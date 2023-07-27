There is so much to love about the charming and relatable Woody Harrelson. An actor who primarily came from nothing and showed up in Hollywood out of nowhere, he rose to fame in the early 1980s and 1990s as part of one of the best TV shows in entertainment history.

This led to the inevitable 22 best Woody Harrelson movies and TV shows of all time. Fans adore the actor for his variety, able to be in Westerns, horror movies, dramas, comedies, and anything else. These genres are represented in the 22 best Woody Harrelson movies and TV shows ranked below.

1 – Nanking (2007)

This is precisely how you do a documentary. Woody Harrelson and many other famous stars reenact some of the most horrific sequences of his real-life story about the devastating events in the Chinese city of Nanking.

It is heart-wrenching, brutal, and doesn’t hold back in its commentary, acting, and recreation of the atrocities there. All the while, it never slows down and avoids the pitfalls of other documentaries that teeter on boring.

2 – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

Woody Harrelson returns as Haymitch in this sequel to the movie that put Katniss Everdeen and Jennifer Lawrence on the map. Like the book it’s based on, this is how you make a sequel. The stakes are higher, the emotions are stronger, the action is better, and the direction is terrific.

It helps, too, that this is Harrelson near the peak of his career with a performance that matches his original appearance in the previous movie.

3 – No Country for Old Men (2007)

This is one of the best Westerns you’ll find in existence. Anchored by solid performances across the board from the star-studded cast, it is helped that this is a somehow brilliant adaptation of the funny and often bleak source material, making it a must-watch.

4 – Zombieland (2009)

This beloved zombie horror comedy film balances its two-tone script so well. It can instill fear with the four main characters trying to survive in a zombie apocalypse while never failing to make you break a smile. This is helped by a fantastic cast of four actors who commit well to their parts.

5 – Cheers (1982-1993)

This TV series kickstarted the career of a younger Woody Harrelson. For several seasons, he played Woody, the bartender who worked at the famous sitcom bar in Boston. His instantly likable nature and constant comedic brilliance are why he skyrocketed to stardom after this.

6 – Jim Allison: Breakthrough (2019)

This gorgeous and well-balanced documentary tells the story of a scientist who comes up with the cure for one of the world’s deadliest diseases. With a far more interesting story than it sounds, it’s helped by masterful narration from Woody Harrelson.

7 – War for The Planet of The Apes (2017)

This sinister and high-budget entry in the series sees the battle between humans and the intelligent primates, led by Andy Serkis’ Caesar, come to a head. With Harrelson playing the role of the more villainous colonel for the human army, it shows a darker side of him while also balancing its story and action well.

8 – True Detective (2014-2019)

HBO has many solid TV series featuring famous actors, but few can reach the heights and script of this crime detective murder mystery. Woody Harrelson is impeccable in his role alongside Matthew McConaughey in a duo that shouldn’t be missed.

9 – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

There is a reason that this surprisingly funny but dark comedy about a murder in a small town has won so many rewards. Outside of one of the best performances from Harrelson in his career, it also has a brilliant script that knows when to get serious and poke fun at itself.

10 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Woody Harrelson reprised his role of Cletus for a bombastic and spectacular sequel. At the same time, the story is a bit light, but the gore and violence are not, with Harrelson playing the twisted Carnage. He is the perfect foil for Tom Hardy’s Venom, managing to horrify and steal the show simultaneously.

11 – Kiss The Ground (2020)

Woody Harrelson takes a step back from his more fictional works to look at the real world in this documentary. He narrates this wondrous and beautiful work of art about the various people and industries trying to save the topsoil on Earth.

12 – The Hunger Games (2012)

This is where it all began for the multi-billion dollar franchise about the young Katniss Everdeen sacrificing herself to participate in the horrific and grim teen battle royale. While Jennifer Lawrence is outstanding, the true star here is Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch, who goes through terrific character development throughout the film.

13 – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

Woody Harrelson takes a step back in the third movie in the beloved battle royale film franchise. While he isn’t as present in this movie as in the first two, his presence elevates the few scenes he appears in and his tremendous relationship with Katniss Everdeen.

14 – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The grand finale of the story of Katniss Everdeen might not show as much Woody Harrelson as fans might prefer, but he continues to be one of the standout characters in this film. It ends on a solid note, too, while managing to justify its split finale nature.

15 – Anger Management (2003)

While his role in this film isn’t nearly as large as some of the other movies he’s appeared in, Woody Harrelson never fails to elevate the other stars of this movie, namely Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson. This comedy from Sandler hasn’t aged the best, but it remains a solid watch.

16 – Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Whether you love or hate it, this spin-off film in the beloved sci-fi series is at least all the better because of Woody Harrelson’s Beckett. While this problematic film has its fair share of problems, Harrelson steals every scene he’s in and makes it much more enjoyable to watch.

17 – The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Harrelson plays more of a supporting role in this highly underrated coming-of-age comedy-drama. Alongside Harrelson, Hailee Steinfeld is a riveting and hilarious teen lead who explores her teenage years while dealing with often more severe and engaging issues.

18 – White House Plumbers (2023)

This ludicrous but somehow compelling biographical drama tells the story of Woody Harrelson playing a key component in the story of the Watergate scandal and what would turn the White House and America upside down.

19 – White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

As one of the first feature films that Woody Harrelson is at the forefront of, this is surprisingly a funny and enjoyable sports flick. Harrelson plays the white guy in Los Angeles who cons unsuspecting basketball opponents for money alongside Wesley Snipes. It doesn’t add much to the sports genre but it doesn’t need to.

20 – 2012 (2009)

Bizarre and filled with many problems that most world-ending films like this have, there is at least some genuine entertainment to be found here. Thrilling from start to finish, the scope of the end of the world in this movie is fantastic, even if the writing is a bit uneven.

21 – Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

The lovable stars of the original zombie horror comedy movie return for a more ridiculous and bloody film ten years later. While it retreads much of the same ground as before, there’s no denying that Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin are as compelling as ever.

22 – Friends With Benefits (2011)

Harrelson is known for his brilliant ways of playing that comedic side character in movies, and that is precisely the case in this 2011 adult rom-com. While Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake are the stars of this raunchy but entertaining film, Harrelson manages to steal the show in his scenes.