The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes.

Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local cuisine as well as the standard animal-free fare you're already familiar with. The following Hawaiian vegan restaurants will delight you during your stay in the magical islands.

So without further ado, here are some of the best spots for vegan eateries in Hawaii!

Must-visit Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

1. Leahi Health

Leahi Health is a plant-based food lover's paradise famous for its Buddha bowls, kale avocado tacos, smoothies, and drinks. As a restaurant that prioritizes healthy eating, most foods on its menu are organic and locally sourced from Hawaii farms. The vegan lineups include smoothies, drinks, and healthy grinds, like breakfast tacos and beer poke salad.

Kombucha – that brilliant vitamin-rich elixir – is a must-have. This meal aids digestion, boosts immunity, promotes sleep, and supports weight loss. You can rest assured that the food at Leahi Health is fresh and flavorful, from the beverages to salads and smoothies.

Leahi Health's lovely ambiance attracts many to wine and dine there. First time in Koloa? Swing by and grab a bite. You'll surely keep coming back for more. With so much to choose from, you should try some of their specials like King Green, Green Monster, Sweet Tweet, Starburst, King Cure, and Surfer Bowl.

As an added benefit, you get an automatic 10% gratuity added to your bill when you order meals $40 and above. Don't sleep on this bonus!

Visit their locations at:

Kaimuki

Address: 3441 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816

Aina Haina

Address: 820 W. Hind Drive Honolulu, HI 96821

Koloa

Address: 3450 Poipu Rd.15-01 Koloa HI 96756

Manoa

Address: 2752 Woodlawn Dr. HI 96822

2. Veg-Out

When you're ready to go out and have a sumptuous vegan meal, Veg-Out is the place to be. This restaurant sells vegan and vegetarian meals in Haiku, Maui, on the North Shore. So if you're vacationing in the area, you don't have to look too far for a place that serves food you enjoy.

The Veg-Out menu is rich with cuisines from different cultures, including Mexican, Indian, Greek, and Thai. In addition, they have veggie burgers, fresh salads, veggie stir fry, and many more meals you will love. They make all these meals with fresh greens and other plant products from the town.

You can dine in, take the food away on your Hana road trip, or eat while visiting some iconic places in Maui, like the Haleakala National Park. And if you're there with family, you will appreciate the family-size portions and menu. You can also make your own smoothie on the spot by combining different fruits and veggies of your choice.

Visit Veg-Out at 810 Kokomo Rd. Haiku, HI.

3. Maui Kombucha

Maui Kombucha is another top-notch vegan restaurant located in Haiku, Maui. Here you will find raw vegan fusion cuisine and a kombucha brewery. They serve some incredible raw vegan meals, and you can quench your thirst or savor the freshly brewed kombucha tea.

You will appreciate the artistic environment, with captivating artwork and wall painting that makes every moment more special. It's a great spot to hang out with friends and family as you enjoy their fresh local green salads, amazing raw pizzas, and vegan nachos.

Maui Kombucha is constantly rotating its menu daily, so there's always something new and refreshing waiting for you. Don't be surprised to find legumes such as beans, nuts, seeds, or fruits and veggies you've never tasted. It's all part of the beautiful experience they've planned for you.

However, there are also meals they serve on a daily basis, so don't worry about missing out if you've come back for one of your favorite dishes. Finally, Maui Kombucha offers quick takeaway snacks if you don't have the time to dine in. They are healthy and taste great!

Visit Maui Kombucha at 810 Kokomo Rd. #202 (behind Colleens) Haiku, HI 96708.

4. Peace Café

Peace Café is a top-tier vegan restaurant with a diverse menu, including Korean, Italian, and Moroccan dishes. If you're a lover of homemade food, you'll enjoy visiting here as you'll get treated to all kinds of organic, gluten-free, and vegan options. Confused about what to eat? You can try the sampler plate, containing various flavors.

For a mouthwatering experience, grab a bite of the Popeye sandwich, Hanoi sandwich, or The heart and soul bibimbap. Are you passing through Hawaii? You can drop by for a light afternoon dessert, coffee, or sugar-free mochi cakes.

Their Vegan Caesar salad made from cashew base served alongside bread drizzled with olive is much talked about in Hawaii. You should try it when next you're passing by the Café. After munching your favorite meal, you can sit by the large wooden table decorated with flowers to read a book and enjoy the calm ambiance.

Want to visit Peace Café? It's located at 2239 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826.

5. Juicy Brew

You would assume Juice Brew would serve up juice cleanses, but vegan and gluten-free foods are the main draws of this restaurant. There's always something new on the brunch menu every week, and there's a new treat every day.

Typically, what's on the menu depends on the availability of locally sourced vegetables and ingredients. From the watermelon poke to JB-Bibimbap, and Korean Fried “Chick'n” Burger, Juicy Brew has a truckload of meals that will satisfy your hunger pangs. Their bibimbap is one of the best around Honolulu, with its temeh spears topped with a sweet and spicy glaze.

Want to try a Hawaiian-style Mexican? Give Tacos Al Pastor a try. The tacos served on grilled corn tortillas and garnished with fresh cilantro, grilled pineapple chunks, and chopped onions give you that Mexican culinary experience. Don't forget to save space for dessert – you can snack on Gingersnap Cookie and the Yuzu Bundt Cake.

You can find them at 3392 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816.

6. Beet Box Café

Beet Box Café has a strictly vegetarian menu with tons of vegan and gluten-free meals. These foods are locally sourced and organic, giving your body all the nutrients it needs. Also, breakfast is available all day and includes a beet box burrito, half a local papaya, frittata, banana oat pancake, avocado toast, etc.

For lunch, you can treat yourself to beet box salad, tortilla soup, or beets mixed with greens and topped with walnuts, goat cheese, and sunflower sprouts. Had a lot to drink the night before? Stop by for Zen breakfast made of egg scramble, sauteed with onion, broccoli, and zucchini and seasoned with curry spices.

The Honolulu staple also has something for the kids: the Keiki menu, which includes pancakes served with maple syrup and fresh fruit, a tortilla filled with mozzarella and salsa, peanut butter, and a chia jam sandwich. Beet Box Café also has a wide array of smoothies and fresh juices on its menu.

For a tasty experience, drop by 66-437 Kamehameha Hwy Suite 104 Haleiwa, Hawaii. Alternatively, you can stop at 46 Ho'olai Street, Ste A Kailua, Hawaii 96734.

7. Banán

What's not to love about banana soft-serve? This banana-based, dairy-free ice cream comes in different varieties, including chocolate macadamia nut, açai, and greens. Try the puffed quinoa, banana with sliced pineapple, shaved coconut, and honey.

It's not just the food at Banán that makes the restaurant noteworthy. They donate food waste (about 1,000 gallons) to local farmers to feed their pigs. Having 4 locations spread across the region, you can stop by any of them to enjoy a bite.

After a hard day's work, stop by to try one of their desert specials. Pineapple Yacht with banana swirl and açaí really hits the spot. To increase the gastronomic pleasure levels, just add macnella and blueberries.

Check out their locations:

Diamond Head 3212 Monsarrat Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Waikiki 2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Kahala Mall 4211 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816

University of Hawaii 1810 University Ave, Honolulu, HI 96822

8. Tane Vegan Izakaya

No list of best vegan restaurants in Hawaii would be complete without this newcomer, Tane Vegan Izakaya. Established in early 2019, the vegan sushi restaurant has become a hit among Hawaii locals. Their rolls are a must-have. It is perfect for a special occasion or date night. To kick things off, try their starters and salads. Next, order the Point Reyes Roll, seasoned with habanero sauce, pickled pineapple, avocado, spicy shredded tofu, and marinated mushrooms.

A great selection, good vibes, and tasty treats await you at Tane Vegan Izakaya.

Pop by 2065 S Beretania St, Honolulu, HI 96826.

Conclusion

So what are you waiting for? You now know some of the best vegan restaurants in Hawaii. Try out these places whether you're a local or new to town. These restaurants will not only satisfy your hunger but will also introduce you to some amazing vegan dishes from all over the world. So go ahead and enjoy a delicious vegan meal in Hawaii!

