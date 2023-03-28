The 21 Best Will Ferrell Movies Ranked

Who doesn't love Will Ferrell? He's one of the world's funniest actors and a genuinely lovely man. The Saturday Night Live alum has appeared in many wonderfully entertaining movies since his first credit in the mid-1990s.

He's also far more talented than most people credit him, with nominations for Golden Globe Awards, Tony Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards to his name.

From hilarious outright comedies to musicals, animated offerings, and action flicks, we'll take you through Will Ferrell's 21 best movies in this piece.

1. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999, directed by Jay Roach)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me is a spy comedy movie and the second installment in the Austin Powers trilogy. Mike Myers stars for the second time as the eponymous Powers and his nemesis Dr. Evil, and for the first time as a third character, Fat B***ard. Heather Graham, Michael York, Robert Wagner, Seth Green, Elizabeth Hurley, and Will Ferrell also appear. In this one, Dr. Evil returns with a time machine enabling his return to the 1960s to steal Austin Powers' mojo.

While it's funny in parts and Myers excels in his triple role, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me falls slightly flat at times and runs out of steam by the end. Ferrell's role as Mustafa is minor, but it does result in some of the movie's most amusing moments.

2. The Producers (2005, directed by Susan Stroman)

The Producers is a musical comedy based on the 2001 Broadway show of the same name, which in turn was based on Mel Brooks's 1967 movie. Its impressive ensemble cast includes Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Uma Thurman, Will Ferrell, Gary Beach, Roger Bart, and Jon Lovitz. It's about a down-on-his-luck producer joining forces with a timid accountant in a get-rich-quick scheme to put on the world's worst theater show.

This movie's musical numbers are its highlights. It's entertaining enough, but it feels like it belongs on a stage more than the big screen. The cast does a grand job of working with the material they have, but it starts to drag before the end and should be a little shorter.

3. The Campaign (2012, directed by Jay Roach)

The Campaign is a political satirical black comedy starring Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis, with Jason Sudeikis, Dylan McDermott, John Lithgow, Dan Aykroyd, and Brian Cox among the supporting cast. It's about two rival North Carolinians vying for a seat in Congress.

Ferrell and Galifianakis are well-matched as leads, making this movie watchable. It's funny and reasonably intelligent but less of the latter than it tries to be. Its mildly offensive political stereotypes will undoubtedly garner laughs.

4. Blades of Glory (2007, directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon)

Blades of Glory is a sports comedy that stars Will Ferrell and Jon Heder, while Will Arnett, Amy Poehler, William Fichtner, Jenna Fischer, and Craig T. Nelson play supporting roles. It's about a mismatched pair of rival male figure skaters who become teammates after being banned from the sport when they discover a loophole allowing them to compete as a male pairing.

It's a fun spoof of inspirational sports dramas carried brilliantly by a talented cast. The plot is a little formulaic, but Ferrell and Heder's enthusiasm allows you to overlook that and enjoy the ride. The sheer absurdity of it all makes it highly entertaining.

5. Curious George (2006, directed by Matthew O'Callaghan)

Curious George is an animated adventure movie based on the popular children's book series written by H. A. Rey and Margret Rey. It features the voices of Will Ferrell, Drew Barrymore, David Cross, Eugene Levy, Joan Plowright, and Dick Van Dyke, and chronicles how a tour guide at a museum became friends with a curious monkey named George.

It's sweet, bright, charming, and a faithful adaptation of the beloved books. Curious George boasts some top-tier voice talent and beautiful traditional animation. In addition, this movie has a lovely message about how children see the world differently from adults and have much to teach those around them.

6. Everything Must Go (2010, directed by Dan Rush)

Everything Must Go is a comedy-drama based on Raymond Carver's 1978 short story “Why Don't You Dance?” It stars Will Ferrell with a supporting cast of Rebecca Hall, Michael Peña, Christopher “C.J.” Wallace, Glenn Howerton, Stephen Root, and Laura Dern. It's about an alcoholic who loses his wife and job after a relapse, forcing him to hold a yard sale in which he sells all his belongings.

Ferrell and young Wallace are superb in this one, but it's not as funny as it wants to be and mainly showcases Ferrell's surprisingly powerful dramatic prowess. Nevertheless, it's an entertaining and satisfying watch.

7. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997, directed by Jay Roach)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is a spy comedy movie and the first installment in the Austin Powers trilogy. It stars Mike Myers as the eponymous British spy and his arch-nemesis Dr. Evil. The supporting cast includes Elizabeth Hurley, Robert Wagner, Seth Green, Mimi Rogers, Michael York, and Will Ferrell. It's a parody of James Bond and sees Powers and Dr. Evil coming out of cryostasis after three decades and renewing their conflict.

Myers deserves most of the credit for this entertaining romp, as he wrote the screenplay and played both main characters. It's silly, lighthearted, and easy to watch, and it feels very earnest and undoubtedly nails the tone of the psychedelic era.

8. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013, directed by Adam McKay)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues is a satirical comedy movie and the sequel to 2004's Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, and David Koechner return from the first film, joined by Harrison Ford, Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Meagan Good, and Dylan Baker. Around half a decade after its predecessor took place, it sees San Diego's former top-rated newsreader Ron Burgundy taking New York City's first twenty-four-hour news channel by storm.

It's less funny and quotable than the first movie, but Anchorman 2 is just a little behind it and is still a hoot. Ferrell again plays the tomfoolery's ringleader brilliantly and is ably supported by a more extensive supporting cast than in the previous film.

9. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020, directed by David Dobkin)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is a musical comedy movie starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams alongside Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Melissanthi Mahut, Mikael Persbrandt, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Graham Norton, and Demi Lovato. It's about Icelandic singers and long-time friends Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdóttir, who get the opportunity to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest.

While it is overly long, this movie has plenty of funny moments to entertain viewers. Ferrell, McAdams, and Stevens are excellent in it, and some of the songs – especially “Husavik (My Hometown),” which received an Academy Award nomination – are very good and rousing.

10. The Other Guys (2010, directed by Adam McKay)

The Other Guys is a buddy cop action comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, with Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Eve Mendes, Michael Keaton, and Steve Coogan in supporting roles. It's about two mismatched New York police officers attempting to seize the opportunity to become like the city's top cops whom they idolize.

It's a clever parody of the buddy cop genre that boasts some fantastic set pieces that bona fide action movies would be proud of. It's funny, thanks primarily to the impeccable chemistry between Ferrell and Wahlberg, and full of witty dialogue. The best thing to say about The Other Guys is that it will pleasantly surprise you.

11. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019, directed by Mike Mitchell)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is a computer-animated adventure comedy with a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, and Stephanie Beatriz. It's a sequel to The Lego Movie, set five years after it, and sees the Lego world inhabitants facing a new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space.

Its predecessor was better, but The Lego Movie 2 it's still a lot of fun. The characters are primarily lovable, and it's teeming with humor and heart. Ferrell's dual role is smaller than in the first movie, but he still does a grand job.

12. Megamind (2010, directed by Tom McGrath)

Megamind is a computer-animated superhero comedy movie featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, and Brad Pitt. It's about the genius eponymous alien supervillain who, after defeating his nemesis Metro Man, creates a new hero to fight, then has to become the hero when the creation becomes a worse villain than him.

It's only a reasonably funny film that doesn't offer anything new – it's very derivative of The Incredibles and Despicable Me – but Megamind's voice cast is brilliant, and the whole thing looks stunning. Ferrell is brilliant as the main character, providing some natural vocal wit and charisma.

13. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006, directed by Adam McKay)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is a sports comedy movie starring Will Ferrell, with an ensemble supporting cast including John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Gary Cole, Michael Clarke Duncan, Leslie Bibb, Jane Lynch, and Amy Adams. It follows NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby as his position at the top comes under threat from a French Formula One star.

The excellent cast gives brilliant performances in this, making it a very watchable film. It mixes satire with genuinely clever jokes and brilliantly quotable lines. Moreover, if you're a NASCAR fan, you'll practically feel the heat of the tracks as it simultaneously mocks (lovingly) and honors the popular sport.

14. Spirited (2022, directed by Sean Anders)

Spirited is a Christmas musical comedy movie starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, with Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, and Patrick Page in the supporting cast. It's a modern retelling of Charles Dickens's 1843 novella A Christmas Carol and a satire of the book's various movie adaptations.

A lot is going on in Spirited, which ensures it's constantly entertaining and funny. It also has some catchy songs that are well-performed. Ferrell is excellent as Ebenezer Scrooge in his modern-day role as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Reynolds plays a nasty media consultant surprisingly well.

15. Zoolander (2001, directed by Ben Stiller)

Zoolander is a comedy movie starring Ben Stiller, with Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Christine Taylor, Milla Jovovich, Jerry Stiller, and Jon Voight in supporting roles. It contains elements from a pair of short films created for the VH1 Fashion Awards television specials in 1996 and 1997 and follows the exploits of the eponymous dimwitted supermodel.

It's a goofy satirical take on the world of fashion. While it's dumb in parts, like its main character, it also provides genuine laughs and is deceptively intelligent. Stiller is undoubtedly the star of this one, but Ferrell's portrayal of evil fashion mogul Jacobim Mugatu is excellent.

16. Old School (2003, directed by Todd Phillips)

Old School is a black comedy movie starring Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Will Ferrell. It's about three depressed men in their thirties who attempt to relive their college days by starting a fraternity and the inevitable humorous situations they find themselves in when they do so.

It's the movie that made Ferrell a star. Old School is an incredibly dumb collegiate comedy, but it's funny as hell at times, and Ferrell has some iconic lines in his role as compulsive nudist Frank “The Tank” Ricard. Although he's not the sole lead, he's the best thing about the film by some distance.

17. The Lego Movie (2014, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller)

The Lego Movie is a computer-animated adventure comedy featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson, and Morgan Freeman. It's about an ordinary Lego Minifigure called Emmet who starts a resistance against a tyrannical businessman who plans to permanently glue everything in the world of Lego into his vision of perfection.

Ferrell plays dual roles as Lord Business and “The Man Upstairs” in this expertly-crafted animated adventure. It looks gorgeous, and its all-star cast performs superbly. There are lots of laughs in The Lego Movie, and the story is surprisingly poignant, but the fact it is aimed mainly at children means it isn't for everyone.

18. Step Brothers (2008, directed by Adam McKay)

Step Brothers is a comedy movie starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, with Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Adam Scott, and Kathryn Hahn supporting. The star pair play two grown men forced to live together as siblings because their respective mother and father, with whom they still live, form a romantic relationship.

This movie is the ultimate immature indulgence, which is not a criticism. It's silly, cheerful, and joyous, and Ferrell and Reilly revel in embracing their childish sides. Jenkins, in particular, deserves a shoutout for his role in Step Brothers because he's inspired as the angry, frustrated father at his wit's end.

19. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2005, directed by Adam McKay)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is a satirical comedy movie starring Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate, with an ensemble supporting cast including Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Fred Willard, and Vince Vaughn. It's a tongue-in-cheek portrayal of 1970s culture, particularly the Action News format. It's about a San Diego television station where the news anchor clashes with his new female co-host.

Ron Burgundy is a brilliant Will Ferrell creation, and his crackerjack cast of supporting characters is sublime, too. They combine to make an insanely quotable movie full of silliness, absurdities, and hilarious political incorrectness. If you like that sort of thing, you'll love Anchorman.

20. Stranger Than Fiction (2006, directed by Marc Forster)

Stranger Than Fiction is a fantasy comedy-drama starring Will Ferrell, with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman, Queen Latifah, and Emma Thompson in supporting roles. It's about an IRS agent who starts hearing a disembodied voice narrating his life in real-time in the form of a novel that says he'll soon die, and he frantically seeks to prevent that outcome.

This brilliant movie is undoubtedly Ferrell's most overlooked and underrated. The actor thrives in an often dramatic role far more subdued than his usual chaotic performances. It's an intelligent, sweet, intimate, and amusing film that deserves far more attention and acclaim.

21. Elf (2003, directed by Jon Favreau)

Elf is a comedy Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell alongside James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Dinklage, Edward Asner, and Bob Newhart. It follows Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves, who heads to New York City to meet his biological father after discovering his origins.

Not only is Elf Ferrell's most iconic role, but it's also his best movie. It's a festive delight from beginning to end, with laughs and quotable lines galore. Ferrell is fantastic, and he has some serious acting clout supporting him. So if you only watch one Will Ferrell movie, make it this one.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.