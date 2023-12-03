Press Start for Nostalgia: 24 of the Best Video Game Cheat Codes

There was a time when typing in a code on a pause or start screen to gain access to some secret menu to make the game easier, give you a boost, or make the game do something it probably wasn't supposed to, was a ubiquitous part of the gaming experience. Here we have collected some of the best cheat codes that remain burned into our brains decades after using them.

1. The Konami Code

We might as well get the most famous cheat code ever out of the way. Used in dozens of games from Contra to Fortnite, an easter egg for various websites, and even your Netflix app, the Konami code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a, start) is an ingrained part of nerd culture that is burned into the brains of almost every gamer.

2. Mortal Kombat (Genesis/MegaDrive)

The original console versions of Mortal Kombat were censored by default, with both replacing the blood with sweat and cutting to a black screen when you did a fatality. However, those in the know with the Genesis/Megadive version of the game could input (code here) at the game's warning screen to restore the gore and play the game as the Dark Gods of Outworld intended.

3. Starcraft (PC)

Though Blizzard's sci-fi RTS masterpiece had dozens of cheat codes players could input by opening up the message prompt, my go-to codes for when I was in a bind were “show me the money” that gave you 10,000 minerals and gas and “power overwhelming” that made all your units invincible.

4. The Sims (PC)

It's not just aging industrialists longing for their sled that call out rosebud on their deathbeds. Sims players, too, have the phrase burned into their subconscious as the way to get all the Simoleons you could ever want by entering it in the cheat menu in Maxis architecture turned life sim.

5. Alien Breed (Amiga)

This Amiga classic is notorious for its foul-mouthed tongue-in-cheek cheat codes players could enter on the Intex computer on deck two. Some of the less sweary codes include “AM IMMORTAL OR SUMMAT LIKE THAT,” which makes you invincible, and “THE IRAQIS MADE THE WEAPONS,” which made the game's guns weaker.

6. Worms (Amiga)

Typing “fullwormage” on the title screen would unlock every last barmy weapon in Team 17's superb team-based strategy game. Meanwhile, typing “rushmore” during the level selection screen would unlock a secret level based on a famous landmark.

7. Sonic The Hedgehog (Genesis/MegaDrive)

Although you can press A and Start on the game over screen to continue in Mario, Sega's blue blur one-upped Nintendo's plumber by letting gamers select whatever level they wanted by pressing up, down, left, right, then holding A and pressing start on the titles screen.

8. Sleepwalker (Amiga)

This challenging charity puzzle platformer created to help raise funds for comic relief saw players take on the role of dutiful dog Ralph as he tried to stop his sleepwalking master, Lee, from coming to harm. Those who wanted to get through more than the opening stages needed to type “ding a dining dang my dang a longing long” which would give Ralph the dog a green nose. Then, during play, they just needed to press tab to refill their health and lives or enter to skip the level entirely.

9. Doom (PC)

Id's landmark first-person shooter had plenty of cheat codes to help players reclaim Mars from the daemonic forces. All they needed to do was type in “IDDQD” for god mode or “IDKFA” for all weapons, ammo, armor, and keys while playing.

10. Age of Empires (PC)

Microsoft's empire-building epic lets you grow your small tribe from a nomadic group of bronze-age hunter-gatherers to one of the great civilizations of the pre-Christian age. What your rivals won't see coming are platoons of futuristic nuke-firing troops. Press enter, then type “E=MC2 TROOPER” and enjoy becoming the destroyer of (ancient) worlds.

11. Aladdin (Genesis/MegaDrive)

Going into the options of this notoriously tricky platformer based on the hit film and typing A, C, A, C, A, C, A, C, B, B, B, B reveals a picture of the game's lead developer, Dave Perry, and gives you access to a secret menu that gives you access to all kinds of cheats including invincibility and level select.

12. Donkey Kong Country (SNES)

Rare's classic platformer wasn't just a technical wonder when it was released for the Super Nintendo in 1994; it was also incredibly challenging. You can make your quest to defeat the evil King K. Rool a lot easier by inputting B, A, R, R, A, L on the start screen to grab 50 extra lives.

13. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (N64)

Factor 5's phenomenal flight sim set in a galaxy far, far away contained numerous cheat codes you could input into the game's password menu. However, our favorites are FARMBOY, which lets you pilot the Millennium Falcon, and CHICKEN, which whisks players away to a secret level where you go on a rampage in an imperial AT-ST walker.

14. Tomb Raider (PC, PlayStation, Saturn)

This explosive cheat can be unlocked by having Lara take one step forward, one step back, turn around three times, and then jump in the buxom Brit's first globe-trotting adventure. Is it the oft-rumored Lara code? Well, you'll have to try it and find out.

15. Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (N64)

Typing bewareoblivionisathand into the cheat menu for Iguana Entertainment's dimension-hopping, dinosaur-hunting adventure on the N64 (or Night Dive Studio's recent remaster for modern consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S ) reveals a whole slew of cheat options including infinite health and ammo as well as more silly secrets like the effortlessly entertaining Big Head mode.

16. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (PS2)

The GTA series has a long history of helping players create as much chaos as humanly possible with the help of a good cheat code. Still, a firm favorite remains the infinite ammo cheat (L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1) that'll give CJ and the Grove Street gang all the rockets they would ever need to blow up half of Los Santos.

17. Warcraft 3 (PC)

Some cheats are so powerful that they all but break the game. Typing in “WhosYourDaddy” in the chat window in Warcraft 3 is one such cheat, making all of your units invulnerable and able to 1-shot kill anything on the map. Satisfying when you're getting overrun, yes. An ultimately hollow victory. Definitely.

18. Theme Park (PC)

Sometimes, it could be tough to keep your theme park in the black in Bullfrog's seminal management sim; thankfully, help is at hand. Type your nickname in as HORZA when you start your park, then press ctrl+c during play for an extra $50,000 whenever your funds run low.

19. Earthworm Jim (Genesis/MegaDrive)

He may be such a groovy guy, but Earthworm Jim remains one of the most challenging platformers of the 16-bit era. It seems the game's creators, Shiny, were aware of this too. They let players access a full cheat menu that grants all kinds of helps including infinite energy and level skipping. All you need to do is pause the game, press A + Left, B, B, A, then A + Right, B, B, A, and unpause the game. Cheater! will appear on the screen, and then the cheat menu will be revealed.

20. The Lion King (SNES)

Some games are still almost impossible to beat, even with cheats. The Lion King is one such game. Trying to guide Simba through mazes of monkeys, outsmarting hyenas, and eventually confronting his uncle Scar is an arduous journey in Virgin's platformer that is almost as tough as life in the African savannah. But if you want a little help, typing in B-A-R-R-Y in the games option screen will open a secret cheat menu that lets you skip to any level and make Simba invincible.

21. Theme Hospital (PC)

The forerunner to Two Point Studio's superb Two Point Hospital, Bullfrog's Theme Hospital has a special place in many 90s PC gamers' hearts. It's also a game that has your receptionist proclaim, “The hospital administrator is cheating,” every time you use the following cheat to give yourself a swift $2,000 to pay the ungrateful swine's wages. To unlock a whole host of cheats, send a fax to 24328, then in-game hold Shift+C for more cash, Ctrl+C to complete all your research, or F12 to win a level.

22. NBA Jam (Mega CD/ Sega CD)

When you think of secret characters, Bill Clinton and Al Gore aren't exactly what most gamers would be clamoring for. However, the inconvenient truth is that both were hidden characters in Midway's incredible 1993 2-on-2 basketball game. To unlock Bill Clinton in the name input screen, you needed to highlight A and hold start and press A, then highlight R and hold start and press B, then finally highlight K and Hold start and press C. While Al Gore could be unlocked by highlighting N, holding start and pressing C, then highlighting E, holding start and pressing B, and highlighting T, holding start, and pressing any button.

23. The Legend of Zelda

Entering your name as ZELDA in Link's first Hyrulian adventure on the NES allowed gamers to skip the first quest and jump into the more complicated second quest, usually unlocked after you had completed the game.

24. Ghouls ‘N' Ghosts

Capcom's controller-snappingly brutal platformer about a knight trying to save his beloved from a horde of monsters in his skivvies is not only a bonafide classic, but it has one of the worst bait and switches in gaming history. To make Arthur's journey a little more tolerable at the title screen, press “A, A, A, A, Up, Down, Left, Right to unlock the game's debug mode, then during play pause, press A, and then unpause the game to make our plucky hero invincible to everything except falling in a pit.