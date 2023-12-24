Video games combine several different art forms working together, making them special but also quite demanding of their creators. When discussing graphics, dialogue, and gameplay, soundtracks can get lost in the shuffle, though To do our part in reversing that, here we present what we feel have emerged as the best video game soundtracks of all time and rank them to the best of our ability.

1. Journey

Of all the video game soundtracks that evoke profound feelings in the player, the stupendous audioscape of Journey soars highest. That Game Company delivered a timeless classic with Journey. This game excels in literally every conceivable area as the soundtrack oscillates between striking fear in—and warming the hearts of—those fortunate enough to play it. Journey almost never shows its hand, but instead focuses more on leaving it up to the player to interpret the adventure to the mysterious mountain peak in their own way. This elevates the experience immensely, and the outstanding music stands responsible for about 90% of that.

2. God of War (2018)

Nothing quite activates the testosterone like the music of God of War. While this could easily be said about any God of War game, we think the 2018 reboot does it best. Composed by Bear McCreary, who also got audiences’ blood pumping with the iconic intro music of AMC’s The Walking Dead, God of War’s soft reboot rose to heights not seen before, in part, because of this hulking theme. Melodies that evoke an ancient sort of machismo and rumbling brass parts that give the low-end center stage work together seamlessly to make the games’ multiple themes stand out and enhance the on-screen action to extreme levels.

3. The Last of Us

Choosing Gustavo Santaolalla to compose and direct the entirety of The Last of Us’s soundtrack made for a stroke of genius from developer Naughty Dog. His unique combo of Argentinian chord structures and emotional melodies match the game’s hopeless-yet-beautiful motif. From the opening menu all the way to the end credits, Gustavo’s guitars and violins carry the player through the adventure with only occasional bells, drums, and piano parts poking through. The vaguely Latin flavor and cinematic rhythms create a mix not seen before or since The Last of Us, and it’s still one of the best of all time.

4. Tetris

Iconic video game music rarely gets discussed without a mention of Tetris. The iconic puzzle game’s Russian origin becomes unmissable the moment the music starts, and it’s almost enough to make the player jump into some kazotsky kicks of their own. While Tetris does have a few different themes associated with it, the Korobeiniki tune (often also called “type A”) rose to the top of gaming’s most recognizable songs. The tune remains fun, if not a little busy, but most importantly it’s still catchy. Even people who don’t know about Tetris likely recognize its music, making the soundtrack to Tetris one of gaming’s more influential.

5. Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Any good soundtrack needs variety, innovation, and cohesion between its tunes to fit everything into a certain style. Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s soundtrack from 1992 accomplishes this more than nearly every video game before it with a staggering amount of these qualities. From the more archetypal Emerald Hill tune, the funky ditty of the Chemical Plant, the spooky Mystic Cave theme, the synth-heavy anthem of the Sky Chase level and everything in between, this soundtrack refuses to quit. Sonic 2’s soundtrack edges out ahead of Sonic 1 and 3 slightly with drum samples that pop out of the speakers and some of the brightest and bounciest melodies of the 16-bit era. Sonic’s sequel remains the best example of the franchise’s music done right.

6. Doom Eternal

Video game music doesn’t require a happy tone, as Michel Gordon showed us with the unapologetic Doom in 2016. When he unleashed the fury of the sequel’s soundtrack, that theme became more apparent than ever. With guitars tuned so low that they sound like they’re falling apart, Doom Eternal’s scratchy, abrasive, and heart-pounding compositions blast through the player’s brain like a shot from the BFG-9000 itself. Whether one enjoys this sort of thing or not, there’s no denying this soundtrack fits the visceral gameplay like a glove. Younger metal bands of today even cite this game as one of their main musical influences—a cultural glass ceiling few soundtracks tend to break.

7. Super Mario 64

The beeps and boops of the 8-bit era evolved into more fulfilling midi tunes on Nintendo 64 cartridges in just a few short years. But before Nintendo would acquiesce to the pressure to switch over to full-on orchestras, they would release one more retro banger of a soundtrack with Super Mario 64. Every zone’s theme feels distinct, yet still contains the DNA of the NES era. The soundtrack walks the dangerous tightrope of being respectful of the past but still having the creativity and vision to move things forward in a fun way. Even gamers who were born well after Super Mario 64 dominated the 3D platformer genre recognize many of its excellent compositions. No one track feels phoned in or given more attention than the others, creating a consistent soundtrack that amplifies the world of Mario more than arguably any other game in the series. It’s still hard to believe that they were able to cram so much ear candy into one N64 cartridge.

8. Silent Hill 2

The soundtrack of Silent Hill 2 accomplishes much more than it ever needed to. As a more cerebral horror game with many interconnected layers and themes, Akira Yamaoka’s soundtrack more than matches the writing, performances and visual elements of Silent Hill 2 in terms of intensity and profundity. It’s an eclectic mix, too. Some tracks serve as droning industrial cacophonies to accompany the game’s many dark hallways while others drive home the game’s many melancholic themes with soft rock songs and haunting melodies. Somehow it all comes together though, pushing Silent Hill 2 over the top as more than a merely great horror game, but rather an emotional, unforgettable experience that still resonates with millions of fans today.

9. Final Fantasy VI

Composed by renowned Japanese composer Nobuo Uematsu, Final Fantasy VI delivers one of the best soundtracks in the entire franchise. Despite being limited to the confines of the Super Nintendo’s sound, the score accompanying Final Fantasy VI conveys a wide range of emotions with style and conviction. Some tunes feature so many layers and depth that they might not even sound like they’re coming from a 16-bit console, yet somehow, they are. By creating such a legendary soundtrack, Uematsu enhanced the Final Fantasy legacy even further and charted a course for future games that would feature reprisals of its themes. Even today, echoes of Final Final Fantasy VI’s soundtrack still ring despite so much of the series changing since then.

10. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

The early 32-bit era ushered in experimental soundtracks that combined synthesizers, orchestras, and even chip-tune elements from the past that still had a place. With the larger space afforded to developers via the compact disc, some pushed the envelope further than others, though. As the name seems to imply, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night ratchets up the musical element of Konami’s seminal side-scrolling franchise quite a bit. Michiru Yamane led the charge for the game’s score with a wide array of symphonic tunes that evoked that Romanian horror vibe while also driving the player forward with their epic melodies and realistic samples. Though most of the soundtrack comprises samples of instruments as opposed to actual recordings, it still sounded outstanding at the time due to the excellent writing and processing. Even today, many would agree that Symphony of the Night remains the best soundtrack in the entire series, which, among other things, begs the question of why game designers haven't followed it up in some meaningful way.

11. Halo: Combat Evolved

Halo: Combat Evolved made transcending the pop-culture bubble of the gaming world look easy when it hit consoles over 20 years ago in 2001. While critics could (and do) credit a lot of that to the innovative gameplay and outstanding graphics, no one can ignore the excellent soundtrack. The iconic chorus opening that greeted players at the main menu still lives rent-free in the minds of gamers today, and continues to color the tone of the franchise despite changing hands to another developer and being well past ten games long. Bungie laid out the blueprint for a great shooter on multiple fronts with Halo: Combat Evolved, and while not all of it honored by their successors, the epic orchestral themes and chorus accompaniments that defined the sound of the original game still live on in the timeless series.

12. Persona 5

The Persona series has stepped up every element of its game with each successive title, making Persona 5 the apex of the series at this point. The soundtrack plays a big role in that success. The quirky blend of funk, jazz, and J-pop elements give the game a certain spice that matches the striking visuals perfectly. The more intense, high-energy tracks reinforce the story’s themes of rebellion and discovering oneself. Likewise, the more introspective and sensitive moments, cradled with more serene songs, instill a sense of downtime and reflection. Persona 5 lives by its variety, and the diverse soundtrack flatters the flexibility of the narrative and visuals.

13. Hotline Miami

The adrenaline-soaked adventure of Hotline Miami wouldn’t be the same without its edgy white hot soundtrack. It might not be immediately obvious—with how well these tunes fit together—that they originate from mostly separate artists. The skill with which they fit together becomes the true genius of the overall soundtrack, as each song electrifies the action and enhances the bright, saturated visuals with great intensity. Hotline Miami combines cybernetic nostalgia with a dystopian future, so the forceful, grimy soundtrack couldn’t have fit in with the visuals and tone any better.