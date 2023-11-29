49 Best Wishes Messages for Various Occasions

Expressing “Best Wishes” is a thoughtful way to let someone know you care about them. Your message may make their day and help them to feel seen and valued.

You can send best wishes for occasions such as birthdays, weddings or anniversaries, a job change, when someone is having surgery, or during the year-end holiday season. The best wishes can be shared via email, handwritten cards, text messages, or by commenting on a social media post.

The Meaning of Best Wishes

When someone says “best wishes,” it means they hope for the best for you. They wish you well in your future or current situation.

Best wishes can also be used as a thoughtful closing to a letter, email, or thank you note. For example, instead of ending with “Sincerely,” you could write “Best Wishes” when writing personal notes. Ending with best wishes would not be appropriate for every situation, such as when saying thank you for a job interview.

There are many ways to express “best wishes.” Below are example messages to give you ideas, but as a heads up, some will be synonyms for options that do not include the words “best wishes.”

Best Birthday Wishes

Here are some examples of birthday wishes for friends, family members, and coworkers. After your birthday, you can also say thank you for the birthday wishes to your friends and family.

I wish you the very best birthday and hope you have a wonderful day celebrating. Happy Birthday! I wish you another fabulous trip around the sun. We always hope the best for you. Cheers to you on your birthday. I’m sending you best wishes for the happiest of birthdays! You’re a wonderful friend. Best wishes to you on your birthday. We wish you all the best. Happy Birthday! Best wishes as you enjoy your special day. I hope you have a great birthday!

Best Wishes for Wedding Messages

On a wedding card, you can write the newlyweds a short note wishing them the best for their marriage and future.

A simple option is to write “Best Wishes” inside the card, under the preprinted message, and sign your name. Here are some messages for wedding cards.

Congratulations! We wish you the best for your life together. I am excited for you as you officially join your lives! Best wishes for many years of happy marriage. We are delighted to join you in celebrating the beginning of your life together. We congratulate you both and wish you the best. Congratulations on your union. You’re a wonderful couple—best wishes for your future. We wish you all the best and many years of happiness and joy. We are happy to celebrate your wedding with you! Congratulations, and we wish you both the best in all that you do. Best Wishes! Congratulations on tying the knot.

Best Wishes for Anniversaries

A happy anniversary message is a thoughtful way to recognize wedding anniversaries. You can congratulate a couple or send a lovely message to your partner.

Best Wishes for a Couple

Congratulations on another year together! Best wishes for many more. Happy Anniversary! Your love for each other is an excellent example to all. We wish you all the best. You two continue to be incredible together. Enjoy your special day! I am wishing you love, joy, and happiness on your anniversary. Congratulations. We wish you all the best on your anniversary! Cheers and best wishes to both of you as you celebrate your anniversary. You’re such a lovely couple. Happy Anniversary and best wishes as you celebrate.

Anniversary Wishes for Your Partner

I’m so happy that we’re married. Happy Anniversary! I’m enjoying my best life with you. Our love means the world to me. Best wishes to us as we celebrate another year together. You’re an incredible man/woman. I continue to feel blessed to be your partner. Happy Anniversary! Thank you for everything you do for me. I love the life we’ve created together, and I love you more every day. Saying “yes” all those years ago was my best decision. I’m so grateful for all of our happy years together.

Best Wishes When Someone Changes Jobs

Another time to wish someone the best is when a friend or coworker changes jobs. If you work with them, you can include your best wishes in a farewell thank you message.

I wish you all the best in your new position. I will miss working with you. You’ve been a wonderful coworker. Best wishes with your future endeavors. I enjoyed working with you, and your new company is fortunate to have you join them. Thank you for always being willing to help me. Best wishes for your career, and perhaps our paths will cross again. It was an honor to work with you for the past few years. I wish you continued success as you start your new position. I wish you only the best as you move on to your new job. Best wishes to you as you change careers! I’m cheering for you. Thank you for showing me what it means to be an excellent coworker. Best wishes for your future!

Best Wishes for Surgery

When you know someone is having surgery, you can wish them the best possible outcome and recovery. Your message will show your care and concern.

I am sending you best wishes for a speedy recovery. I will be praying for surgeons and your recovery following the surgery. Best wishes for a successful surgery! I’m wishing you a fast recovery. You’ll be in my thoughts. You’ll be in good hands for your surgery. I’ll be thinking of you and sending best wishes and prayers as you recover. I heard you had surgery! I’m sending you best wishes for a healthy recovery and will check on you again soon. We wish you the best for your surgery and the physical therapy that will follow. We are praying that all goes well! We’ll be thinking of you as you have surgery this week. Please let me know when I can drop off a casserole. Best wishes to you as you endure the pain.

Year-End Holiday Season

It’s thoughtful to wish your friends and family the best at the end of the year. You can include a short message when sending Christmas or New Year’s cards.

Happy Holidays! We wish you all the best in the coming new year. We hope you have a wonderful holiday season—best wishes for a beautiful Christmas and a Happy New Year. May you and your family be blessed in the New Year. We wish you all the best! As the new year starts, I’m wishing you a successful year! I wish you the best Christmas and the happiest New Year. Best wishes for the upcoming year to be a great success and full of joy. You’re an excellent friend. Thank you for always supporting me, and I hope you have a blessed holiday season. Happy New Year!

Sharing best wishes is an easy way to share joy and encouragement with friends, family, and coworkers. Your words will likely brighten their day!