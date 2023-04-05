10 Best WrestleMania 39 Moments

WrestleMania 39 is one for the books now, but it was an incredible, action-packed two-night affair held in glitzy Hollywood for those who watched (and who were there, like me). Championship belts changed hands, and the superstars shocked the WWE universe with moves that got the 80,000-plus in attendance to their feet. Some wrestlers even brought emotional moments that will stay with us forever. It was a successful night, except, of course, for those who were looking for a different outcome in the title matches.

Let's look at my opinion of the best WrestleMania 39 moments:

Emotional Entries

Even with all of the kicks to the head, the bloody open cuts, and the throws through tables, WrestleMania still brought some of the sweetest moments, starting with the entries of John Cena and Bianca Belair. Cena kicked off the event on Saturday night in a match against Austin Theory, the current WWE United States Champion. Cena's entry included kids from the Make-A-Wish foundation, where he is the current Guinness Book record holder of granting wishes, hitting 650 in 2022 and still going strong. Although Cena lost the match, the heartwarming entry is still being discussed on social media.

Another emotional entry and the best moment goes to the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, whose entry elicited a loud “awwwww” from the SoFi Stadium audience. A group of incredible young dancers led the way for Bianca as she headed to the ring to compete against the incredible Asuka. Belair had won her title one year ago at WrestleMania 38, and although the WWE universe loves her, the crowd was pushing for Asuka to win. Triple H later announced that one of the young dancers had lost her mother recently but pushed on for the event—a sweet moment to begin a fantastic match. Belair held on to the belt, but both women delivered an above-grade performance.

Rhea Ripley Defeats Charlotte Flair

In 2021, the self-professed Queen of WWE, Charlotte Flair, defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Raw Women's Championship. Since then, Ripley has been hell-bent on getting it back. Until an opportunity opened up, her storyline took her into the Judgment Day, where she has been playing ‘Mami' to Dominik Mysterio. But the WWE universe recognized it was her time to become champion again finally. After shockingly winning the Royal Rumble – entering as number one and outlasting 29 other opponents – she finally earned a title shot at WrestleMania. Ripley chose Flair, and the crowd was on her side when she finally got her revenge, making her the Raw Women's Championship.

Tower of Doom

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Men's WrestleMania Showcase tag team match. Truth be told, this match started a bit slow. The crowd was noticeably quieter than for the previous match. But that changed when six men created a Tower of Doom/German suplex. For those unaware, it's when six men gather in a corner and create a pyramid. Some wrestlers are practically upside down toward the top, preparing to be thrown from the ring post, while others climb on top of them. Then, just when you think it's over, Montez Ford is positioned in a handstand position at the top as part of an oncoming suplex.

Are we there? Not yet. Just before the tower comes crashing down, Richochet climbs aboard the absolute peak and takes all the men down. A well-deserved standing ovation was given to the impressive feat of strength exhibited by all the men in this tag team match.

Snoop Dogg's People's Elbow

Snoop Dogg co-hosted WrestleMania 39 with The Miz, calling out Pat McAfee to wrestle The Miz on night one. On night two, The Miz lashed into Snoop Dogg, telling him that he doesn't come into the studio to tell Dogg what to do, so the rapper should leave The Miz alone and not call out wrestlers to take him on. Snoop responds by introducing his next surprise, the return of Shane McMahon. McMahon shuffles to the ring and starts wrestling The Miz, only to rip his quad muscle at the beginning of the match.

Sometimes real injuries happen, folks. Snoop Dogg stood in like a seasoned pro, attacking The Miz for what he did to McMahon. Snoop does his best version of the people's elbow to The Miz, and the crowd goes wild. It was a great – and funny – save that didn't miss a beat.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Become Champs

I do not have the space to review the entire storyline between Sami Zayn and the Usos and how Kevin Owens fits in. So let's say that Zayn and Owens finally dethroned the Usos and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a long-awaited partial conclusion of one of the best WWE storylines in recent history. There's nothing like singing Sami Zayn's entrance music with more than 80,000 people in SoFi stadium. It truly was WrestleZaynia.

Rey Mysterio Beating Dominik Mysterio

In another long-awaited match between father and son, the GOAT Rey Mysterio finally took his son Dominik up on his offer to fight him at WrestleMania. Dominik had been taunting his father with accusations of being a deadbeat dad for years. Dominik came into the WWE with his father and stood by his father's side until the Judgment Day pulled into the dark side, where the heel finally came out. Dominik pushed his father until Rey couldn't take it anymore. Dominik was put back in his place, losing to his father, one of the 2023 Hall of Famers, and being helped out of the ring and sulking back to the locker room.

Brock F-5ing Omos

It's UFC strength and size when Brock Lesnar versus 7 foot 3 Omos, the Nigerian Giant. Brock rarely is made to look small, but Omos' daunting size even made Brock question his own abilities leading up to the final match at WrestleMania. This battle of the giant versus the strong man didn't take long. Omos started pummeling Lesnar, but he turned it around and was able to suplex Omos multiple times, taking the win in approximately seven minutes of wrestling. Still, it delivered exactly what the WWE Universe wanted to see.

Pat McAfee Beats The Miz

The Miz is starting to become the Court Jester of the WWE. He's being humiliated and beaten all in the name of entertainment. It all started with a storyline, leading to his rivalry with podcast host Pat McAfee. Pat showed up again at WrestleMania and called The Miz out for claiming to announce an open call for a match on social media. Pat tells The Miz he hasn't seen any such open call but was there to answer it anyway. McAfee took the win, and once again, The Miz is laughed off the stage.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

If you are a Cody Rhodes fan, you might not think it was one of the best moments, but outcome aside, it was one of the night's best matches. Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE roster after completing an injury rehab. The storyline took him to a championship match against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, who has held the universal titles for nearly 1,000 days. Even fans of Reigns were uncertain that he'd survive this match, seeing the duration of the reign and the fact that his bloodline, the USOs, faltered to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn the night before. However, reigns' fans will delight that The Tribal Chief will continue his domination and hopefully hit the 1,000 days mark of a champion.

What was your best moment?

