone is milk chocolate with honey nougat, and it’s sublime.

28. 4505 Pork Rinds

Typically, when people think of pork rinds, they envision a delicious but unhealthy treat. You can toss that right out the window because 4505 is here with humanely raised pork rinds with zero carbs. Nowadays, many crunchy snacks on the market are fried in questionable oils. 4505 Pork Rinds are fried in naturally rendered pork fat, so there are just three ingredients – fried pork skin, sea salt, and rendered pork fat.

29. Honey Stinger Oat & Honey Bar

A Honey Stinger bar can survive almost anything, so tossing one into a full pack is no big deal. It might get dented, but this snack bar is ready for the long haul. The Original Oat & Honey bar has peanuts, oats, and a honey filling, but the crispy caramel quinoa coating makes it a snacking superstar. For planes, you can also consider the Almond Pumpkin Nut & Seed bar, which is peanut-free. You never know; you might need to be aware to help out a peanut-sensitive seatmate.

30. Becca’s Petites

There’s a gal named Becca, and she’s out there in the world handcrafting some pretty swoon-worthy snack mixes. The ingredients are clean, and there are no gluten, grains, dairy, or GMOs. Becca’s Petites Chocolat Noir is perfect for traveling to scorching and humid places where traditional chocolate would be too messy. Those looking for something savory can indulge in the Savoureux blend, which has a nice hint of smokiness from paprika.

31. Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna & Salmon Pouches

Tuna is a classic for a reason, but salmon is also vying for a spot. The innovation of seafood in pouches makes traveling with these delicious proteins much easier. The packets are flat and easily slipped into any bag without adding bulk or weight. These are best for road trips, hiking, and eating at the airport. It’s usually best to avoid eating fragrant seafood on the plane, but other than that one scenario, Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna and Salmon are a perfect travel protein. Add the Citrus Pepper Tuna to a salad or eat it from the pouch.

32. Siggi’s Yogurts

Among the oodles of yogurts on the grocery store shelves, Siggi’s has made a name for itself with its hearty yogurt and delicious varieties. Offering everything from drinkable versions to plant-based options and thick skry-style yogurt reminiscent of its origins in Iceland, you can’t go wrong. As with other dairy products, this snack is ideal for shorter trips or a filling snack earlier in your travel day. Those that want to enjoy it later can pop it into a small, insulated cold bag like PackIt, frozen in advance. It can keep your dairy snacks fresh for hours.

33. Sour Patch Kids

Any travel snack roundup that leaves out Sour Patch Kids is incomplete; it’s as simple as that. These sour-yet-sugary candies have been around for ages, and the unique flavor means there’s no substitution when you have a hankering for a Sour Patch Kid. You can crush, smash, or smoosh them in your backpack or luggage, and it does not matter one iota. These tasty little bites hold up well in almost any weather situation or luggage scenario.

34. Big Island Coffee Roasters' Espresso Bites

Just as peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven, so are espresso and chocolate. These smaller bars pack well, and the espresso will surely get you through the long stretches of corn on your mid-west road trip. Each bar contains three espresso shots but has 22% less sugar than a typical 12-ounce latte. Big Island Coffee Roasters' Espresso Bites include only 100% Hawaii Island coffee.

35. Chipoys

The tunes are blasting in the car, and you’re with your best friend on your way to an epic vacation. If the sun’s shining and the vibe is big vacation energy, this is the go-to snack. Chipoys are crunchy, intensely flavorful tortilla chips, but they’re rolled into a tube shape, which shatters into joyful bits of tortilla goodness when you munch them. The bold travelers can nosh the Fire Red Hot variety, while others might be inclined to get the Spicy Ranch or Chile Limon.

36. Peatos

The big claim to fame with Peatos is that they’re the ultimate plant-based junk food. You heard right – junk food. We all need a little indulgence now and again, and the Peatos line-up includes curls, puffs, and rings – any of which make a long day of travel a little more fun. However, glancing at the ingredient list is a good reminder that this is junk food with some redeeming qualities – like a mixture of pea, lentil, and faba bean flour.

37. A Dozen Cousins

Speaking of plant-based snacks, A Dozen Cousins has a few pre-cooked bean and rice products that would make a great addition to a long day of shlepping through airports and train stations. The beans are a filling snack or last-minute meal. Choose from Cuban Black Beans, Mexican Cowboy Pinto Beans, Refried Pinto Beans, and Refried Black Beans. The rice options – white and yellow – are pre-cooked in bone broth, so feel free to stash a bean and rice packet in your carry-on, just in case.

38. Mightylicious Cookies

How does a Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie sound right about now? Keep in mind it’ll taste even better halfway through a day of navigating highways, byways, and backroads. Listen, we’re not shy about stating the obvious. Packing snacks – like tasty cookies – is one of the essential tips for excellent road trips. These Mightylicious Cookies just happen to be gluten-free, though you’d never know it.

39. Nuts+Nuts

The only thing better than cashews is slow-roasted cashews with tangy bits of herbs and seasoning. Cashews are very satisfying and are easier to take on a plane in terms of being aware of other passengers’ potential peanut allergies. Ultimately, the tasty options from Nuts+Nuts deliver a big flavor and will be more satisfying than the absurdly small tablespoon of pretzels you might get from the flight attendant. Try the Honey Sesame and wash them down with sparkling water – you will feel refreshed and ready for the next leg of travel.