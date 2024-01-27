Best Wii U Games That Prove It Wasn’t a Total Failure

The Nintendo Wii U came out in 2012 as the unfortunate follow-up to one of the most successful video game consoles of all time, the Wii. The Wii U had an impossible challenge ahead of it, which led to its eventual failure and subsequent discontinuation.

Despite its notable failure, the best Wii U games dispute the ultimate fate of the console. The system’s selection of games, especially from Nintendo, includes some phenomenal titles, which speak to its underrated library. These best Wii U games deserve players’ attention and a rerelease on other platforms if it hasn’t happened yet.

1. Mario Kart 8

The Wii U sold about 13.56 million units during its lifetime, and around 8.46 of those owners purchased Mario Kart 8. Its success came because of the brilliant racing mechanics it has. The stunning high-level graphics of the characters, karts, and race tracks look comparable to other platforms.

The various courses and cups never get old, even after dozens of hours of playing them, because of the smooth and engaging gameplay elements. The game even enhances online with the best multiplayer on the system. The numbers speak for themselves; if someone owns a Wii U, this game feels like a must-have more than any other.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Many people know Breath of the Wild as a Nintendo Switch launch game, but it also released for Wii U. This version feels identical to the Switch release, offering players one of the most expansive, open, and overall best games of all time. Any Wii U owner today should pick it up.

3. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

The fourth Super Smash Bros. game feels like a neat balance between the past few titles. It trades some of the cinematic flair from the previous game for a massive roster of 58 characters from across gaming, plus tighter fighting mechanics similar to Melee. Its connectivity to the 3DS version also made revolutionary among Wii U games.

4. Super Mario 3D World

Nintendo took the 3DS’ foundation with Super Mario 3D Land and ballooned it into one of the most memorable 3D platforming games of all time. This Wii U must-play game feels like a midway point between 2D side-scrolling levels and 3D open areas. The gorgeous levels feel great alone but even better with up to four players for chaotic, excellent fun.

5. Xenoblade Chronicles X

This spin off game in the Nintendo and MonolithSoft RPG series has some of the most content among Wii U games. Players have numerous hours to spend on the planet Mira, exploring its five continents.

Players have ground combat and mech battles alike, using the tactical and deep fighting systems. Its fascinating online multiplayer also felt underrated and ambitious for an RPG.

6. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD

The Wind Waker first came out on the GameCube, and many Zelda fans disliked the cel-shaded art style. However, the Wii U HD remaster cemented its place as the most timeless visual style for a game in the series. It also included exceptional quality-of-life features, which made the open seas enjoyable to look at and play.

7. Bayonetta 2

The surprise Wii U exclusive (at launch) sequel to the beloved PlatinumGames action title delivered on all fronts. It has some of the sharpest graphics on the platform, rivaling the other consoles at the time. It also includes high-octane, speedy action fights against supernatural enemies with unmatched special effects.

8. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

It took a long time for a new Donkey Kong Country, but Nintendo made up for that with one of the best, if not the overall strongest, games in the series. The hefty platforming mechanics feel impactful and different from those of other Wii U games. Plus, it has some of the most innovative and stunning levels on the Wii U.

9. Super Mario Maker

Nintendo takes several years to release each new 2D Mario game, so this title solves the problem. It lets players create their own platforming levels from scratch and share them with others, leading to an endless amount of content and fun. The tools even feel simple enough for anyone to understand.

10. Pikmin 3

The third entry in this excellent real-time strategy series amps up the quality and gameplay from the past two games. It features neat quality-of-life features that make the game more fun as well as HD graphics that help the player’s army of little Pikmin look great.

11. Splatoon

Splatoon came out in 2015 for the Wii U as the most inventive shooter in gaming. It has a third-person aesthetic and avoids the gritty realism of other similar games for a gorgeous rainbow extravaganza. Players blast ink, not bullets, to cover each stunning map with an array of colors.

12. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD

The Nintendo GameCube and Wii’s Twilight Princess remain the most mature-looking game in the beloved series, even on Wii U. The rich colors and gorgeous world look better than ever in this HD remaster. The cinematic nature of Hyrule and its memorable dungeons make this the best way to experience this title.

13. New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U

The New Super Mario Bros. series continued on Wii U with another jam-packed entry. It has an unbelievable amount of content, especially with the Luigi expansion. It may not try anything too new for the series, but the clean and varied graphics show an incredible sense of polish.

14. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Nintendo always innovates, and this platformer feels like one of the unique. Captain Toad takes center stage in various small-scale levels. He has no jump feature, unlike his pal Mario, so players guide him using the limited mechanics available.

15. Hyrule Warriors

This mashup of the Dynasty Warriors series with The Legend of Zelda brings together some of the most popular characters from across Nintendo’s epic fantasy franchise. Players hack and slash their way through countless enemies on massive battlefields for one of the finest spin offs in the series.

16. Yoshi’s Woolly World

The follow-up to Kirby’s Epic Yarn may not have the same level of hype as the original, but it gives Yoshi his best adventure since Yoshi’s Island on the SNES. The fascinating woven art style has incredible detail and looks unlike anything else in gaming. The gameplay may feel a bit too easy, but the levels never stop stunning with their designs.

17. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE

This JRPG mixes together elements of the Persona, Shin Megami Tensei, and Fire Emblem games. Familiar Fire Emblem characters like Chrom appear to help the main characters fight in tactical, flashy, turn-based battles. The real appeal comes from the unique pop idol aesthetic, which pervades throughout the game with a stellar soundtrack.

18. The Wonderful 101

This grand superhero action game feels so different than other heroic games. Players command an entire army of superheroes, which grows with each level and mission they take on. The size and makeup of the superpowered group determines what moves players have access to, which provides compelling depth.

19. Shovel Knight

This 2D indie action platforming game offers the most robust independent experience on the Wii U. Players take on the role of the Shovel Knight, a hero who uses the titular shovel for gameplay. The handcrafted levels emphasize the unique mechanics like digging up dirt, building blocks, and hacking at foes.

20. Rayman Legends

The epitome of this Ubisoft 2D platforming series comes from this particular entry. It has simplistic gameplay, which welcomes both newcomers and veterans. The deep and beautiful levels offer enough challenge and enjoyment. Its art style feels timeless years later.

21. Pokken Tournament

Pokémon and Tekken come together for a strange mix that works so well. The 3D fighting game lets players command Mewtwo, Braixen, and other classic Pokémon using unique commands and combos. It has some of the most detailed graphics on the platform.

22. Mass Effect 3: Special Edition

The only issue with this masterful BioWare sci-fi RPG remains the fact the first two games don’t appear on the platform. If players have a way to experience those stories elsewhere, this game provides an expansive galaxy full of phenomenal characters and terrific choices.

23. Paper Mario: Color Splash

This turn-based RPG features some of the most colorful and astounding graphics in the series. The HD capability of the Wii U allows the paper-like 2D characters to pop on the screen. It may not have the most substantial gameplay of the Paper Mario titles, but it does a solid enough job.

24. Nintendo Land

This Wii U launch game feels like the must-have title for new console owners. It has a gorgeous amusement park aesthetic with 12 different rides and attractions. These attractions base themselves on classic Nintendo franchises and provide a solid intro to the Wii U’s unique features.