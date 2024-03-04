The 24 Best Ways To Score Free Hotel Room Upgrades — And What Will Always Fail

Frequent travelers and regular vacationers often find their accommodations lacking and would love an upgrade.

Whether a better view or a quieter room, a free room upgrade can improve anyone’s travel experience. However, some upgrade approaches don’t work, and you’re better off avoiding them.

Join a Hotel Rewards Program

You may enjoy trying different hotel chains. However, if you’re into getting hotel upgrades, you’re better off picking a favorite and consistently booking with them. Once you join a rewards program, you can collect points and gain access to perks like a complimentary upgrade.

Don't Book Online

When you book online, you don’t get to talk directly with the front desk or find out about potential promotions. Always make reservations directly if you want to score an upgrade. You’ll also have the chance to mention the purpose of your visit, prompting the hotel employee to try to accommodate your needs.

Share Your Special Occasion With Staff

If you’re celebrating a milestone, like a birthday, retirement, or engagement, tell the staff about it. They’ll be much more open to giving you an upgrade or at least a complimentary drink or meal when they know you’ve picked their hotel for your special occasion.

Don't Fret About Asking at Check-in

If you don’t ask, you’ll never know, they say. It’s true. Don’t be afraid to ask staff directly if they can upgrade you. For example, there’s no reason not to ask if you want a late checkout. Some hotels will also give you a more expensive room if your would-be room is the last available cheaper room they have.

Ask Nicely

How you do it is the only secret to asking for an upgrade up front. Always be polite with hotel staff, don’t act entitled and rude, and don’t expect them to perform miracles for you. While people normally love to help, they expect you to treat them kindly.

Wait Until Most People Have Checked In

Here’s a tip that won’t work for everyone but is worth trying. Don’t check in immediately, especially if you’re visiting during high season or on a high-volume day like the Fourth of July. Let most people check in and take advantage of a higher likelihood for a better room if you check in during the evening. Staff would rather give you an upgrade than let the room go empty.

Take Advantage of New Hotels

If your chosen hotel is brand new, the staff will be more amenable to giving you an upgrade because they want to generate excitement and positive reviews that will attract more business. Just remember to ask politely and tactfully.

Don't Visit During High Season

This one is a no-brainer. The busier a hotel is, the less likely staff are to be able to find you an upgrade. If you visit during the high season, you will almost always be stuck with your original booking. Travel during the low season to enjoy the best upgrades.

Get a Hotel-Branded Credit Card

If you get a hotel-branded credit card, it gives you a higher status than the regular traveler. It can also be your one-way ticket to upgrades whenever you stay at that hotel. You can also use credit card rewards to transfer points to hotel rewards programs.

Don't Book the Cheapest Room

If you’re traveling on a budget, you may find it hard not to book the cheapest room. However, this strategy will not get you an upgrade easily. If you paid for the cheapest room, the hotel will unlikely upgrade you to a master suite. Choose a middle room instead to increase your chances of getting an upgrade.

Book Shorter Stays

Booking shorter stays may not always be possible, but it makes getting upgrades a lot easier. If you book a two-night stay, staff can accommodate your request for an upgrade easier than if you plan to stay for a week. Moreover, hotels don’t make money off of empty rooms — they’re better off giving you an upgrade than letting the room stay empty for two nights.

Don't Book Through Third Parties

Similar to booking online, booking through third parties drastically decreases your chance of getting an upgrade. While it’s convenient, it lacks the personal touch you need to get an upgrade. Instead, book directly with the hotel, which ensures that the full price you pay goes to the hotel instead of a portion getting paid as a commission to the third party.

Share Your Influencer Status

Bearing in mind our earlier tip of staying polite, take advantage of your status if you have a presence online. Without bragging or acting entitled, you can let staff know that you’re looking forward to leaving a good review or even a call to action to your subscribers and followers if you get an upgrade.

Ask Discreetly

Another way you can increase your chances of a room upgrade is by being discreet. Don’t make it obvious to all the other guests that you’re trying to get upgraded. Staff are less likely to try to help if it looks like everyone else will ask for the same perk. Approach the front desk when quiet, and keep your voice low.

Don't Ignore Bad Reviews

If you come across a bad review of your intended destination, don’t ignore it. One way to get an upgrade is to contact the hotel to determine if the issue has been remedied. However, be tactful about how you ask. Knowing you’re aware of others’ bad experiences will likely incentivize staff to make your stay pleasant by offering an upgrade.

Let a Travel Agent Do the Booking for You

Certain travel advisors offer special amenities and perks, including complimentary upgrades. These agents usually deal with luxury hotel brands, so they’ll be useful if you’re planning a “memorable luxury experience.”

Know When To Settle For Less

Sometimes, despite the staff’s help, an upgrade simply can’t happen. The hotel may be slammed, or a supervisor may not be available to deal with your request. If you get a complimentary snack or drink instead of an upgrade, be gracious about it and let staff know you appreciate their willingness to help.

Vacation While Pregnant

This tip isn’t for everyone. If you’re expecting and your medical practitioner doesn’t forbid travel, vacationing while pregnant can let you take advantage of the “babymoon,” a new trend that offers moms-to-be perks and upgrades in participating hotels.

Don't Ignore Partnerships Between Airlines and Hotels

You may already make joint hotel and airline bookings. If you do, you can connect loyalty points through these partnerships. For example, American Airlines and Hyatt let AAdvantage members get World of Hyatt elite status, including benefits like room upgrades.

Be Flexible

Being flexible when asking for an upgrade is as important as being polite. If your reservation was for a queen bed and you’re okay with two double beds instead, it’ll be easier for staff to find you an upgrade. The more flexible you are, the more likely you will get what you want.

Don't Be a Stranger

If you want to cultivate a relationship with a particular chain, visit often, leave positive reviews (when deserved), and get to know the staff. Familiar, friendly faces are more likely to get an upgrade than those who have never visited before.

Reward a Pleasant Stay With a Good Review

Leaving good reviews is a good policy, even if you’re not trying to get an upgrade. It’s a nice gesture to let fellow travelers know that your host can offer a good experience. However, tactfully and discreetly mentioning your existing good review is a good way to score an upgrade next time you visit.

Don't Hesitate To Check Upgrades Availability Before Arriving

If you book at the last minute, you can also check upgrade availability before arriving, which works in your favor. When you do this, you may score an upgrade because the hotel can’t sell the room at a higher rate. Win-win for you.

Bring a Sealed Food Item

While we don’t advocate for bribery in the monetary form, sweetening the pot with a sealed food item can get you that upgrade. Staff will appreciate your thoughtful gesture without feeling bribed. The food must be packaged to ensure everyone’s safety.