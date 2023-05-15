12 “Best Worst” Action Movies That Are Worthy of Your Watch

Everyone has a guilty movie pleasure, whether cheesy rom-coms or campy '80s fantasy. Similarly, many moviegoers love to hate terrible action movies. On a popular online forum, someone asked action fans for recommendations of films that hold a special place in their heart but that the general public considers terrible movies. Others replied with their opinions.

1. Moonfall (2022)

When astronomers discover the moon left its orbit mysteriously and is now hurtling on a direct collision course with Earth, scientists have only a few weeks to prevent the end of the world as they know it. But can they gather enough forces and hatch a strong enough plan to save humanity from impending doom?

2. The Marine (2006)

John Cena stars in this rescue mission action thriller about a soldier who returns home from war to find his home empty. He soon learns that a psychopathic jewel robber kidnaps his beloved wife and stops at nothing to bring her home safely.

3. Turbo Kid (2015)

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a teen who survives on scraps he scavenges in the ruins he lives in falls in love with a headstrong woman who's taken captive by a terrifying warlord. The teen must risk it all to battle the warlord to free his best friend.

4. 2012 (2009)

When the U.S. government learns that the world will soon end, they hatch a plan to save as many elite members of society from the apocalypse as possible. At the same time, a writer, down on his luck, realizes the world is about to end and attempts to save his family from a terrible fate.

5. Need for Speed (2014)

When an underground race car driver joins forces with a wealthy businessman to prevent his car repair shop from closing, the affluent man frames the driver for a brutal crime. The driver gets out of prison two years later, ready for revenge. He must prepare to win a race against his wealthy nemesis.

6. Nerve (2016)

A once-timid high school student joins an online game called Nerve, in which she faces a series of increasingly complex challenges for the chance to win some extra cash. But as the student descends deeper into the games, she realizes it may be too late to escape.

7. Punisher: War Zone (2008)

This violent action film follows The Punisher, a man on a revenge mission to destroy those who played a part in his wife and children's murders. But when he mistakenly leaves one of his victims alive, the scarred man hatches a plan to send terrible criminals into the path of The Punisher to stop him in his tracks.

8. Den of Thieves (2018)

Den of Thieves is an action-packed crime thriller about the rivalry between the police and the best criminals in the country. When a criminal organization called the Outlaws plot a risky heist to rob the Federal Reserve Bank, a highly skilled group of investigators in the Los Angeles Police Department must battle against the Outlaws to take them down before they execute their plan.

9. John Carter (2012)

This sci-fi adventure film follows a Civil War veteran who suddenly and inexplicably appears on Mars to find that an intelligent alien species inhabit it. The veteran must help the inhabitants resolve an endless war to regain what he mysteriously lost.

10. The Mule (2018)

An elderly bankrupt businessman enters the drug trafficking game at age 90 to make ends meet and discovers he's great at his new career. But when his crimes catch up with him, the man must confront his biggest mistakes before the police track him down.

11. The King's Man (2021)

When the most evil leaders and criminals in history come together to start a brutal war, one young man creates an organization dedicated to preventing this massive tragedy. But can those fighting for peace overcome the hurdles the evil masterminds throw in their path?

12. Dracula Untold (2014)

In a peaceful kingdom, the king and queen have managed to protect their people from outside threats for many years. But everything changes when an enemy state's ruler demands their neighboring kingdom send them one thousand military-ready boys for their army. The king makes a fateful choice that could save his kingdom but forces him to give up the life he's always known.

