Top 10 Weekend Getaways near Bangalore within 300 kms

Are you looking for top places to visit around Bangalore within 300 kms? You have come to the right place!

Living in a city has its own charm. But at times it drains all your energy in a work week. I lived in Bangalore metro, India for more than 5 years. So this is my experience speaking 🙂

Fortunately, respite is very close to the ‘garden city' dwellers. Bangalore is surrounded with absolutely delightful getaways close to the city.

Within 300 kms you can find beautiful weekend escapades and even make short day-trips.

Credit: Pixabay

We have only the weekends to recharge our batteries and get ready to take on the next week. If you are anything like me, a big-time travel buff, you would head straight to the woods or take a hike or even go to the beach.

I have listed below my favorite weekend and short trip destinations which are from 20 kms to less than 300 kms from Bangalore.

Choose from these tourist spots when you get a chance and escape the frantic pace for a few days and get refreshed!

Top 10 tourist getaways near Bangalore within 300 kms

1. Bannergatta National Park

Distance: 20 km

Best season to visit: Throughout the year. Open from 9:30 AM to 5 PM, closed on Tuesdays

Things to do: Zoo, Grand Safari, Boating, Butterfly park

2. Wonderla

Distance: 30 km

Best season to visit: Throughout the year. Open from 11 AM to 6 PM

Things to do: Thrilling high rides, scary rides, water rides

3. Nandi Hills

Distance: 60 km

Best season to visit: Throughout the year. Opens at 6 AM. Sunrise time is the best to visit these hills o enjoy a grand view

Things to do: Witness a glorious sunrise, bird watching

4. Mekedatu

Distance: 95 km

Best season to visit: October to March, rains can make the rocks slippery and dangerous.

Things to do: Sangam river, Coracle ride

5. Shivasamudram

Distance: 130 km

Best season to visit: September to December. It is crowded throughout the year, but water is full in monsoon season and a very dangerous time to visit

Things to do: Barachukki and Gaganachukki waterfalls, Coracle ride

6. Mysore

Distance: 145 km

Best season to visit: October to March. Though it will be crowded at Dussera time, the palace is wonderful to gaze at

Things to do: Mysore palace tour, Raja's seat viewpoint, KRS dam, Balmuri and Edmuri falls (On the way from Mysore to Bangalore)

7. Hogenakkal

Distance: 180 km

Best season to visit: September to March, but avoid when it rains heavily as the water can become dangerous

Things to do: Hogenakkal waterfalls, Coracle ride

8. Shakleshpur

Distance: 220 km

Best season to visit: September to December

Things to do: Manjarabad fort, Hoysaleeshwara temple, Coffee estates, Hemavathi river, Kumaraparvata trek, Bisle ghat viewpoint.

9. Coorg

Distance: 250 km

Best season to visit: October to April

Things to do: Dubare Elephant camp, Kaveri Nisargadama, Bylakuppe Kushalnagar Tibetian Monastery and Golden temple, Abbey falls

10. Wayanad

Distance: 265 km

Best season to visit: September to June

Things to do: Lakkidi viewpoint, Edakkal caves, Kuruva Island, Chembra peak trekking, Banasura Sagar dam, Pookot lake, Muthanga Wildlife Sancutary, Soochipara Falls, Meenmutty falls(dangerous in monsoon season)

More Spots

And there are many more spots recommended by friends that I am yet to explore or want to visit again:

Chunchi falls – 90 km

– 90 km Bheemeshwari – 100 km

– 100 km Ranganathittu bird santuary – 130 km

– 130 km Bandipur National park – 220 km

– 220 km Yercaud – 220 km

– 220 km Kumaraparvata (for trekkers) – 250 km

(for trekkers) – 250 km Chikmagalur – 250 km

– 250 km Ooty – 270 km. For details of Ooty trip, check my post A trip to Ooty.

– 270 km. For details of Ooty trip, check my post A trip to Ooty. Jog falls – outside the 300 km range, but an awesome spot to relax (It is 350 km from Bangalore). For more details, check my post Jog Falls.

– outside the 300 km range, but an awesome spot to relax (It is 350 km from Bangalore). For more details, check my post Jog Falls. Bekal , Kerala – outside the 300 km range, but this is also an awesome spot to relax (It is 380 km from Bangalore). For more details, check my post Bewitching Bekal.

, Kerala – outside the 300 km range, but this is also an awesome spot to relax (It is 380 km from Bangalore). For more details, check my post Bewitching Bekal. Kodaikanal – An awesome hill station for any season, it is about 420 km from Bangalore. It is also more than 300 kms away, but a great tourist gem. For more details, check my post on Kodaikanal.

Enjoy a lovely break and recharge yourselves.

What are your favorite spots around Bangalore? Hit the comments and let us know.