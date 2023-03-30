The 12 Best TV Shows Pedro Pascal Has Appeared In

Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal is currently wowing audiences worldwide with his performance as Joel Miller in HBO's post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us.

Pascal is an incredibly talented man who has also recently appeared in some great movies, but it's his television work for which he's known best.

In this piece, we'll take you through the best shows he's appeared in throughout his career, describing the series and his roles in them.

12. The Last of Us

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama series based on the 2013 video game of the same name. It's set in 2023, twenty years after a mass fungal infection caused society to collapse and a global pandemic that turned its victims into zombie-like monsters.

Pascal plays Joel Miller, a hardened middle-aged survivor tasked with smuggling a young girl, Ellie, out of a quarantine zone and across the United States. Joel's mission is made more complex by the traumas of his past tormenting him.

It's a fantastic show that aired for nine episodes in 2023, and Pascal is excellent in the lead role.

11. Graceland

Graceland is a drama series about a group of undercover agents from various United States law-enforcement agencies living together in a confiscated Southern California beach house called “Graceland.”

Pascal played Juan Badillo, an FBI control officer assigned to one of the show's many investigations (in his case, one of the main character's investigations into another main character).

The show ran for three seasons and 38 episodes between 2013 and 2015. Pascal appeared in ten episodes of the first season and performed his role adeptly.

10. Law & Order

Law & Order is a media franchise comprised of seven related drama series in the same television universe. They all deal with aspects of the American criminal justice system.

Pascal has appeared in four of the franchise's series. They are Law & Order: Criminal Intent (twice), Law & Order, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and he's played four different characters.

His first appearance in a Law & Order series came in 2006, as Reggie Luckman in the Law & Order: Criminal Intent episode “Weeping Willow.” Then he played Tito Cabassa in 2008's Law & Order episode “Tango.” Then he played Kevin “Kip” Green in the 2009 Law & Order: Criminal Intent episode “The Glory That Was…” And finally, he played Special Agent Greer in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode “Smoked” in 2011. He was great in them all.

9. Undressed

Photo Credit: MTV

Undressed is an anthology series focusing on young people's relationships – mainly those of high schoolers, college students, and people in their twenties – in the Los Angeles area. It's known for its early performances by actors who became massive stars.

Pascal played Greg, a fresh-faced teenager who (like pretty much every other character on the show) was looking to explore his flourishing sexuality.

The show ran for six seasons and 223 episodes between 1999 and 2002. Pascal appeared in three episodes of the show's first season and performed well enough to provide himself with a platform to explode as an actor.

8. The Good Wife

The Good Wife is a legal and political drama series that focuses on Alicia Florrick, the wife of the Cook County State's Attorney, who returns to her career in law following a corruption scandal involving her husband.

Pascal played ASA Nathan Landry, a prosecutor who asks some seriously invasive questions during his time on the show.

The Good Wife ran for seven seasons and 156 episodes between 2009 and 2016. Pascal appeared in six episodes in the first two seasons. Despite his relatively minor role, he was hilariously memorable.

7. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a supernatural drama series based on the 1992 movie of the same name. It follows the eponymous Buffy Summers who, having been chosen as the latest in a long line of “Vampire Slayers,” must fight against the forces of darkness to keep the planet safe.

Pascal appeared in season four's first episode, “The Freshman.” He played Eddie, a fellow student of Buffy's at UC Sunnydale who, after befriending the Slayer, ended up being turned into a vampire.

Buffy aired for seven seasons and 144 episodes between 1997 and 2003. Although Pascal's appearance was brief, he shone in his role and came across as very likable (you know, before his character became a bloodthirsty monster).

6. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is a procedural forensics crime drama that follows a team of crime-scene investigators employed by the Las Vegas Police Department who use physical evidence to solve murders.

Pascal played Kyle Hartley in 2012's season twelve episode “Malice in Wonderland.” Hartley was a “Wedding Robber” – a group of robbers and budding serial killers who targeted wedding ceremonies.

The show lasted 15 seasons and a whopping 337 episodes from 2000 until 2015. As a result, Pascal's appearance was fleeting, but his episode was enjoyable, and he was great in it.

5. Homeland

Homeland is an espionage thriller about a CIA officer with bipolar disorder and a Marine Corps Scout Sniper. The sniper was held captive by al-Qaeda, which makes the CIA agent believe he was “turned” by the enemy and poses a threat to the United States.

Pascal played David Portillo in season three's first episode, “Tin Man is Down,” in 2013. Portillo is a member of the Senate Select Committee, in front of whom Clare Danes' main character must testify.

Homeland ran for eight seasons and 96 episodes between 2011 and 2020. Pascal's episode could have been more memorable, but his performance was as adept as expected.

4. The Mentalist

The Mentalist is a drama series that follows a former “psychic” who outs himself as a fake and works as a consultant to the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI), using the observational skills he previously employed to “read” people's minds.

Pascal played Marcus Pike, an FBI agent with the art theft division on the sixth floor of the FBI headquarters in Austin, Texas. His role on the show saw him investigating art robberies.

The show ran for seven seasons and 151 episodes from 2018 until 2015. Pascal appeared in seasons six and seven, in seven episodes, and was as impressive as ever.

3. The Mandalorian/The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian is a space Western set in the Star Wars universe, and The Book of Boba Fett is its spin-off. The former chronicles the exploits of the titular Mandalorian, and the latter chronicles the adventures of the iconic Boba Fett.

Pascal is Din Djarin, the main character in The Mandalorian, and he reprised his role in The Book of Boba Fett (hence the two shows comprising a single entry in our list). He has appeared in all sixteen episodes of two seasons of The Mandalorian and three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian began in 2019 and is ongoing, while The Book of Boba Fett ran for three months between 2021 and 2022. Pascal is superb as Din Djarin and ensures The Mandalorian is a considerable success, and he was also great in his spin-off appearances.

2. Narcos

Narcos is an American-Colombian crime drama series about the real-life Colombian narcoterrorist and drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, the Medellín Cartel, and, in the final season, the infamous Cali Cartel.

Pascal played Javier Peña in all three seasons of the show. Peña is a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent investigating Escobar and the Colombian cartels. Pascal's role went from a prominent role in the first two seasons to the lead role in the third.

The series aired from 2015 until 2017, and the fact Pascal was a key cast member contributed hugely to its immense success. He was exceptional in it.

1. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama adapted from George R. R. Martin's series of fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. It chronicles nine noble families fighting for control over the lands of Westeros as an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for millennia.

Pascal appeared in seven episodes of the show's fourth season as Oberyn Martell. Oberyn is a hotheaded and lustful man, the brother of Prince Doran Martell, and a skilled warrior out for vengeance for his sister's death.

The show ran for six seasons and 73 episodes between 2011 and 2019, and Pascal's character is one of the most memorable and popular to appear on it.

More From Wealth of Geeks – The 13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.