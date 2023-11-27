Best VeggieTales Episodes and Movies Ranked

VeggieTales started its colorful and food-themed exploration of the Bible and life lessons for everyone in the early 1990s. The cartoon began with episodes but soon expanded into spin-off series and even a couple of theatrical films. It often has excellent humor and catchy songs.

The best VeggieTales episodes and movies below show off the most substantial parts of the entire franchise. These VeggieTales episodes and films include the best songs, well-written storylines, the funniest jokes, and enjoyable content for fans.

1. Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002)

The first movie in the series gives fans the most quantity and best quality of everything they come to expect from VeggieTales. It focuses on a single story—in this case, Jonah—and it has the high budget to pull off the tale well.

The animation, storytelling, songs, and everything else represent the peak of the entire franchise. If fans want to see VeggieTales at its highest point, look no further.

2. “Esther… The Girl Who Became Queen” (Episode 14)

The story of Esther comes to life in this emotional and high-quality TV episode. It offers everything viewers want from one of these VeggieTales episodes, from its tight pacing to its clear lesson to the serious enough story, which doesn’t water anything down for its audience.

3. “The Ballad of Little Joe” (Episode 19)

This episode offers the best adaptation of one of the most underrated stories from the Bible about the man Joseph and his many brothers. It has a movie-like quality to it, and how it showcases him throughout his entire life without moving too fast.

4. “The Penniless Princess” (Episode 42)

So many of the VeggieTales episodes in this series take the ideas and stories from other places and adapt them in a unique style. This episode represents one of the few original plots, and it pays off well. It tells the story of the rich girl Sara and her family as she goes through surprising hardships. It stays positive and feels like one of the most well-written stories in the series.

5. “Dave and the Giant Pickle” (Episode 5)

This early episode has so much focus missing from episodes before it and most of the ones that came after it. It focuses on a single story from the Bible, and it lands so much better because of it. It helps, too, that it tells the tale of David and Goliath, which gives it an instant fan-favorite status.

6. “The Star of Christmas” (Episode 17)

This classic holiday tale feels like an episode families should watch every year around the wintertime. It tells the story of two playwrights who want to host a play in the city on Christmas Eve. They learn about the true meaning of Christmas through their harsh circumstances.

7. “Noah’s Ark” (Episode 50)

The final episode in the main series gives some of the highest quality and budget out of the series. It has some excellent guest stars like Wayne Brady and tells the memorable story of Noah’s Ark from the Bible in a style that feels similar to the older episodes but with better visuals.

8. “The League of Incredible Vegetables” (Episode 43)

This modern story takes the idea of Marvel movies and gives a vegetable twist to it. The story itself feels pretty typical, but the actual execution looks excellent with the solid superhero action and powers that happen in the episode.

9. “Sweetpea Beauty” (Episode 36)

This wondrous episode balances two fantastic fairy tales, such as Cinderella, with ease. It tells both with the resources needed with swift pacing, which keeps the viewer interested and excited the entire time.

10. “The Ultimate Silly Song Countdown” (Episode 16)

One of the best elements of VeggieTales episodes remains the incredible and catchy songs often played in the episodes. This particular episode brings out this musical part and gives it the necessary attention it deserves for the most fun viewers will have.

11. The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

The most successful part about this movie remains the beautiful 3D animation, which looks better than anything in the series to date. It has a pretty massive story as well and some great songs, but it lacks the foundation of its predecessor film.

12. “Lord of the Beans” (Episode 25)

This majestic episode eschews the usual inspiration for its story and focuses on being a slight parody of the Lord of the Rings. It somehow tells the entire classic trilogy in a single episode and does so well enough with some life lessons along the way.

13. “Robin Good and His Not-So-Merry Men” (Episode 41)

The opening story offers some neat laughs for a moment before one of the most fantastical and fun episodes kicks off in the second half. This take on the tale of Robin Hood feels like one of the best overall ways to experience this story.

14. “Gideon: Tuba Warrior” (Episode 28)

This episode shows how to modernize a Biblical tale like the story of Gideon. His inspiring story about battling against a formidable and near-impossible threat feels understandable and entertaining at the same time.

15. “It’s a Meaningful Life” (Episode 37)

This episode doesn’t hide its inspiration, but it handles the overall plot of a man who finds himself unhappy with life quite well. It feels more complete in its plot than other similar VeggieTales episodes, and its themes land a bit better than most.

16. “An Easter Carol” (Episode 20)

This episode represents one of the few to ever follow up as a direct sequel to the previous one. It lacks some of the oomph of the 17th episode in the series, but its complex tale and layered storytelling give it a fascinating vibe for its story about Easter.

17. “The Little Drummer Boy” (Episode 40)

This unique episode feels like a modern-day rendition of the same-titled stop-motion holiday classic. It brings the story to a more appealing format and succeeds in no small part due to the terrific soundtrack.

18. “Are You My Neighbor?” (Episode 3)

This episode feels like one of the best at balancing the idea of half Bible story and half present-day tale. Its stories feel better connected than others, showcasing the idea of being a good friend and neighbor to those around you with a welcome message in the end.

19. “Larry-Boy and the Rumor Weed” (Episode 12)

This story takes a long time to get going, but it lands pretty well in the end. It captures the ideas of rumors and gossip and how they hurt people when used. It also felt a bit grander in its modern story scale than other episodes at the time.

20. “The Toy That Saved Christmas” (Episode 6)

The first holiday episode for the series has a general lack of direction and feels all over the place at times, but it remains entertaining nonetheless. It also somehow comes together in the end with a poignant tale about the meaning of Christmas.

21. “Where’s God When I’m Scared?” (Episode 1)

The first episode of the entire long-running animated franchise set the stage for everything after it. It tells some solid stories, split between a modern tale about fear and another one based on a Biblical tale. This mix gives it a nice foundation for its life lesson about fear.

22. “Sheerluck Holmes and the Golden Ruler” (Episode 26)

This award-winning episode features a decent first story to open the episode, but the main focus remains its take on the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. It has an engaging and often enjoyable mystery, even if it lacks some of the life lessons of other VeggieTales episodes.