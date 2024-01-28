22 Best WNBA Players of All Time

The WNBA started in 1997 and has featured incredibly skilled women’s basketball players in the quarter of a century since its inception. Just like the men in the NBA, the best women’s basketball players elevate the WNBA to new heights, increasing popularity and helping all female athletes garner respect worldwide. The 22 best WNBA players ever shoot, rebound, and defend with supreme talent!

1. Diana Taurasi

Diana Taurasi’s signature pull-up jumper and steady offensive skills make her the most recognizable star in women’s basketball history. After a historic career at UConn, Taurasi has spent two decades leading the Phoenix Mercury to three WNBA championships. Taurasi not only shoots better than her rivals, but she also handles the ball and passes like a point guard. Her offensive arsenal stands above all others.

2. Maya Moore

Maya Moore’s short career (only eight seasons) holds her back from the top spot on the list, but her prime will never go unnoticed in basketball lore. Moore led the Minnesota Lynx to four titles by always making the right play, whether it was scoring, passing, or boxing out the competition. Moore retired to focus on ending social injustices in the United States.

3. Lisa Leslie

Lisa Leslie pioneered the importance of a center in women’s basketball. Standing at 6’5’’, Leslie led the Los Angeles Sparks to two WNBA titles in the early 2000s. Her assortment of post moves helped her tower above others at her position and popularized women’s professional basketball in Los Angeles.

4. Tamika Catchings

Tamika Catchings locked down her competition, winning five Defensive Player of the Year awards for her talents on the less-popular side of the court. Catchings made up for her lack of scoring compared to others by focusing on passing, rebounding, and getting into passing lanes.

5. Sheryl Swoopes

Sheryl Swoopes helped build the WNBA from its inaugural season onward with incomparable talent on offense and defense. Swoopes played for the original women’s basketball dynasty, the Houston Comets, winning four consecutive championships alongside Cynthia Cooper and Tina Thompson.

6. Cynthia Cooper

Cynthia Cooper came to the WNBA during the latter years of her career, but that didn’t stop her from obliterating her peers. Coopers won four WNBA Finals MVPs while leading the Houston Comets to the top of the league. Cooper averaged over 21 points per game for the first three years of her WNBA career.

7. Candace Parker

Candace Parker’s longevity and broadcasting work with the NBA turned her into one of the most famous players in the WNBA. She stands as the only woman ever to win three WNBA titles with as many franchises. Even in the twilight of her career, Parker does whatever her team needs to secure victory.

8. Lauren Jackson

Lauren Jackson completely outclassed the WNBA and made the Seattle Storm a dynasty. The Australian let her game do the talking, and she formed a legendary duo with Sue Bird. Jackson's physicality and touch created a perfect juxtaposition of skills.

9. Sue Bird

Sue Bird brought comfort to the court for the Seattle Storm for 20 years. Fans knew when the brilliant point guard had the ball, good things were bound to happen. Bird navigated defenses with intelligence and knew when to pass and when to take over, winning four titles during her time in the Pacific Northwest.

10. Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart remains firmly in her prime at only 29 years old. After multiple Finals MVPs and titles in Seattle, the behemoth scorer moved to New York and won an MVP with the Liberty in 2023. Stewart will likely climb into the top five of most rankings when her career finishes.

11. Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne resembles Kevin Durant or Dirk Nowitzki from the men’s game. Her height and shooting skills make it nearly impossible for defenders to put a hand in her face, and her shooting percentages prove her accuracy. Delle Donne finally took home a championship with the Washington Mystics in 2019, and her game has aged gracefully since then.

12. Sylvia Fowles

Sylvia Fowles was never the best scorer on the floor, but she made up for her offensive shortcomings with shot blocking and intimidating rim protection. Fowles blocked nearly two shots per game throughout her career with the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky. Her interior presence ushered in a new era of Minnesota basketball.

13. Katie Smith

Katie Smith was never the flashiest or the most popular player in the WNBA, but her consistent scoring turned her into an icon. Smith toiled away with Minnesota in the formative years of the league before bolstering Detroit’s title teams in 2006 and 2008.

14. Yolanda Griffith

Yolanda Griffith was the original defensive genius in the WNBA. Picking and choosing when to block a shot and when to steal the ball, Griffith carried the Sacramento Monarchs during the early years of the franchise. Unfortunately, the Monarchs folded shortly after Griffith left for Seattle.

15. Tina Thompson

Tina Thompson slotted in next to Cynthia Cooper and Sheryl Swoopes to make the Houston Comets unbeatable in the late 1990s. Thompson’s signature red lipstick gave her one of the most famous aesthetics in the league and turned her into a marketable star.

16. Angel McCoughtry

Angel McCoughtry was a tough bucket-getter during the late 2000s and early 2010s with the Atlanta Dream. McCoughtry seemed to take pride in making shots more difficult than they needed to be, but fans admired her creativity and jaw-dropping playmaking.

17. Seimone Augustus

Seimone Augustus started her career in Minnesota as a high-volume scorer before taking a backseat to Maya Moore during their championship years. Augustus won the 2011 WNBA Finals MVP and was often elevated into one of the franchise’s clutch options during the playoffs.

18. Tina Charles

Tina Charles spent most of the 2010s leading the WNBA in several key statistical categories. From scoring titles to rebounding crowns, Charles’ production indicated a strong desire to win. Unfortunately, Charles never won a title with the Connecticut Sun or the New York Liberty.

19. Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner was the best WNBA draft prospect ever coming out of Baylor. Once drafted to the Phoenix Mercury, Griner slowly evolved into an offensive powerhouse while blocking shots at a rate never before accomplished by a woman in the WNBA. Her unjust arrest in Russia truncated her prime, but she’s back in Phoenix and playing at a high level again!

20. Becky Hammon

Becky Hammon is so ingrained in the coaching world now that people forget how great she was on the court. Hammon’s small, but mighty point guard play brought relevance to the San Antonio Silver Stars. She imitated the best floor generals from the NBA, such as John Stockton and Steve Nash, while also fearlessly overcoming her scouts doubting her.

21. Cappie Pondexter

Cappie Pondexter starred next to Diana Taurasi in Phoenix for much of her prime, and she deserves a ton of credit for helping the Mercury to their titles in 2007 and 2009. Pondexter flourished for Turkish teams during the offseason, too.

22. Lindsay Whalen

Lindsay Whalen operated from the background in Minnesota behind Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, and Seimone Augustus. Whalen’s humility and willingness to work as a second or third option vitally mixed Minnesota’s talented group into a cohesive whole.