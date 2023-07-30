24 Video Game Soundtracks That Are a 10 Out of 10

It gets talked about less than the graphics or how well a game runs, but its soundtrack is just as important. A fantastic soundtrack can be the difference between fans thinking a game is pretty good to it being absolutely amazing. In fact, there are even concerts that you can attend dedicated solely to some legendary gaming soundtracks. We looked at an entertainment forum to see what they thought the best soundtracks were, and we have them for you here, listed in no particular order.

1- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

The Tony Hawk games are known for their music. One forum member even said that this game helped him develop his overall taste in music. Others chimed in with some of their favorite songs that they enjoyed while pulling off tricks on their virtual skateboard.

2- Hades

Hades is a roguelike dungeon crawler where you defy the god of the dead. That premise needs a pretty strong soundtrack behind it, and fortunately, this one has that with songs like “God of the Dead” and “Final Expense.”

3- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

This was Nintendo's first attempt at a big open world for the Zelda franchise and they succeeded on all levels. The music is incredibly memorable, from the title screen to when you enter Kakariko Village, Gerudo Valley, and much more.

4- Halo 3

The Halo series has one of the most iconic songs in the gaming industry. The track's title for Halo 3 was “One Final Effort” and helped move along the storyline of Master Chief needing to finish the fight.

5- Undertale

This is the story of a child who has fallen into a big hidden region under the surface of the Earth. Some of the more memorable music here includes the tracks “Asgore,” Death by Glamour,” and “Megalovania.”

6- Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight is in the “Metroidvania” genre. You have to explore a fallen kingdom plagued by a supernatural disease. The soundtrack does a great job of adding to the atmosphere. One theme in particular, “City of Tears,” has stunning piano work, according to one user.

7- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

This is a game where you can go anywhere and do anything. You need a soundtrack to capture the majesty of that world, and Bethesda definitely delivered here. The song “Death or Sovngarde” has been known to get people's blood pumping. There is the well-liked “Dragonborn” song as well. There's no better music to listen to when you're clipping through the floors and walls.

8- Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Golden follows a group of high school students dealing with a mysterious television channel putting out false information, resulting in a big crime spree that shakes their town. The soundtrack provides ambiance with songs like “Snowflakes” and its depressing tones that capture what is going on in the game.

9- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

This is a game where the soundtrack perfectly suits the stage and evolves with the action. Some great examples are in the ocean levels, where the music can change as you play and become a bit more relaxing. In the sawmill stage, the tone of the music will change when you enter and exit the different rooms. The overall way the soundtrack keeps up with the action is something fans really appreciated.

10- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

The setting for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was inspired by Miami. It was set in the mid-1980s and the soundtrack reflected that. The Grand Theft Auto games always have one of the most fascinating soundtracks as not only is there the background music, but there are also a bunch of radio stations you can listen to while driving across the world. The team at Rockstar creates their own radio shows and everything to further immerse you in the experience.

11- Need for Speed: Underground 2

The Need for Speed franchise is all about racing with cool cars. This premise is the perfect setup for a fantastic soundtrack, and according to some forum users, this game doesn't disappoint. One person even claimed that thanks to this game, whenever he hears “Black Betty” playing, he is “physically incapable” of driving below the speed of 90 miles per hour.

12- Chrono Trigger

A favorite of many Japanese role-playing game fans, Chrono Trigger's music left an impression on many people. One respondent commented that the song “Corridor of Time” is a timeless piece and remembered the moment in the game that made it special.

13- Hotline Miami

The composers for this game did a great job immersing you into the adrenaline-fueled frenzy that is this game. Some of the more memorable songs that were mentioned include “Paris,” “Deep Cover,” and “Hydrogen.”

14- Nier Automata

The funny thing is that the game's soundtrack won more awards than the game itself. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-created androids. Some of the tracks here that really touched people include “Pascal,” “Amusement Park,” and “Weight of the World.”

15- Outer Wilds

This is a title that has a deceptive soundtrack. When you initially hear the banjo theme, it doesn't seem to mesh with the type of game you are playing. As you go through the adventure, you discover different parts of the song, and by the end, the song has incredible meaning.

16- Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is remarkable for many reasons, one being it was all done by one person. That includes the memorable soundtrack. Different users were talking about their favorite tracks, such as pretty much everything on “Ginger Island” in the game and the volcano cave music. Some even said that the game's entire Summer season has the best music.

17- Mass Effect

Mass Effect is a space opera that was incredibly ambitious when it came out. One individual claimed that the “Uncharted Worlds” song in Mass Effect is one of the best sci-fi songs ever created. Someone else stated that the song “Vigil” does a great job of setting the mood, and then there is the “Eden Prime” music as well.

18- Subnautica

Stranded on a remote ocean planet, you can imagine the type of music you can experience with Subnautica. Some of the best tracks, according to the community, include “Abandon Ship,” “Leviathan,” “Red Alert,” and “Seamoth.”

19- Final Fantasy VII

The entire Final Fantasy franchise has legendary soundtracks, to the point where there is a concert you can go to so you can experience everything firsthand. Final Fantasy VII is the most iconic out of the entire franchise. Once you go through the game, “Aerith's Theme” will send chills down your spine whenever you hear it, “The Prelude” will induce waves of nostalgia from that first note, and then, of course, you can't forget “One-Winged Angel,” perhaps one of the most iconic pieces of music in any video game, ever.

20- Shadow of The Colossus

Quite a few people nominated this game to be on the list. One person went so far as to say that he loved the song “The Sunlit Earth” so much that he tried to learn how to play it on the piano. Another celebrated piece from this game is “Demise of the Ritual.”

21- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

The audio in this game is so eclectic that it couldn't be left off the list. The songs perfectly captured that Caribbean feel with some feeling that the main theme is one of the best in the franchise. Then there are the sea shanties that your crew can sing when you are sailing to your next destination with the wind in your virtual hair. Everything came together really well to really immerse you into the pirate experience.

22- Cuphead

This game is all about style and the soundtrack is no exception. One commenter mentioned that “Floral Fury” was their favorite song in the game. Someone else said they didn't think they were a jazz fan before listening to this soundtrack. Another contributor stated he bought the game solely to listen to the soundtrack.

23- Mario Galaxy

Some people think that Mario Galaxy belongs on the list of having one of the greatest soundtracks of all time. Music like “Melty Molten Galaxy,” “Space Junk Road,” and “Rosalina in the Observatory 1” are just a few examples of the great job the composers at Nintendo did picking the correct type of music for the right occasion.

24- Octopath Traveler

This is a game where you follow the stories of eight heroes. It also has some incredible music to go along with all of those stories, including “Determination,” “Oasis in the Sparkling Sands,” “Olberic Motif,” and “The Riverlands.”

