12 TV Show Finales That Will Go Down in History as The Greatest of All Time

This golden age of television has blessed us with endings to beloved series that not just give us closure, but make us want to go back and rewatch the entire series from the beginning all over again.

For one fan, Star Trek: The Next Generation had an amazing series finale. Here are 12 other shows that had the perfect ending.

1. Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

“The Breaking Bad finale was perfect and very memorable,” one person says. “The ‘I did it for me' scene and the final scene of that show wrecked me.”

Another viewer admits, “I wish I could un-watch the last four episodes of Breaking Bad, if not the whole series so that I can experience it again.”

“Breaking Bad is the only series I have ever watched where there were no stinker or meh episodes,” hails a viewer.

2. Mr. Robot (2015 – 2019)

“Mr. Robot was such a criminally under-watched show. I can't get any friends through the second season, and it's such a shame because the 3rd and 4th seasons are so good,” says one fan of the show.

Another adds, “God, that Mr. Robot finale was so perfect. The whole last season was incredible. Like pitch perfect, every episode.”

3. Scrubs (2001 – 2010)

People online argue whether or not to include Season 9 of Scrubs with the interns as a Scrubs season but ultimately decided it's a stand-alone, and the show ended on season 8.

One person mentions, “There have been a lot of comments about season nine, but can we talk about that season 8 finale for a moment? It's so satisfying as a viewer.”

They elaborate, “You get the endings you want, but because they are fantasy, it doesn't just feel like a giveaway. They are hopes and dreams.”

Finally, they conclude, “The music was so perfectly selected. And when the custodian rips the sheet down at the end, that seals it, it's over. It's perfect, and I cry like a baby every time I watch it.”

4. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005 – 2008)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is nominated by a fan online. “I know it's a kids' show, but I've never seen a show that felt more complete at the end than that one.”

A viewer adds, “Watching Avatar: The Last Airbender as an adult is the best way to watch it. The writing is actually incredible, and all the lore behind the Avatar world is also crazy.”

5. Newhart (1982 – 1990)

A fan nominates Newhart explaining, “Bob Newhart wakes up from a dream, and he is in bed with his wife from his previous series, The Bob Newhart Show.”

Several people agree it was genius. “The standard of which all finales should be judged.”

Another fan says, “It was a riff on Dallas where they decided that he being dead was all a dream to bring back a dead character. Newhart was a genius.”

6. The Americans (2013 – 2018)

“The best IMO is The Americans. It gave me everything I wanted in a finale, including the one scene I had been waiting for between two of the main characters. No spoilers. The best show of the last ten years,” hails a viewer.

Another adds, “THAT PARKING GARAGE SCENE! That was one of the best moments in television history. Freaking incredible.”

Someone else states, “The Americans finale was remarkable in that it completely subverted everyone's expectations while all the characters still acted in a way that made perfect sense.” They conclude, “The finale prediction threads are kind of hilarious in retrospect with how utterly wrong everyone was.”

7. Blackadder Goes Forth (1989)

“The best is probably the one to Blackadder Goes Forth, which I believe was also expected to be the last of the four Blackadder series,” suggests a fan.

Another agrees saying, “Great to see Blackadder Goes Forth here. Stunning final episode.” Another reader chimes in, “Absolutely. A comedy show that left you weeping inconsolably.”

They quote, “Better than my plan to get out of here by pretending to be mad. Who would have recognized another madman around here?”

8. The Good Place (2016 – 2020)

“The Good Place had an amazing finale. Probably the most satisfying and thought-out one,” shares a fan of the show. They add, “I love how the show introduced an audience to Eastern philosophy that they might not have been familiar with.”

They continue, “The whole show is filled with lessons from great Western moral philosophers, ending with the inclusion of another perspective altogether.”

Someone else says, “The ending concept too is pretty Eastern. Instead of heaven, you have the negation of the self, which is core to many Eastern traditions.” Finally, Nythoren stated, “The Good Place ending was nearly perfect. It wasn't afraid to be both hopeful and maudlin simultaneously.”

9. Person of Interest (2011 – 2016)

“It's such an incredible run overall. Unfortunately, it started as a decent but generic case of the weekly show with little character development,” offers one fan of the series.

They continue, “And then slowly but suddenly, a bigger picture and narrative emerges, and it turns into an overarching storyline, and it all somehow goes entirely off the rails.”

Finally, they conclude, “But also still stays true to the characters and everything, even with callbacks to earlier season. It's so good.”

10. BoJack Horseman (2014 – 2020)

“It took me WAY too long to find BoJack. The most phenomenal ending I've ever seen to a TV show,” says one person. Another adds, “People underestimate it because the first episode is kind of silly and talking horse cartoon, but it gets soo good pretty quickly after that.”

Another viewers agrees, “I hate having to convince people to watch almost an entire television season. That's only ok, with the promise that my favorite show of all time starts after.”

They continue, “And you can't even start with season 2 because the rest of the show assumes you watched season 1.”

“It also hurts your soul to watch. It is so good, but not a show you can just binge. Some of the episodes have to be processed.”

11. The Wire (2002 – 2008)

“Did you know the real-world Baltimore PD (Maryland) got busted for basically the same thing they did in the final season… a decade after the show ended?”

This person continues, “It was the same down to the Feds having to throw out between 300 and 500 cases from the Federal courts.”

12. Six Feet Under (2001 – 2005)

“I had to scroll way too far to find someone who says this.” Lilpims suggested, “People are too young. It's crazy to me that so few people even know this show.”

Another fan says, “My pick, too. It gave us true closure and packed more emotion into it than some other shows' entire run. I ugly cried.”

“I still get chills when I listen to that song by Sia. It is the best season finale ever.”

