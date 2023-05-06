12 of The Best Television Shows Ever According to The Internet

Television's popularity keeps rising, which means more and more TV shows are released yearly. But how do we find the best of the best among the rest? A TV lover in a popular online forum reached out to others to see what they think is the best TV series of all time. Many commenters responded with their favorites.

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

The Wire is an American crime drama that takes place in Baltimore. It follows the city's narcotics officers and honestly portrays the flawed police system in the United States. The show's writing is considered a “masterclass” in storytelling and continues to be an example of how television can and should explore complex social issues.

2. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

The Sopranos is widely considered to have set the bar for the golden era of prestige TV. The show itself is a compelling portrayal of the American Mafia and its exploration of the human psyche. The show follows Tony Soprano, a New Jersey-based mob boss, as he balances his personal and professional lives while seeking therapy to cope with his anxiety attacks. The show's writing is sharp, funny, and poignant, with each episode delving deeper into the complexities of its characters and their relationships in a way that humanizes even the most hardened criminals.

3. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)

The Twilight Zone ended over fifty years ago, yet it's still widely influential in American pop culture . The series is made up of short supernatural stories that are frightening and speculative.

When it was first released, The Twilight Zone was considered “groundbreaking storytelling” because of the way the show explored social issues using a blend of science fiction, horror, and fantasy. Like The Sopranos, The Twilight Zone continues to live on in pop culture despite the show ending decades ago.

4. Doctor Who (2005-)

As an alien time traveler journeys through the universe in his famous T.A.R.D.I.S, he attempts to save planets and worlds across the solar system with the help of a human companion. Doctor Who is wacky and zany but explores fundamental themes and develops incredible characters, which is one reason why fans voted this show to be one of the best ever made.

5. M-A-S-H (1972-1983)

During the Korean War, the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital treats wounded patients to save lives and win the war for the U.S. The show follows a close-knit group of workers in the hospital who use humor to make their dire situation more bearable. The acting and storytelling in M-A-S-H are what give this show a spot on the list.

6. Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

This famous sci-fi series follows Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his talented crew aboard the USS Enterprise. As they travel through space, they must interact with many alien societies to explore the vast cosmos. This show is so popular because it's wildly imaginative and the story is extremely compelling.

7. The X-Files (1993-2018)

In this investigative sci-fi drama, a group of FBI agents is assigned to investigate cases known as X-Files. These are the cases that most people can't seem to believe or explain, but this group of agents knows their job is critical. The X-Files is a fantastic show because of the talented actors and the very real themes it portrays.

8. The Office (2005-2013)

The American sitcom The Office is a hilarious and uncomfortable TV series that follows a group of employees that work at a slowly-failing paper company called Dunder Mifflin. The coworkers try to make it through each day while interacting with their inappropriate boss and zany coworkers. Each character is obnoxious and loveable at the same time, and Steve Carell's performance as Michael Scott make this show a fan favorite.

9. Mad Men (2007-2015)

Set in the 1960s, Mad Men is about the antics at a fast-paced New York City advertising agency. It contends with issues like work-life balance and gender discrimination in the workplace, which is one of the reasons why the show is so popular.

10. Black Mirror (2011-)

Black Mirror is a TV series where each episode is like its own short film. But the episodes are all connected by the theme of futuristic technology and how it leads humanity astray. Black Mirror is incredibly creative and thought-provoking.

11. The Good Place (2016-2020)

When a young woman dies in a tragic and humorous shopping cart accident, she's sent to the Good Place, where she is set to spend the rest of eternity in peace. However, she quickly realizes that she doesn't belong there and must seek help from her one confidant to prevent the truth from coming out. The twists and turns and satisfying ending are some of what makes this show so fabulous.

12. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

With humanity on the brink of extinction, they're forced into space, protected by the dedicated team on the spaceship Battlestar Galactica. But with the vicious Cylon robots targetting humanity, surviving each day becomes a massive hurdle. The storytelling in Battlestar Galactica is riveting, earning the show a spot on this fan-voted list.

