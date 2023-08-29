The 25 Best Water Pokémon of All Time Ranked

Despite having more than 1000 Pokémon in the series and 18 total typings, more than 10% of the entire Pokédex is dedicated to a single typing: Water. The Water type is among the most popular and beloved for a good reason; it is one of the three starter types, after all.

With around 175 Water Pokémon in existence already, it makes narrowing them down to the 25 best Water Pokémon a tough feat. But when it comes to design, utility, stats, moves, and popularity, these are the 25 best Water Pokémon you need to know about with only a single Pokémon per evolutionary line.

1 – Greninja

Greninja is the prime example of how to do a Pokémon right. The Gen 6 Water final evolution does everything right. It starts as the cutesy Froakie before evolving into something memorable and more mature, while retaining some of its thematic elements.

Plus, it gets the solid Water and Dark type combo, which only makes this ninja frog starter even better. If that wasn’t enough, The Pokémon Company also recognized how impressive Greninja is, giving it the Ash-Greninja form. While Charizard gets a lot of the spotlight, Greninja is arguably the best Pokémon partner for Ash in the anime besides Pikachu.

2 – Squirtle

This is where it all began for many players. Squirtle is the iconic Gen 1 Water starter Pokémon and it didn’t hold back in its incredibly memorable design. A cool little turtle dude with some solid evolutions, Squirtle is always in the running for one of the best starters ever created.

3 – Suicune

There is a reason that Suicune is the only member of a legendary trio to receive its own game. As the face of Pokémon Crystal, it is one of the most majestic and graceful Pokémon in existence. With a flexible moveset and brilliant design, it is the best the legendary side has to offer.

4 – Piplup

There are so many excellent Water starters out there, but none are as cute as Piplup. Up there for the most adorable Pokémon of all time, this little penguin fella is the pinnacle of simplistic Pokémon designs. Plus, it was the partner Pokémon of beloved anime character, Dawn.

5 – Kyogre

The face of Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre is how you design a Water type legendary Pokémon. Its tremendously detailed appearance helps you to understand why Team Aqua is after it, plus its Primal form only elevates it to new heights. It is one of the strongest Water Pokémon on this list.

6 – Gyarados

Gyarados is one of the most iconic Gen 1 Pokémon for a reason. It starts out as Magikarp, one of the worst Pokémon in the entire franchise, but turns out to be a resounding success in the end. It is an example of the best part of the series: training your partner Pokémon to be the best it can possibly be, even if it didn’t get to be a Dragon.

7 – Primarina

The prima donna performing Pokémon, Primarina, is one of the best final Water starter evolutions in the series. It changes up the design style ever so slightly to create the ultimate diva Pokémon. Its Water and Fairy typing is welcome, too, helping to round out the excellent Gen 7 trio.

8 – Milotic

Milotic, like Gyarados, is the prime example of don’t judge a book by its cover. The Gen 3 Pokémon might copy what Magikarp did years prior, but it does so majestically. It is one of the most gorgeous Pokémon designs around, showing that even a Pokémon like Feebas is worth catching.

9 – Palafin

Generation 9 gave fans a surprise Water Pokémon hit in the form of Palafin. The long-awaited dolphin Pokémon didn’t let fans down, even having a unique evolution with two forms. This hero-themed Pokémon is unlike any other, able to switch forms mid-battle to gain incredible stats that are unrivaled by most Pokémon.

10 – Palkia

The box art legendary for Pearl is one of the oddest Water Pokémon of them all. Almost nothing about its appearance gives it the Water idea, but it somehow works nonetheless. Add in the Dragon typing and you have one of the strongest Pokémon in Gen 4.

11 – Hisuian Samurott

The original Samurott lineup from Generation 5 is one of the worst starter lines in the entire franchise. Pokémon Legends Arceus saw that and set out to fix it, resulting in the epic and stunning Hisuian Samurott. The darker black and blue coloration, mixed with the Water and Dark typing showed that not all hope is lost for even bad Pokémon.

12 – Kingdra

Kingdra was one of the first examples of fixing a problem with an existing Pokémon. The Horsea and Seadra line was rather meh in the original games, but Kingdra came in Gen 2 to fix all of that. With the new Water and Dragon typing, it a beautiful example of how to fix a problematic evolutionary line.

13 – Volcanion

The fabled Water and Fire typing is one that many fans waited a long time for. While the design of Volcanion is a love-it-or-hate-it situation, the Pokémon itself is fantastic. Its moves, stats, and unique type combo make it a wild one to go up against.

14 – Walking Wake

Water and Dragon is a typing saved for some of the most elite Pokémon in the series, and Walking Wake joined that crew in Generation 9. The Paradox past form of Suicune gives an added edge to the classic legendary, even if the design is just a tad bit lesser.

15 – Tapu Fini

The four legendary guardians for the Alola region are mostly misses in terms of designs. However, that is not at all the case for Tapu Fini, which manages to be one of the best-designed legendaries in the series. Its purple and black aesthetic with the shell is fantastic, plus its solid typing.

16 – Azumarill

When it comes to the competitive scene, Azumarill is nearly always near the top of the list for Water Pokémon. This is a mixture of its impressive stats, plus the moveset that matches its welcome Water and Fairy typing that was changed up in Generation 6.

17 – Quaxly

As the latest Water starter on this list, Quaxly does what it is supposed to do: be adorable and iconic all at the same time. It also suffers from the unfortunately common problem of its evolutions not living up to the hype. Even still, the water duckling is one of the best modern designs for a starter.

18 – Totodile

Totodile finds itself the victim of the all-too-common starter dilemma. It is cute and menacing at the same time, but its evolutions leave something to be desired. Even still, the Gen 2 starter is a memorable one, especially for his place in the anime.

19 – Lapras

Lapras is arguably one of the most underrated Ash Ketchum Pokémon from the anime series and the Generation 1 games in general. It is too often in the background, despite its excellent Water and Ice type combo, and solid stats.

20 – Vaporeon

Eevee’s uncanny ability to evolve into numerous different types is wonderful, and Vaporeon manages to stand out even among its siblings. It is the star of the Generation 1 Eevee evolution trio, and among the top Water Pokémon you can choose as your partner.

21 – Manaphy

Manaphy is certainly one of the most bizarre mythical Pokémon in the series. It isn’t the strongest, nor is it the cutest, but it is an amalgamation of everything that makes a Water Pokémon so likable. In addition, its unique ability to give birth to Phione is one-of-a-kind.

22 – Mudkip

There’s a reason that Mudkip remains a meme and icon in the Pokémon universe to this day. It continues the trend of excellent Water starters, at least in their initial form. Its evolutions certainly lose all of the charm, but its great utility makes up for that.

23 – Psyduck

Psyduck is an iconic Pokémon, largely because of the anime series. As Misty’s lovable sidekick, this is the sort of Pokémon you love to hate. Its obnoxious psychic headaches and lazy attitude is just charming enough to put it on this list.

24 – Sobble

Sobble is certainly one of the weaker Water starters, which is a shame, as it is arguably the most consistent of the three starter types. The Generation 8 Pokémon is notable for its emo yet cute take on a lizard, but the rest of its line suffers from not standing out.

25 – Wooper

This Water and Ground Pokémon is one of the cutest you’ll find in the entire series. Its iconic blue design and lovable pink shiny are some of the best, simplest Pokémon designs. While it may not be the most powerful around, it shows that solid art can make up for that.