Best Xbox 360 Games of All Time Ranked

Microsoft came out with its second console in 2005, the Xbox 360. The strange name didn’t stop this behemoth from winning the console generation with a library full of memorable titles across series like Halo, Gears of War, and Mass Effect.

The best Xbox 360 games of all time include genres for everyone, from RPGs to first-person shooters to sprawling open-world experiences. These titles showcase the full breadth of Microsoft’s first HD video game console with its impressive graphics, unique gameplay, and phenomenal online multiplayer capabilities.

1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

No other game on the Xbox 360 contains a sense of freedom and wonder like the Elder Scrolls series, and Skyrim was the pinnacle of that experience. Players have the option to create whoever they want, play however they want, and go wherever they want. Its endless hours of quests, player-crafted stories, and limitless options make this high fantasy RPG the biggest and best game players will find on the 360.

2. Halo 3

Bungie went all out for the grand finale of the first trilogy of Master Chief's misadventures in space. It features a massive campaign with exciting levels and locations that almost come close to the quality of the previous title. Meanwhile, its multiplayer feels better than ever with its various weapons, options, and unforgettable maps.

3. Mass Effect 2

BioWare traded the immense exploration of the first game in this series for a tighter experience with sharper gameplay and even more player-driven choices. This title introduced some of the best characters in all of gaming and showed how players could influence how a game’s story turns out.

4. Fable 2

This epic fantasy RPG follows an orphan who rises from nothing to become a hero. This second entry in the series represents the peak of the Microsoft franchise with the funniest writing, the most beautiful fantasy world, and immense freedom in quests, housing, ruling, and more.

5. Dragon Age: Origins

BioWare reaffirmed itself as a leader in the fantasy space with its original game, Dragon Age: Origins. The developer’s fabled writing and lore fill this title, but its value comes from the magical party members you gather along the way. Its mix of impactful choices and origin stories gives players a reason to keep coming back for more.

6. Fallout: New Vegas

Obsidian outshined Bethesda in every way with this spin-off open-world RPG. Players head into the desert around Las Vegas after nuclear war for a game anchored by its fantastic and goofy cast of characters and thrilling first and third-person action.

7. Halo 4

343 Industries had a lot to prove with its entry into this series after developer Bungie moved on. The fourth game features some of the best visuals and environments on the 360, plus an exhilarating campaign with emotional moments between Master Chief and Cortana. Plus, its multiplayer feels great with new weapons and maps.

8. BioShock

BioShock captures immersion and settings more than any other game on the Xbox 360. The cinematic underwater city of Rapture still looks great even today, and its brilliant mix of first-person gameplay and cutscenes filled with lore makes it feel like an interactive movie.

9. Gears of War 2

Third-person shooters felt bland and forgettable until the arrival of the Gears of War series. The 360 experienced several games in the franchise, but its second title remains the best of the bunch. It has a surprisingly big campaign with shocking moments and fluid movement, which worked well in the expansive multiplayer and its various modes.

10. Lost Odyssey

The crown jewel JRPG of the Xbox 360 remains the exclusive Lost Odyssey. This game stands on the level of a Final Fantasy game, especially with the series’ creator, Hironobu Sakaguchi, behind the story, with its thrilling turn-based combat and powerful storyline. This game has some of the most heartbreaking and emotional scenes in gaming with its intelligent plot about an amnesiac immortal.

11. Batman: Arkham City

Licensed games based on superheroes often received a poor reputation prior to the launch of this Batman game. It made playing as the Caped Crusader fun and faithful to his gadgets and style. The recreation of a portion of Gotham City looks grim and detailed, with excellent content and boss battles against villains like Mr. Freeze and Joker.

12. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward took the Call of Duty series to the global success it has now with this fourth game. It took the FPS title to the modern day with stunning graphics at the time and fast-paced combat and movement. Its brilliant mix of meaningful single-player story campaigns and engrossing online multiplayer set the stage for the popularity of this blockbuster series.

13. Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox 360 may not be the best place to experience Grand Theft Auto V, but it remains a masterful experience nonetheless. The gorgeous and expansive open world of Los Santos recreates parts of California with faithful adherence. The hilarious single-player campaign contains action-packed moments, while the no-longer-available online multiplayer provides endless hours of fun. Note that you can still enjoy GTA Online on more modern consoles like the Xbox Series X and PS5.

14. Battlefield 3

First-person shooter games changed forever with the launch of this title in 2011. Its massive open maps and large counts of players make it feel like an actual war. The beautiful locations and intense amount of customization with player load-outs and weaponry give this game an impact few other FPS titles have.

15. The Walking Dead: A Telltale Game Series

The Xbox 360’s best storytelling comes from this surprising and award-winning Telltale title. Its take on the popular zombie horror comic book and TV show series, The Walking Dead, gives players their own chance to shape the story. People live and die because of the player’s choices, and it contains unforgettable characters like leads Lee and Clementine, who rival the cast of the source material.

16. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Bethesda followed up the fantastic Morrowind with a brighter and more varied world. The Land of Cyrodil looked great as one of the earliest Xbox 360 titles. The freedom to go wherever and do whatever still feels better here than most games. The various skills and magic give so much customization to players as they navigate wonderful storylines like the Dark Brotherhood and Thieves Guild.

17. Mass Effect

BioWare crafted its own sci-fi universe that somehow rivals Star Wars in the level of depth, lore, and history it has. Players explore a vast galaxy with numerous planets to drive around on and cities to lose themselves in. The award-winning writing, memorable characters, and solid third-person combat help this title land as one of the best games of all time.

18. Dark Souls

FromSoftware rose to the fame it enjoys today with the incredible success of Dark Souls. This dark fantasy action RPG sees players pick their class and explore a lore-rich setting full of challenging enemies and bosses. Players often perish because of the intense and brutal fights, but the engaging cycle of losing, learning from mistakes, and then winning has such a powerful payoff.

19. Portal 2

Valve took the experimental idea of its original first-person puzzle game and expanded it into the strongest puzzle title among Xbox 360 games. Players have a Portal gun, which they use to create portals to teleport through. This lets players complete puzzles involving moving themselves and even other objects. The cooperative multiplayer only made this experience better.

20. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

The fourth numbered entry in this Ubisoft series takes the assassinations and stealth to the open seas. The massive open world centered around pirates lets players engage in excellent ship-to-ship combat. The solid story and colorful graphics make this one of the best games in the entire series.

21. Nier

This Japanese RPG features a far future where a man wants nothing more than to cure his daughter of a fatal disease. It has an open world with varied landscapes and challenging monsters to fight. Its memorable boss battles and flashy combat help keep players interested throughout its different endings.

22. Dead Space

The Xbox 360 has plenty of survival horror games, but among the best of the bunch is Dead Space. The sci-fi title takes players to a stranded ship in space with mysterious zombie-like monsters aboard and dead people everywhere. Its Metroid-style exploration, puzzles, and horrifying jump scares keep players on their toes.

23. Deus Ex: Human Revolution

This prequel to the beloved cyberpunk RPG features some of the most stunning graphics on the 360. The futuristic versions of places like Detroit and Hengsha, China, look terrific. The open freedom to explore places, complete quests, and choose between stealth or lethal combat makes it a one-of-a-kind action game.

24. Minecraft

Mojang’s monumental global phenomenon began dominating the Xbox 360. Players have the option to survive in a blocky world against zombies and spiders or build whatever castle, city, or landmark they want in the Creative mode. Its endless amounts of fun and multiplayer options worked well on the 360.