Best Video Game Weapons Ranked

Video games allow players to explore worlds and engage in combat. The weapons players use matter quite a lot, as they often indicate what type of gameplay the title has and its enjoyability. The best video game weapons feel memorable in design, fun to use, and control well.

The below best video game weapons of all time span multiple genres and types of games. From melee weapons in iconic franchises to ranged weapons from first-person shooters, many fascinating weapons exist in gaming, but these remain the best video game weapons of the bunch.

1. Master Sword (The Legend of Zelda)

No other weapon in gaming has the level of lore, importance, and fun factor of the Master Sword. Its straightforward design, with a stunning blade and gorgeous hilt, makes for one of the most memorable pieces of gaming history.

Link uses the Master Sword in most of his games, and it feels incredible to use. It has the usual hacks and slashes up close but also can fire off horizontal blasts, which strike foes from afar. Entire stories revolve around this sword, which takes on a role no other video game weapons can touch.

2. Lightsaber (Star Wars)

Star Wars introduced the lightsaber in film, but it increased its popularity by letting players use it in video games. Titles like Knights of the Old Republic and Battlefront 2 let players use the glowing melee weapon in fascinating ways.

Even titles like Jedi Survivor let players customize their lightsaber in numerous ways to make one of the most essential weapons in the history of art even better.

3. Keyblade (Kingdom Hearts)

The Keyblade feels like the actual mascot and representative of the Kingdom Hearts series. It looks hilarious but memorable in its mix of a key and a blade, as the name states, but its importance matters more than most other video game weapons here. It has the power to unlock hearts and even save the entire known universe.

4. Energy Sword (Halo)

Halo’s own take on the lightsaber works quite well for the series. Its sleek pattern and how it wraps around the user’s hand look great. But it also has competitive use in eliminating foes with a single careful swing.

5. Leviathan Axe (God of War)

The Leviathan Axe provides a more refined weapon of choice for Kratos. Taking inspiration from Thor’s hammer, players launch it at enemies and summon it back to their hands. It has strong use both up close and far away, with a gameplay feel unlike anything else.

6. Buster Sword (Final Fantasy VII)

Cloud Strife’s massive sword shows one of the most detailed and memorable designs for a weapon in gaming history. The larger-than-life melee weapon feels just as iconic as Cloud himself and stands out as the weapon mascot for Square Enix’s beloved JRPG series.

7. Mega Buster (Mega Man)

Mega Man uses the Mega Buster cannon on his arm to blast away at his various enemies throughout all of his games. Few other video game weapons actually qualify as cybernetic limbs, so good for him.

8. Hidden Blade (Assassin’s Creed)

Present throughout all of the games in this stealth series; the hidden blade lets the assassins dispatch their targets in a single moment and with pure silence. The best part about the hidden blade remains its lore, which requires the user to slice off a finger to replace it with the dagger.

9. Golden Gun (Goldeneye 007)

The Golden Gun spouts the one shot, one kill mantra. Players only need to hit their target once, and they dissipate with this overpowered gun. Its sleek design helps to push forward the idea of its immense rarity and strength.

10. Lancer (Gears of War)

This third-person shooter series has some of the strongest video game weapons, but one stands tall above the rest: the Lancer. This assault rifle seems like a punchy but typical gun of its class, but its true value lies in its attached chainsaw. It has uses from both afar and up close for ripping foes to shreds.

11. Bayonetta’s Hair (Bayonetta)

Bayonetta has a lot going for her in terms of her sharp heels and dual pistols, but her most impressive weapon remains her own hair. She whips it around like a razor to slice up demons and conquer the forces of evil.

12. Fat Man (Fallout)

This controversial weapon lets the player fire off mini-nukes in this post-apocalyptic wasteland series. The weapon doesn’t hold back, obliterating the entire area where its shots land and leaving nothing left in its wake.

13. Battle Rifle (Halo)

Halo has so many iconic guns, but one of the strongest examples of the series remains the Battle Rifle. It fires quick burst shots, which take immense skill and accuracy to eliminate foes. Its simplicity works well with the great design and phenomenal audio cues.

14. BFG 9000 (Doom)

The most powerful weapon in one of the first FPS series of all time, this rather large gun lets players blast off unforgettable green plasma shots. It deals some of the most incredible damage on this list.

15. Blades of Chaos (God of War)

The first set of weapons for Kratos has immense significance for his entire series. The literal chains around his wrist play a part in his story as well as allowing him to swing them around and rip apart his foes. They look sweet and feel fun to use in Kratos’ games.

16. Portal Gun (Portal)

While not a combat-centric weapon, the Portal Gun allows the player to create portals to teleport through. The entire series from Valve revolves around the use of this weapon and the infinite potential it has for puzzles.

17. Ray Gun (Call of Duty Zombies)

Many iconic video game weapons exist in this long-running FPS franchise, but the Ray Gun tops the list. Players unlock this weapon in the Zombies mode, where it fires off classic green laser beams to finish off the undead horde in a flashy fashion.

18. Gravity Gun (Half-Life 2)

This versatile tool showed the physics and detail in this beloved Valve game. It picks up items, moves them, and lets the user solve the various environmental puzzles in the game. It even has some combat use as well.

19. Blue Shell (Mario Kart)

Whenever someone plays this racing spin-off series, the most dreadful occurrence occurs when someone nabs the first-place spot. The blue shell weapon item zeroes in on the first-place spot and destroys them, changing the entire course of the race.

20. Whip (Castlevania)

This action platformer series has a ton of video game weapons for players to use, but the whip remains the most iconic. Players use this one for melee combat but with a bit of range. This flexibility gives it a nice edge over other similar close combat tools.

21. Fludd (Super Mario Sunshine)

Mario uses this weird water pack on his back in this 3D platforming game for various activities. From cleaning up mud and attacking certain foes to even helping Mario fly up to higher areas, the Fludd represents one of the most versatile video game weapons on this list.

22. Pickaxe (Fortnite)

The pickaxe players use in Fortnite remains one of the most iconic and vital parts of the battle royale phenomenon. It gathers materials for the player and deals a bit of damage to enemies, too. But its actual value comes from its countless skins and iterations for players to unlock, which turn it into other types of melee weapons.