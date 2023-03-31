8 Best Wireless Headphones for Transcription

Transcribing is a great work-from-home job that offers flexible hours and decent pay. Plus, you can start working as a transcriptionist quickly after completing an online application on any freelancing transcription website.
Whether you are just getting started as a transcriptionist or want to upgrade your gear, this article is for you. We will cover what to look for in a good pair of headphones and how to choose the right pair for you. Plus, offer you our top picks. Keep reading to dive in.
What Gear Do Transcriptionists Need To Get Started
When you apply and successfully get a transcription job, you will need some essential equipment:
- Headphones
- Computer or laptop
- A steady internet connection
Without a good setup, it can reduce your transcription efficiency and affect your bottom line (and dollar).
Why Headphones Are Important as a Transcriber
When transcribing, you need to be able to hear the audio or video without any disruptions. Good listening skills will help, but the right pair of headphones is also crucial.
When it comes to headphones, there are many options on the market. We will help you make a choice below.
Features of Good Headphones
Selecting good headphones is straightforward when you prioritize what features are most important to you.
Here are a few things you should consider when shopping for the best transcription headphones:
- Comfort: You want to ensure the headphones fit well and do not cause discomfort while wearing them for long hours. This can help you decide between ear pods vs. over-the-ear headphones.
- Audio Quality: Look for headphones with good sound quality, preferably ones with noise cancellation and wide frequency response, so you can hear all the nuances in the audio or video you are transcribing. It should also be easy to adjust the volume as needed.
- Durability: Good headphones should stand up to regular use and last through multiple transcription jobs. Look for lightweight yet sturdy headphones that you can count on for years. Also, take note of any warranty included with your purchase.
- Price: You don't need to break the bank to get quality headphones that will meet your needs, but make sure you balance price with quality and features when deciding.
- Additional Features: Bluetooth connectivity, battery life (if you choose a wireless set), microphone input jacks, and an adjustable headband are additional features to look for when shopping.
Best 8 Wireless Headphones for Transcription.
Now, let’s look at the best headphones for transcriptionists. We will look at the following categories:
- Our top pick: Sony Wh1000xm4
- Best wireless headphones (runner-up to the top choice): Bose 700
- Best wired headphones: Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
- Best over-the-ear headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 II
- Best ear pods: Beats Studio Buds
- Budget-friendly: Sony Wh-CH510
- Splurge-worthy: Yamaha Yh-l700a
- Best multi-use headphones: Corsair HS80 RGB WIRELESS Premium Gaming Headset
1. Top Pick: Sony Wh1000xm4
The Sony WH1000MX4 is an excellent wireless headphone for transcription work. It provides top-notch noise-canceling capabilities, a personalized listening experience, and seamless connectivity.
Key Features:
- Personalized listening experience through the Sony Headphones Connect app
- Industry-leading noise-canceling feature
- Multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth pairing
- Long battery life of up to 30 hours
Pros:
- The excellent noise-canceling feature that reduces ambient noise and distractions
- High-quality sound that enhances the audio clarity of transcription work
- Comfortable cushioning around the ears and headband to reduce fatigue during long transcription sessions
- Voice assistant compatibility for hands-free operation with Alexa
- Multiple connectivity options for seamless work
Cons:
- Expensive compared to other headphones on the market
- The touch controls can be finicky and take some time to get used to
Why It's Our Top Pick:
Sony offers trusted products you can count on working when needed. While they’re more than other options, you typically get what you pay for. Happy customers and 5-star reviews show that these headphones are a wise choice.
2. Runner-up: Bose 700
The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 offers plenty of transcription features.
Key Features:
- Bose consistently offers the best noise-cancellation headphones on the market
- Adjustable ambient listening mode
- Equalizer to improve your audio settings
- Wireless connectivity of up to 9 meters
- Precisely balanced audio for easy listening
- Smart intuitive buttons and touch control
Pros:
- Beats all active noise-cancellation headphones on the market.
- Adjustable ambient listening mode
- Equalizer to improve your audio settings
- Wireless connectivity of up to 9 meters
- Precisely balanced audio
- Smart intuitive buttons and touch control
- Alexa enabled access to music, data, etc.
Cons:
- Pretty expensive
Why We Chose It:
With active noise canceling, these headphones are excellent for working in noisy environments. You will transcribe uninterrupted in comfort to complete your work efficiently and accurately.
3. Best Wired Headphones: Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Try the Beats EP On-Ear Headphones for a pair of wire headphones that won’t break the bank. These are lightweight and comfortable, making them ideal for extended work sessions.
Key Features:
- Signature Beats sound offers balanced and clear audio
- Lightweight and comfortable with an adjustable slider that allows for a customized fit. The on-ear cups are soft and cushioned, making them perfect for all-day wear
- Made with a sturdy metal frame and a durable, tangle-free cable
- Foldable design for easy storage and portability
Pros:
- Powerful sound
- Light yet comfortable
- With a tangle-free cable, no need to worry about battery life for all-day work
- Affordable at just under $100
Cons:
- No noise-canceling technology, making them unideal for noisy environments
- The wire is inconvenient for some users
Why We Chose It:
The Beats EP On-Ear Headphones offer a premium listening experience at an affordable price. While they may not have noise-canceling technology, they are still a great choice in quieter environments. Overall, the Beats EP headphones are an excellent option for those who want a stylish, high-quality pair of wired headphones.
4. Splurge-worthy Headphones: Bose Quietcomfort 35 II
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are a splurge-worthy option for transcription work for all of its bells and whistles that focus on comfort and quality.
Key Features:
- Excellent noise-cancellation technology
- Superior sound quality
- Long battery life of up to 20 hours
- Built-in microphone system
- Lightweight and ergonomic design
- Carrying case for easy transportation
- Alexa enabled for following basic commands and quickly accessing apps
Pros:
- Reduces background noise for increased accuracy during transcription
- Clear and high-quality sound
- Long battery life allows for extended use without interruption
- Built-in microphone system makes it easy to take calls or dictate notes
- Comfortable to wear for long periods
- Wireless to reduce cord messes
Cons:
- Higher price point compared to other wireless headphones on the market
- Requires attention to battery life
- It may not fit comfortably on all head sizes
Why We Chose It:
Overall, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones provide excellent value for money, with their superior noise-cancellation, sound quality, and comfort making them the ideal choice for transcription work. All the key features and performance justify the price point. The built-in microphone system and Alexa technology make them versatile for professional use.
5. Best Ear Buds: Beats Studio Buds
Earbuds are another excellent option for transcriptionists, primarily if you work on the go and want something compact. The Beats Studio Buds offer superior sound quality and comfort for all your listening needs.
Key Features:
- Delivers powerful, balanced sound from a compact system
- Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode (when you want to hear what’s going on around you)
- Three soft ear tip sizes for a stable and comfortable fit while ensuring an optimum acoustic seal
- Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts
- High-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction via built-in microphones
- Sweat- and water-resistant wireless earbuds
- Up to 8 hours of listening time with quick charging capabilities
Pros:
- Tune the world in and out with the click of a button
- Small and discreet
- Quickly switch between noise-canceling and transparent mode
- Comfortable
- Multi-functional with Bluetooth connectivity and a mic
- Easy to control with one-touch commands
- Affordable at under $200
Cons:
- 8 hours of battery life may be too short for a work day as a transcriptionist
- Some users find earbuds uncomfortable
Why We Chose It:
With all the top headphone brands like Bose, Sony, Beats, and Samsung offering their own high-quality ears buds, how do you choose a pair for transcription? We chose the Beats Studio Buds for its number of satisfied customers (over 30,000 4.5 to 5-star reviews).
6. Budget-friendly Headphones: Sony Wh-CH510
The Sony Wh-CH510 offers superior sound quality without the giant price tag, making it an excellent budget-friendly option.
Key Features:
- Affordably priced
- Voice assistant features
- Durable from a trusted company
- Excellent mic for phone calls and dictation
Pros
- Priced at well under $199
- A perfect choice for multi-functional use
- Noise-canceling technology
Cons
- Less durable and robust than other options on the list
- Noise cancellation can be improved
- No head padding
Why We Chose It:
The Sony Wh-CH510 gives you the basic features of any good headphones for work without adding a lot of touch in design. If you need something functional and adorable, this is your best option.
7. Splurge-worthy: Yamaha Yh-l700a
Take your listening to the next level with Yamaha YH-L700A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones with 3D Sound
Key Features:
- Active noise cancelation features
- The best (and easiest) connectivity on the market
- Uncomparable sound quality
- Head tracking technology
- Battery life of up to 34 hours
- 3D sound field with head tracking
- Intuitive controls make it easy for you to utilize its features to the maximum
Pros
- Excellent noise cancellation features enhance your listening and focus
- The best spatial audio available
- Long battery life
Cons
- Large and heavy compared to other models
- Some reviews complain about battery life discrepancies
- Expensive at well over $500
Why We Chose It:
The Yamaha YH-L700A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones offer exceptional sound quality. With all its bells and whistles, you can transcribe like a pro.
8. Best Multi-Functional Use Headphones: Corsair HS80 RGB WIRELESS Premium Gaming Headset
The Corsair HS80 RGB WIRELESS Premium Gaming Headset offers many extra features that can help you do more with your headphones outside of transcription work. This is an excellent option for gamers.
Key Features:
- Hyper-fast slipstream wireless connectivity to prevent lag
- Immersive sound experience
- Omni-directional microphone
- 20 hours of battery life
- 60 ft of wireless connectivity
Pros:
- A great purchase if you will be using your headphones for gaming, phones calls, watching movies, etc.,
- Designed for all-day comfort
- Affordable at just over $100
Cons:
- A bulky microphone may not be ideal for all users
- From an unknown brand with fewer reviews
Why We Chose It:
The Corsair Gaming Headset was chosen for its versatile features. It allows you to switch from transcription to gaming with ease.
Which Are The Best Headphones for Transcription
As you carefully consider your options when selecting a headphone for transcription, you should consider the following to make your final decision:
- Budget: What price can you afford? If your budget is tight, try the Sony WH CH510.
- Quality and durability: How long do you want your headphones to last? We offered the most durable options at each price point, with Sony WH1000MX4 being your favorite pick.
- Comfort: Which option will you be comfortable wearing all day? This depends on your preferences (earbuds, over-the-ear, wireless, etc.)
- Headphone use: What will you be using the headphones for primarily? If you like to listen to music or game, this might influence your choice.
- Work environment: If you work in a noisy environment, such as a cafe or at home with kids, prioritize noise-canceling features.
Best Wireless Headphones for Transcription
Choosing high-quality headphones that deliver clear sound is a great way to kickstart your transcription career. Each product on the list was methodically chosen to give you the best choices available on the market.
Ultimately, which pair of headphones is best for you will depend on your unique needs. Happy shopping, and good luck in your transcription career.
