12 Best Travel Trailer Brands To Get Out and Explore

Looking for the ultimate travel trailer experience? Adventure seekers and road trip enthusiasts, this one's for you!

Say hello to your perfect camping companion – the travel trailer or RV (Recreational Vehicle). With a wide variety of brands and options available, choosing the best travel trailer can be overwhelming.

This comprehensive list of the top 12 travel trailer brands is here to help. Get ready to dive deep into each brand's specs, examples, pros, and cons. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or just curious about these nomadic abodes, this guide is your go-to resource.

Travel Trailer Brands Covered in This Article

Airstream Grand Design Winnebago Heartland RV Keystone KZ Jayco Outdoors RV Lance Dutchmen Forest River Palomino

For over 70 years, Airstream has been revolutionizing the world of travel trailers. With a commitment to continuous improvement, they have mastered the art of crafting lightweight trailers without compromising on quality.

Top Features of Airstream Travel Trailers

Airstream's unmistakable aluminum frame not only adds a touch of signature style but also enhances aerodynamics for a smoother ride.

In addition, the airstream’s solar generation capacity is excellent for staying plugged into the world. Whether you are a full-time RVer or weekend warrior, solar power is fantastic for recharging the power batteries of the trailer.

But that's not all – their latest models feature three innovative modes for effortless operation.

These modes are the living mode, the driving mode, and the all-new mover mode.

The living mode allows you to live and work in the trailer full-time while enjoying its comfort.

The driving mode incorporates a sensor installed at the front of the trailer and an electronic stability control system on its wheels. These help to keep the tow vehicle and trailer moving in maximum harmony while on the road, giving you more reach and safety.

The new mover mode is for backing up a trailer. This activity can be very frustrating and intimidating even for pros. With the remote control capability, all that has been eliminated. With just one finger, you can safely drive the trailer into or out of any tight spot, campground, gas station, or storage unit.

Pros

According to Airstream Support, each new Airstream comes with a 3-year Airstream Limited Transferable Warranty and three years of Coach Net (24/7 Roadside Assistance).

High Quality : Airstreams are known for their craftsmanship and durability.

Unique Design : The iconic aluminum exterior of Airstream trailers stands out and makes a statement on the road.

Comfortable Living : Airstream trailers offer comfortable living spaces with well-designed interiors.

Towability : Airstreams are generally lighter and more aerodynamic than other RVs, making them easier to tow.

Resale Value : Airstreams tend to retain their value well over time.

Stable Ride : Airstreams have a low center of gravity, which contributes to stability while driving.

Cons:

Expensive : Airstream trailers can be pretty expensive, with prices starting at around $45,000.

Limited Refrigerator Space : The size of the refrigerator in some Airstream models is often small compared to larger RVs.

Maintenance : Maintaining an Airstream, especially the exterior, may require extra care and attention.

Back Orders : You may have to wait longer if you buy a new trailer or even longer for the special edition trailers from Airstream.

Airstream Trailer Examples

Airstream offers a total of eight models of travel trailers, all ranging from approximately $45,000 to $179,000

They include:

Airstream Classic

Airstream Globetrotter

Airstream eSTREAM

Airstream International Serenity

Airstream flying cloud

Airstream Bambi

Airstream Basecamp

Airstream Nest

Known primarily for its excellent fifth wheel, Grand Design is a trailer brand that started recently (2012). Still, it is establishing itself in the trailer industry by building superior products.

Top Features of Grand Design

Many people are falling in love with Grand Design products, and rightly so because these products appear among the top ten in almost every category they build in. Additionally, Grand Design trailers are very reliable and stable on the road.

They are equipped with systems to help you brake quickly on slopes and control them much more easily.

Their frames are also strong to keep them from breaking due to the high speeds. Plus, the extra attention to sealing can keep you camping in any season.

Pros

Feel at Home Anywhere : Known for high-quality trailers that give you value for your money. These trailers are designed to bring the comforts of home with you everywhere.

Stay Protected from the Elements : Awesome craftsmanship with sturdy floors, excellent insulation, and well-designed cabins can keep you out exploring in the shoulder seasons without a problem.

Easy Set Up : Comes with an auto-leveling system.

Bring All the Toys : Lots of interior and exterior storage for all your stuff.

Cons

Frequent Upkeep : According to customer reviews, some skirtings require continuous gluing. The friction-style windows break easily sometimes.

Price : These trailers don’t come cheap, starting at $78,000 brand new on their website.

Large Size and Carbon Footprint : These hefty fifth wheels require a large, sturdy, gas-guzzling truck. They are not for anyone hoping to travel light or minimally.

Examples of Grand Design Trailers

Grand Design offers five different travel trailers, including toy hauler travel trailers.

New trailers range from $78,000 to $160,000 directly from the manufacturer or dealership.

They include:

Grand Design Transcend Xplor

Grand Design Imagine XLS

Grand Design Reflection

Grand Design Solitude

Grand Design Momentum

Winnebago travel trailers are known for having some of the best construction and all-season options today.

Top Features of the Winnebago

Rather than go with the usual aluminum exterior wall frame, Winnebago also makes its trailers with a fiberglass exterior wall finish. It looks and feels great, is easy to repair, and is long-lasting. Additionally, the Winnebago trailers are made with a light dry-weight.

Their wall insulation is superior across all models, helping regulate interior temperatures. They are equipped with thick enough foam rigid insulation in the middle of the walls to minimize temperature changes due to exterior temperatures.

Pros

Livable Space : Winnebago trailers offer comfortable living spaces, allowing you to enjoy your travels with high end finishes.

Overall Quality : According to reviews, Winnebago trailers are generally regarded as having good overall quality.

Floorplan Options : Winnebago provides a range of floorplan options, allowing you to choose a layout that suits your needs.

Driving/Towing Experience : Winnebago trailers are reported to provide a smooth and enjoyable driving/towing experience. Many models can be towed by a smaller truck or SUV, too.

Warranty : Winnebago typically offers a factory warranty, providing peace of mind for buyers (ranging for 1 to 3 years, depending on what parts).

Cons

Customer Complaints : Some users report issues with plumbing and cabinetry.

Limited Storage Space : Winnebago trailers may have limited storage space compared to other brands.

Cost : Better models come at a high price.

Lack of Battery Space : Battery power does not last very long due to small battery sizes.

Examples of Winnebago Trailers

Winnebago offers four types of trailer models and six sub-models in total. Brand-new trailers range from $27,500 to $73,000 from a dealership.

They include:

Winnebago Voyage

Winnebago Minnie

Winnebago Micro Minnie

Winnebago Hike

Heartland is frequently listed in the top 10 among dealerships. This consumer favorite is easier on the pocketbook.

Top Features of Heartland RVs

These trailers are constructed with exceptional detail for comfort and durability. Heartland also ensures that its products are affordable and within its customers’ reach financially with various payment plans that are favorable.

In addition, their trailers are perfectly weighted to give the owners an easy and great experience when driving through different terrains.

Pros

Bring the Toys : It has a bicycle rack for exploring your destinations.

Keep Valuables Safe : Comes with secret compartments/safes.

Top Notch Lighting : Offers excellent lighting inside the trailer.

Low Towing Weight : Low dry weight and can tow easily using an SUV or good truck.

Cons

Lighter Building Materials : While great for towing, the roof and outer wall get damaged by rain, hail, and high speeds quite easily with time.

Steel Framing : Compared to fiberglass or aluminum, steel framing used by Heartland RV is not as reliable.

Examples of Heartland RV Trailers

Heartland offers customers up to 11 different travel trailer model options to choose from, which range from $24,000 to $75,000.

Bumper pull trailers include:

Heartland Pioneer

Heartland Mallard

Heartland Sundance

Heartland Trail Runner

Heartland Prowler

Heartland North trailer

Fifth wheels include:

Bighorn

Elkridge

Milestone

Big Country

Landmark 365

Keystone is another RV manufacturer with top-quality products you cannot miss out on.

The Keystone RV Company has a wide range of products they manufacture, from travel trailers to fifth wheels and toy haulers.

Top Features of Keystone

The top quality of their products always ensures that their customers keep coming back and purchasing later models of their products now and then.

They also offer over 200 floorplans ranging from 21ft to 41ft in length, making it possible to find a comfortable living space for all preferences.

Pros

Variety of Floorplans : Keystone offers a range of floorplan options to cater to different needs.

Driving/Towing Experience : Many reviewers have praised Keystone trailers' smooth driving and towing experience.

Storage Space : Keystone trailers generally provide ample storage space, including basement “pass-thru” areas in fifth-wheel models.

Competitive Pricing : Keystone trailers are often considered a good value for the features and quality they offer.

Cons

Quality Issues : Some reviewers have reported poor quality finishing and materials used in Keystone trailers. Because Keystone makes mid to low-range trailers, their material quality is relatively low compared to other brands.

Customer Service : There have been complaints about Keystone's customer service, particularly regarding warranty support.

Potential Problems: Roof leaks, AC failure, and other issues have been mentioned by some users about Keystone trailers.

Examples of Keystone Trailers

Keystone offers customers up to 7 different travel trailer models to meet their needs.

These range from $24,500 to $62,000 for a brand-new camper from a dealership.

They include:

Keystone Hideout

Keystone Outback luxury

Keystone Springdale

Keystone Bullet

Keystone Cougar half-ton

Keystone Acardia

Keystone Passport SL

KZ is another company that produces truck campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers. It has been producing high-quality towable RVs since 1972, when the company started.

Top KZ Features

Their reputation for build quality has been held up as they manufacture top-quality finishes on their products. As a result, the company has won many awards to show how impressed customers have been with its products.

Pros

Livability : KZ trailers are often praised for their livable interior spaces (classic interior finishes), with positive ratings for floorplan options.

After-Sales Support : KZ has been recognized for providing excellent after-sales support to customers.

Large Variety : KZ offers various models and floorplan options, allowing buyers to find one that suits their needs.

Excellent Warranty : Comes with a two-year warranty on most models you purchase.

Cons

Quality Issues : Some reviewers have reported lower overall quality ratings for KZ trailers, particularly regarding finishes and materials.

Factory Warranty : The factory warranty provided by KZ has received mixed reviews, with some customers expressing dissatisfaction.

Limited Factory Components : There have been mentions of specific components, such as the fridge, AC unit, and windows, potentially impacting overall quality.

Priced in the Middle : Not as budget-friendly and has a higher price than many of its competitors.

Examples of KZ Trailers

KZ offers its wide range of customers up to 7 different models to choose from, all ranging from slightly under $30,000 to more than $100,000 for a brand-new camper.

They include:

KZ Connect

KZ Connect SE

KZ Escape

KZ Sportsmen

KZ Sportsmen SE

KZ Sportsmen Classic

KZ Sportster

Jayco has a reputation for good, inspiring RV makes and designs. With its 50+ yearlong existence, Jayco Factory Direct has always given a new meaning to camping and living on the road.

Tops Jayco Features

Jayco RVs are known for being very durable and always comfortable to live in. In addition, both the interior and exterior are made from high-quality materials to guarantee a fantastic experience for anyone who chooses to purchase any one of the Jayco brands available on the market.

Pros

Intuitive Floor Plants : Good trailer designs for functional living and comfort. Customers also report a comfortable bed, dinette, and couch for comfortable living.

Competitive Pricing : Quite affordable compared to other rival brands

Best Warranty on the Market : One of the few brands to offer excellent warranty coverage for up to 2 years on most parts.

Lightweight : Many models can be towed by a small truck or SUV to save on gas.

Cons

Low-Grade Materials : Marginal build quality and workmanship of the trailer.

Poor Customer Service Reviews : Bad customer care when requiring repairs and warranty processing may be frustrating.

Examples of Jayco Trailers

Jayco offers customers up to 5 travel trailer models ranging from $14,000 to $50,000.

They include:

Jayco Hummingbird

Jayco White Hawk

Jayco Jay Flight Bungalow

Jayco Eagle

Outdoors RV is a relatively small RV manufacturer that makes both travel trailers and fifth wheels.

Top Features of Outdoors RV

The company focuses on four-season durable products with off-road capabilities and quality interiors for customers’ satisfaction.

Pros

Easy Maneuverability : Outstanding tow ability.

Comforts of Home : Customers report a comfortable bed and large dinette for a good night’s rest.

Climate Readiness : Outdoors RV is known for building trailers designed to handle various weather conditions, with thicker walls and climate-ready features.

Cons

Delayed Repairs : Slow response by Outdoors RV to have warranty work approved and completed.

Framing Concerns : Poor frame quality that could rust after sitting in one place for a while.

Limited Availability : Trailers in stock are smaller for this low-key company.

Examples of Outdoors RV Trailers

Outdoors RV offers its customers up to 6 different travel trailer model options to choose from, all ranging from $30,000 to $70,000.

They include:

Creekside travel trailer

Timber Ridge travel trailer

Blackstone travel trailer

Backcountry Series travel trailer

Glacier Peak fifth wheel

Trail Series toy hauler

Lance travel trailers boast high-quality construction, both interior and exterior, and have various all-season options available for their customers on the market.

Top Lance Features

Lance’s four-season trailers are exceptional and will allow you to camp all year round. Many of the recent trailers that Lance has manufactured come with pretty nifty features to make life with a trailer easier.

Some of these include safety step stairs that fold up and store outside of the camper to keep you from bringing dirt into the camper. Plus, keyless entry, which allows you to get into the camper with the press of a button, and magnets on each exterior storage compartment door which hold them open as you access the compartments.

Lance travel campers also come with considerable space, both internal and external, for storage of supplies and equipment as well as all your camping stuff.

Pros

Function in Mind : Various external power outlets that you can use when outside the camper.

All Seasons : Most trailers are 4-season capable, meaning you can camp all year round with this camper.

Trusted Brand : A very reliable brand with many happy customers.

Satisfaction : Fantastic customer care service offered by Lance when purchasing a trailer.

Cons

Warranty Frustrations : Reports of a slow response by Lance to have warranty work approved and completed.

Lack of Variety : Limited floor plan options provided by Lance.

Cost : Many models are slightly higher than comparable models on the market.

Examples of Lance Trailers

Lance offers their customers up to 12 travel trailer models ranging from $40,000 to $78,000

They include:

Lance Travel Trailer 1475

Lance Travel Trailer 1575

Lance Travel Trailer 1685

Lance Travel Trailer 1985

Lance Travel Trailer 1995

Lance Travel Trailer 2075

Lance Travel Trailer 2185

Lance Travel Trailer 2285

Lance Travel Trailer 2295

Lance Travel Trailer 2375

Lance Travel Trailer 2445

Lance Travel Trailer 2465

Dutchmen RV Company started its production back in 1988 in Indiana, USA. It started gaining recognition in 1990 and has been a top RV manufacturer ever since.

Dutchmen continues to manufacture travel trailers in various categories, including larger towables and toy haulers.

Top Features of Dutchmen

Many of Dutchmen’s models vary in build quality, amenities, and valuation price. Their use of slightly lower-quality materials helps them stay competitive with pricing.

Pros

Loyal Customers : There is a large community of Dutchmen RV owners who are active online, too.

Something for All Budgets : Various options at every price point.

Solid Warranty Options : Dutchmen offers more extended warranty options than most rival RV manufacturers on the market.

Quality Improvements : Dutchmen has made efforts to improve the build quality of their trailers, using better materials and technology in their updated lineup.

Cons

Lower Quality Build : Reports of a couple of build quality issues yet to be fixed.

A Wide Range of Quality : Quality is quite inconsistent across its various models

Examples of Dutchmen Trailers

Dutchmen offers its customers up to 9 different travel trailer models and 19 sub-models, all of which range from between $21,000 and $154,000

These include:

Astoria

Aspen Trail

Atlas

Colorado

Coleman

Kodiak

Voltage Yukon

Forest River was founded in 1998. Through expansion and purchasing other RV brands, it has become one of the largest RV manufacturers in the world.

It produces various recreational vehicles, including motorhomes (Class A and C), travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, camping trailers, and destination trailers.

Top Forest River Features

Forest River isn’t known for its splendid quality (if you are not paying for a top-tier line), but they aren’t so bad if the floor plans suit your preferences.

Pros

Wide Range of Options : Forest River offers a diverse lineup of RVs, including travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes, providing options for different preferences and needs.

Affordable Pricing : Forest River RVs are often considered reasonably priced compared to other brands in the market.

Easy to Find: An extensive network of dealers across the U.S.

Cons

Quality concerns : Some consistent build quality issues

Mediocore : Average craftsmanship for their price point.

Resale Value : Value has been known to drop quickly with these trailers.

Examples of Forest River Trailers

Forest River offers its customers an extensive selection of travel trailer models (up to 45) to choose from and quite a wide range of prices as well.

They include:

Aurora

Cherokee

E-Pro

Flagstaff

EVO

Rockwood

Wildwood

Salem

Impression

IBEX

No boundaries

Ozark

R-pod

Sandstorm

Shockwave

Surveyor

Stealth

Wildcat

Vengeance

XLR

Last on our list, but not necessarily least, is Palomino. It is another top manufacturing company that produces top-quality tent campers, truck campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, and everything in between.

Top Features of Palomino

Their wide variety of products ensures that customers will always find a product that fits their needs while ensuring quality and satisfaction.

Pros

Towability : Very easy to tow.

Tons of Options : Great beginner campers for newbies and high-end trailers for seasoned pros.

Storage Galore : Lots of interior storage space available, plus ample external and basement storage available.

Economical Options : Palomino truck campers are often considered more economical due to their lightweight and basic features.

Cons

Quality Issues : Poor craftsmanship and leaks were common complaints.

Customer service : Unhelpful customer service to deal with damage or leaks.

Examples of Palomino Trailers

Palomino offers its customers a variety of 5 travel trailers, which range from $23,000 to $90,000.

They include:

Palomino

Puma

Real-lite mini

Revolve

Solaire

How To Choose the Right Trailer

Ready to buy your next trailer? Here are the exact steps to follow:

Determine your towing capacity : Check the towing capacity of your vehicle to understand its limitations. This will help you determine the size and weight of the travel trailer you can safely tow. Identify your needs : Consider how many people will be using the travel trailer, the duration of your trips, and the amenities you require. Make a list of must-have features such as sleeping capacity, insulation for all seasons, kitchen facilities, bathroom, storage space, and entertainment options. Set a budget : Determine your budget for purchasing a travel trailer, including the initial purchase price and ongoing expenses like maintenance, insurance, and campground fees. Be realistic about what you can afford, especially if you need to purchase a towing vehicle first. Research different brands and models : Explore various travel trailer brands and models that align with your needs and budget. Read reviews, watch videos, and visit dealerships or RV shows to get a better understanding of the options available. Consider the floor plan : Look for a floor plan that suits your lifestyle and preferences. Consider bedroom location, seating arrangements, layout efficiency, and overall comfort. Visit dealerships and inspect trailers : Visit RV dealerships to see the travel trailers in person. Inspect the quality of construction, materials used, and overall condition of the unit. Take note of the storage options, interior space, and any specific features you want. Test drive and maneuverability : If possible, take a test drive with the trailer to assess its maneuverability and handling. This will give you an idea of how it performs on the road and how it feels when towing. What a car manufacturer says it can tow on paper and the reality can be very different. Check for warranties and customer support : Research the warranties offered by the manufacturer and inquire about their customer support services. It's essential to have peace of mind and reliable assistance if any issues arise. Also, consider extended warranty options. Consider long-term costs : Evaluate the long-term costs of owning a travel trailer, such as maintenance, repairs, and storage. Factor these expenses into your decision-making process. Compare prices and negotiate: Research and compare prices from different dealerships and private sellers to ensure you're getting a fair deal. Don't hesitate to negotiate to get the best price possible. Review the paperwork : Before finalizing the purchase, carefully review all paperwork, including the sales contract, warranty information, and additional agreements. Ensure that everything is in order before committing. Finalize the purchase : Once you've researched, compared options, and are satisfied with the terms, finalize the purchase. Arrange for payment and delivery of your chosen travel trailer.

The Best Travel Trailer Comes Down to Preference

Whether you're embarking on a cross-country adventure or seeking a cozy getaway, these top RV brands can serve as a starting point for finding your perfect home on wheels. Embrace the freedom, flexibility, and endless possibilities that come with owning an RV, and let your journey unfold in comfort and style.





