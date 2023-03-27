10 Best Websites to Research Stocks

Investors invest in the stock market to maximize returns by taking minimum risks. Beginners require proper training and understanding of the market to invest in securities such as stocks, mutual funds, commodities, etc.

An accurate, in-depth analysis of the market could take quite a while to grasp the mechanism of how market volatility affects the securities and, at the same time, affects the lives of its stakeholders – traders, investors, brokers, intermediaries, companies, and the public at large.

In today's world, everything is available at one click, and however complex the market structure is, specific stock market research tools make it a cakewalk for even beginners in the stock market. These tools have deep research analysis on particular securities and recommend an investment strategy to help people invest in the volatile market and still gain fair returns.

Some of these recommended stock market research tools are listed below:

Seeking Alpha is a comprehensive platform where everything related to stock trading can be found under one roof. From stocks to ETFs, dividends to IPOs, growth stocks to REITS – you name it- there is an analysis on Seeking Alpha's website. Seeking Alpha is also the world's largest investing community, where people from all over the world discuss their views and have expert discussions on topics ranging from how to start investing to advanced trading.

This platform also has a feature where users can create their portfolios and get a free portfolio health check.

Stock Rover, as its website says, is simply the best investment research platform on the web, especially for independent thinkers. It has also been named Best Buy and Hold Screener by Investopedia. The content on the platform is designed and presented in layman's language, making it easier for all audience types to understand. Notably, for investors, it provides comprehensive and, above all, totally free content, which helps them learn the know-how of online investing. With its variety of plans available, the users get complete assistance from experts in matters of which securities to buy and sell, online brokerage, and diversification of their portfolio to maximize their gains and reduce risk tolerance.

Motley Fool is one of the best stock advisors that provides free and premium investment support and guidance services to thousands of global investors through its website. The various blogs and free market news also help beginner investors to understand the mechanism of day trading, how to open an account and trade stocks, online stocks listed on Nasdaq and other security exchanges, and the various articles published on the website give valuable insights about certain stocks' fundamental analysis as well as technical analysis which equips anybody to be able to deal with ease as an active trader in the online stock market.

Scanz is the go-to platform for any day trading enthusiast. It is a fast and actionable trader workstation that helps monitor live market activity. Scanz's proprietary terminal has powerful scanners, alarms, newsfeeds, charts, special montages, and flexible layouts combined in one intuitive platform. It provides real-time access to the stock market and offers day traders endless opportunities to make the most out of it.

Hashtag Investing is a fast-growing stock market media website. It focuses on quality content to help you find the right resources, education, and information to make smart decisions. The most exciting part about Hashtag Investing is its free weekly newsletter which is simple, crisp, and easy to grasp. It is a must-read for any stock market investor or trader looking for market insights and stock research.

It helps keep up with the trending news, activities in the trading platform, trading options, and market news – all in one place. With this newsletter digested, anyone would be ready to analyze whether the market would be bullish or bearish.

Options Trading Club is a chat room community that is incredibly valuable. It is an exclusive Discord chatroom community with serious traders who want to make handsome profits from options trading. It is a closed forum where entry is allowed only by scrutinizing applicants who wish to be a part of the community.

This is done to maintain the community's quality and ensure that only dedicated traders are a part of it. This platform also includes constructive discussions and guided support from experts in options trading so members can understand and plan their trading strategy.

Morning Brew is an all-inclusive platform that covers topics ranging from finance to business news. What's interesting about Morning Brew is its newsletter which conveys information in a fun yet informative way.

The newsletter covers markets, stock spotlights, and various business events that can directly impact the market. It helps its readers make an informed decision about their day in the stock market, striking a balance between the past performance of the market and the impact of current happenings on it.

Finscreener is a stock screener platform with comprehensive charts. The most intriguing part about the website is its segregation of stocks based on categories like – top gainers, losers, best dividend stocks, etc.

This gives the user a holistic insight into various equities and stocks listed in the market and assists them in making a diversified choice rather than suggesting any standardized portfolio. It also provides real-time information about indices, forex, and even commodities, making it an all-inclusive platform for trading enthusiasts.

Finviz's stock market platform encompasses many tools, including stock screeners, news feeds, portfolio management capabilities, stock charts, and other features. Finviz's primary objective is to deliver cutting-edge financial research, analysis, and data visualization to its users.

Its screener is one of the best in the market right now, and the free version more than manages to hold its own with the top screeners available. It is swift and has three types: Descriptive, Fundamental, and Technical.

Trading View is one of the best stock market trading platforms, with a community of over 50 million traders and investors who explore the live charts, understand the workings of the market, and dive deep into the ocean of trading and investing.

One of the unique features of this platform is its Economic Calendar which includes all the global events happening worldwide. This helps traders, brokers, and investors understand the link between the securities and such events and helps predict whether the security or the commodity will underperform or outperform in the coming days. With such detailed charts and stellar graphics, no investor could ignore such a trading view.

Conclusion

While investing is an essential aspect of all individual's financial goals and objectives, it is imperative to understand the market and the instruments that it offers to maximize returns derived from investing every single penny. Trading in this volatile market can sometimes be genuinely overwhelming.

To keep yourself protected from potential risks of the market, it is essential to utilize the resources available to us, specifically these beneficial stock market research tools that make us aware of the know-how of the market as well as give us a varied understanding of the market securities, which helps us in making an informed financial investment decision.

This post originally appeared on Wealth of Geeks.