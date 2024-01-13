Active or Idle? The Best and Worst Cities for Fitness Lovers

Most Americans have a New Year's resolution to “exercise more” and “lose weight.” Those goals have often been on my list, but sticking to a plan can be challenging. However, living in one of the best cities to achieve those goals can make it much more manageable.

Multiple factors determine if a city is the best place for fitness lovers, such as average monthly fitness club fees and access to outdoor exercise amenities, including bike paths, sports courts, and walkable paths.

Best Cities

1. Honolulu, HI

According to an analysis from Wallet Hub, Honolulu, Hawaii, earned the number one spot as the best city for people who love to stay active and fit. It may be due to the almost perfect year-round weather and excellent air quality that encourages their residents to take full advantage of all the outdoor activities and sporting complexes. This tropical paradise makes working out worth it, boasting numerous baseball diamonds, skate parks, volleyball, and tennis courts.

2. New York, NY

New York City is right behind Honolulu on the list as the second-best city for an active lifestyle. Granted, you can easily walk everywhere — work, school, restaurants, etc. — so there isn't too much of an excuse not to stay active. With amenities like basketball courts, dance classes, and bike rental facilities, residents have their pick of activities to ensure they lead a healthy existence.

3. Chicago, IL

The Windy City ranks third on the list for living a healthy lifestyle, and it's especially great for children, considering the city ranks first for the number of playgrounds available. With plenty of swimming and long walks on the shores of Lake Michigan, Chicago also provides athletic clubs and neighborhood swimming pools, making it a great place to live for those who love to burn calories and get their hearts pumping.

4. San Francisco, CA

Coming in at number four, San Francisco is an excellent city for those seeking to live a healthy and energetic life. This mild-weather oasis snuggled between the ocean and mountains provides many fitness opportunities, from hiking to hitting the bike trails or joining one of their many fitness clubs and classes.

5. San Diego, CA

With its beautifully year-round warm weather, staying active in a city like San Diego is easy. The city offers many outdoor activities, often right on the beach — sand volleyball, anyone? Their population reaps the benefits all year.

6. Las Vegas, NV

I was surprised Las Vegas landed in the top 12 cities for fitness lovers, considering its nickname is “Sin City,” however, residents enjoy the many nearby hiking trails. Paired with the desert air and copious fitness facilities, multiple options exist for those looking to commit to their health.

7. Cincinnati, OH

Offering beautiful outdoor spaces like the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and Smale Riverfront Park, residents of this midwest town have plenty of options to stay active. That's why it comes in at number seven on the “best city” list.

8. Madison, WI

Madison is a great city to stay active in, with plentiful summer activities and great winter sports. Residents can enjoy a robust variety of activities like skiing, running, biking, and hiking.

9. Denver, CO

The Mile High City guarantees a healthy and active lifestyle with all it offers. Mountain climbing, skiing, and hiking enthusiasts have endless outdoor activities in and around Denver, making it one of the healthiest places to live.

10. Atlanta, GA

Atlanta is one of the best cities to stay active. The city's connected pedestrian lines via the Atlanta BeltLine Trail provide ample walking opportunities and there are plenty of inexpensive fitness clubs and classes available.

11. Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles ranks number 11 for the best city for an active lifestyle, and rightfully so. This sprawling California city, known for its mild weather, provides ample opportunity for residents to enjoy year-round outdoor activities like surfing in the Pacific, hiking in nearby mountains, or exploring the many parks. And one can't discount the substantial amount of yoga studios, fitness classes, and athletic clubs LA offers.

12. Minneapolis, MN

Offering outdoor activities such as cross-country skiing, biking, hiking, kayaking, and swimming, Minneapolis is number 12 on the list of best active cities to live in. Residents can also work out in the city's various health clubs to combat the long, cold winters.

Worst Cities

1. North Las Vegas, NV

If Las Vegas is one of the best cities for an active lifestyle, North Las Vegas, a suburb, would be similar, one would think. However, that is not the case. According to Retire Better News, North Las Vegas could be a more walkable city. Combined with extreme heat and a lack of fitness clubs, one might find themselves being more idle than active.

2. Winston-Salem, NC

A common trait among the cities that fall in the lower ranking is the “walkability” factor. Winston-Salem doesn't offer many walkways or bike paths outside of the downtown area, making it a less ideal place for those who like to stay active. Add in the oppressive humidity, and you have even more reason not to want to participate in outdoor activities.

3. Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, Arizona, comes in at 98 on this list. The low ranking may be due to the few basketball and tennis courts available. The city also ranks 97th for playgrounds per capita, resulting in little outside play for their younger residents.

4. Irving, TX

Falling in the bottom half of the best cities to live in, Irving, Texas, lands at number 97 due to a lack of indoor and outdoor fitness facilities. This makes working out more of a challenge for those who prefer an active lifestyle.

5. Corpus Christi, TX

The coastal city of Corpus Christi falls right behind Irving as one of the more sedentary cities in Texas. Individuals living in this sleepy beach town lack access to indoor and outdoor fitness activities and often lack the income needed to join a local gym, which leads to an idle existence.

6. Aurora, CO

Aurora, Colorado, is near the bottom of the list of cities for fitness lovers. With its lack of active amenities and classification as a “food desert,” this town isn't very appealing if you want to live a healthier lifestyle.

7. Hialeah, FL

According to WalletHub's 2024 analysis, Hialeah has the highest amounts of “physically inactive adults.” Although the city has moved up a few spots in its overall ranking from previous years, this Miami-Dade County town is not known for adhering to an active lifestyle.

8. Fort Wayne, IN

If you want to live an active life, there are better places than Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ranked in the bottom 10 by WalletHub for the last several years, this midwest town needs more of the amenities one needs to stay active.

9. Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, North Carolina, comes in at 92 overall on the list of active cities. This low ranking considers Greensboro's sprawling urban design, resulting in limited walking paths and a lack of outdoor fitness amenities like basketball courts.

10. Fresno, CA

The unbearable heat and poor air quality in Fresno, California, coupled with a disappointing amount of recreational facilities, make this city one of the least desirable locations for fitness lovers.

11. Durham, NC

Durham, North Carolina, lacks many requirements for an active lifestyle city. Most notably, the city is not walkable at all. According to Walk Score, Durham has a low walkability rating, as well as low bikeability and public transport scores.

12. Newark, NJ

A few things hurt Newark, New Jersey's ranking as an excellent city for fitness lovers. Its poor rating reflects the amount of physically inactive adults and few fitness clubs and playgrounds per capita. Newark may not be the place for you if you prefer a location that takes fitness seriously.