The Best Vampire TV Series to Prepare for Halloween

Need a little more bite in your Halloween watch?

Everyone sees a vampire movie or show at some point, which means most people know that not all vampire storytelling ends up with the same quality. People love those immortal bloodsuckers who usually can’t see the sun (sparkly Twilight vamps excluded), and our culture can't overcome an obsession with them.

For those who want something more than a movie to sink their teeth into, vampire television shows span almost every genre and quality level. Whether viewers want scary, sensual, or a little bit of both, check out the best vampire TV series for this spooky season.

1. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Few shows, vampire or otherwise, have as much acclaim as Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Airing over seven seasons, Buffy tells the story of a teen girl (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the only person in the world capable of defeating the forces of darkness. Despite the teen genre (or maybe because of it), the series ranks high among the best television shows in the last 30 years.

2. Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire

Anyone planning on watching this superb adaptation of Anne Rice’s legendary novel, put everything you know about the Brad Pitt film in the trash. Starring Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid as the main star-crossed loves, the series became a fan-favorite after quietly airing last year for its commitment to the original’s queerness. Decadently styled with tense drama to match, Anne Rice’s work has never looked better.

3. True Blood

In the world of True Blood, vampires have “come out of the coffin” and revealed their existence to the world after inventing True Blood, an artificial blood drink that enabled vamps to forgo human meal requirements.

A dark love story begins when mind-reading waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) finds herself perplexed by Bill (Stephen Moyer), a vampire whose thoughts she cannot hear. Based on a series of best-selling novels, True Blood exudes sexuality, southern goth, and soapy supernatural fun with one of the catchiest theme songs ever.

4. What We Do In The Shadows

Need something not terrifying? Based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 mockumentary, FX’s What We Do In The Shadows stands out as one of the funniest series still on television, having just wrapped up its 5th season. Shadows takes the idea of vampires in the modern world and turns them into gut-wrenchingly comic fodder about a group of vampires living together on Staten Island.

5. First Kill

Fans might describe this short-lived Netflix series as sapphic Buffy, but even that sells this fantastic one-season series short.

For 16-year-old Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to become a full-fledged vampire, she has to make her first kill. Scared of the outcome, she instead finds love with Calliope (Imani Lewis), the daughter of elite vampire hunters struggling to find her first vampire to kill.

6. Preacher

Based on the comic from Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, this AMC series stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse, a preacher who accidentally receives the power to make anyone listen to his commands. Once a criminal with his girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and best-mate vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), the group finds each other again after being chased by a strange cult who alleges the preacher’s new power may result from God leaving heaven.

7. Adventure Time

While vampires occupy the margins in this one-of-a-kind animated series, characters like Marceline have long played a crucial role in this hit show. In the land of Ooo, Finn the Human (Jeremy Shada) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio) explore the lands and try to make the most of their days with their friends. Marceline initially remains on the sidelines, but over the series, she becomes an integral member who delivers some revolutionary queer representation through her storyline.

8. The Vampire Diaries

If anyone sensed that Twilight would become as big as it did, then The Vampire Diaries may have offered the biggest clue. The CW teen series garnered one of its largest-ever audiences for the drama at the time and spawned multiple spin-offs.

Nina Dobrev stars as a recently orphaned teen who falls for a pair of super hot vampire brothers wealthy with their own baggage in a town full of supernatural baggage. The series spun off The Originals and Legacies, two more CW vampire shows.

9. Being Human

A ghost, vampire, and werewolf end up becoming roommates.

So goes the set-up to Being Human, a dramedy about a group of supernatural roommates trying to blend into the human world. The series aired both UK and US versions of the show, each being successful in their own right. Ever wondered how a vampire would still drink blood and not get caught or what happens to werewolves on the full moon? This series answers all that and more.

10. Angel

For those intrigued by Buffy but need something a little darker, Angel, the spin-off starring David Boreanz as the titular vampire ex-lover of the aforementioned slayer. It feels very much in the same vein as Buffy while switching the series toward more of a procedural crime drama. It takes itself a little more seriously than its predecessor, but by the end of its five-season run, it stood entirely on its own legs.

11. Castlevania

The decades-old video game series reignited itself in the public eye with the release of Netflix’s Castlevania, an animated origin story featuring Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), Sypha (Alejandra Reynoso), and Alucard (James Callis) hunting down Dracula (Graham McTavish), as he tries to extinguish the human race after they killed his wife (Emily Swallow). Exceptionally gory and action-packed, the series captured the original's spirit and built on it with some stellar animation over four seasons. While it recently ended, a spin-off featuring Ricter (of video game fame), Castlevania: Nocturne, just premiered on the streamer.

12. Penny Dreadful

Drawing upon 19th-century horror, Penny Dreadful, created by Scorsese collaborator John Logan, grows into a Frankenstein monster of its own making. Classics like Dracula, The Picture of Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein inspired this horrorfest. The first season begins with Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) hired to search for a girl kidnapped by a monster, but the horrific tale veers into unexpected territory. The series inspired a successor, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, set 50 years after the original.

13. Midnight Mass

Horror savant Mike Flanagan has dominated the horror television game for the last couple of years, thanks to his frightening take on vampires in Midnight Mass. The miniseries follows the townspeople of a small island off the east coast who try to make sense of strange happenings after a strange new priest replaces their own suddenly. If you are looking for a slow-burn descent into dread and terror, Midnight Mass features enough and then some with a surprisingly poignant story and grotesque vampire to match.

14. NOS4A2

From Joe Hill’s novel NOS4A2 comes a miniseries worthy of a work from Stephen King’s son.

When Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) discovers she can sense the immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), she and his child victims soon become tangled in a terrifying game. Quinto’s portrayal as this murderous vampire who sends his captured children to Christmasland (where it's illegal to be anything but happy) remains one of his best to date.

15. The Strain

Created by film legend Guillermo Del Toro and Chuck Hogan (who also wrote the books), The Strain takes vampire horror to the max. In this world, vampires have been born through an ancient strain of disease unearthed by accident. A wide-ranging take on some of the most popular horror themes of the last decade, the series begins from the outbreak and takes things to the end.

16. Hellsing

Based on the manga from Kouta Hirano, Hellsing became one of the early anime to find its way to America and has since remained a cult hit.

Hellsing, an old organization run by Integra, a distant relative of Van Helsing, commands the original vampire Alucard, his punishment for defeat by Helsing. This globe-trotting action horror series primarily focuses on the potential rise of Axis vampires, which no one wants.

17. Hemlock Grove

In a Pennslyvania town, a series of strange and gruesome murders have sparked intrigue into the dark secrets of the townsfolk. Vampires, werewolves, witches, and unborn angel babies are a few of the starter supernatural creatures to expect in this tense horror series that also works as a creepy slow-burn mystery. Famke Janssen and Bill Skarsgård star in the horror series, itself among the first Netflix series nominated for an Emmy.

18. Let The Right One In

Fans may recall the 2008 film of the same name; however, the recent Showtime adaptation starring Demián Bichir holds its own as it expands and changes things up. Based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel, the series follows a father and his young vampire daughter as they find themselves in New York looking for answers to her condition as the daughter forms a friendship with her lonely neighbor.