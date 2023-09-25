Best Xbox Game Pass Titles You Can Play for Free Right Now

Xbox Game Pass offers some of the best deals in gaming. Players have many different video games to choose from, all within the same monthly or yearly price tag and without paying extra. Unfortunately, this system overwhelms some players with the sheer amount of “free” games within the subscription.

These best Xbox Game Pass titles alleviate that problem, giving players an instant selection of the must-play “free” experiences on the platform. Available on PC and console alike, we recommend the following experiences across many genres to subscribers. Be it their value, gameplay, visuals, or characters, players should check these games out.

1. Starfield

Few games offer the sense of freedom and wonder Starfield has. The latest Bethesda title and the newest universe from the RPG masterminds delivers on the promise of a massive galaxy to explore. Though a bit empty at times, it offers tight quests, gameplay, and an experience that feels like it’ll never end.

2. Among Us

Among Us has some of the most thrilling social multiplayer gameplay players will find, especially for an indie title. Players have the objective to complete their tasks as crew mates or hunt down the innocents as traitors. This engrossing formula incentivizes players to replay matches over and over.

3. Persona 5 Royal

When it comes to the greatest Japanese RPGs of all time, Persona 5 Royal commands the top of the list. Players have so much content to enjoy within the main story alone. Everyone should check out the sharp and edgy aesthetic, memorable characters, and Pokémon-like collectible monsters all create a top-tier experience.

4. Stardew Valley

If players want a more relaxing experience from Game Pass, they should give this indie farming simulator a shot. It has brilliant 2D sprite work that feels more alive and colorful than some 3D video games. With marriage options, endless farm choices, and even dungeons to explore, players have so much to see and do here.

5. Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

The fifth title in the long-running third-person shooter series expands the gameplay to a new realm: open-world exploration. The open-world storyline surprises but doesn’t lose its tactical nature in the process. Better yet, this game contains the best multiplayer for the series since Gears of War 2 on the Xbox 360.

6. Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 features a brilliant mix of rich racing sims and open-world exploration. The impressive dunes, modern cities, and dense jungles of Mexico offer a deep playground for racers to zip through with their growing collection of vehicles. Players won’t find a better racing game on Game Pass.

7. Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

Strategy games remain elusive on Xbox Game Pass and consoles, except for Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition. Microsoft translated the PC keyboard and mouse controls well to an Xbox controller. This results in one of video game history's most engaging fantasy tactical experiences.

8. Sea of Stars

Indie games rarely offer an RPG experience on the level of high-budget studios, but Sea of Stars proves it doesn’t have to. The tale of two powerful heroes setting out on a journey to save the world matches well with its old-school-style turn-based combat, all within a beautiful 2D experience.

9. Disney Dreamlight Valley

Xbox players don’t have Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but they don’t need to with Disney Dreamlight Valley. It lets you farm, mine, build, and complete quests alongside famous Disney characters like Olaf from Frozen and Mickey Mouse.

10. Dragon Age Origins

Players who reminisce about the golden days of RPG developer BioWare should check out where it all began on the fantasy side. Dragon Age Origins remains the pinnacle of Western fantasy RPGs, offering a rich world with deep lore and incredible origin stories for your custom character.

11. Fable 2

Few games provide a comedic experience in the way Fable 2 does. Goofy and never too serious, it remains the best in the series to date. Players rise from downtrodden orphans to become the rulers of a nation, with characters to meet and real estate to purchase in this fantasy world.

12. Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite took way too long to release, but the result met players’ expectations in the end. The latest in Master Chief’s journey takes him to an open planet to explore, full of enemies to encounter alongside other players. The multiplayer side enhances the experience with one of the best in the franchise’s lengthy history.

13. Fallout: New Vegas

The best game in the Fallout series comes not from Bethesda but from another Microsoft developer in Obsidian. Taking place in the post-apocalyptic Las Vegas region, players explore a radiation-filled world, complete unforgettable quests, and decide the fate of numerous characters.

14. Grand Theft Auto V

As one of the highest-selling games of all time, players shouldn’t miss out on a phenomenon like Grand Theft Auto V. Los Santos impresses with its massive, varied environments to explore and the ever-growing content for single-player and multiplayer fans alike.

15. It Takes Two

Platformer games remain scarce on the Xbox platform, outside of exceptions like It Takes Two. This two-player experience challenges users with intense platforming and thoughtful puzzles. Players shouldn’t miss out on its award-winning story, which feels like an animated family film.

16. Minecraft

Minecraft has freedom like no other within its blocky world. Players have the chance to mine, gather materials, build wacky creations, and survive against hordes of monsters. This game never gets old, always growing in content so players can essentially play it forever.

17. Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise looks fantastic on Xbox, with rideable companions and so many different weapon options. Exploring the vast world and hunting down terrifying monsters has never felt as sharp and tight as the gameplay here.

18. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Bethesda never fails to bring back Skyrim on every platform possible, including Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass might even be the best place to play it since you don’t have to pay anything but a subscription fee to check it out. This wondrous fantasy RPG offers everything players could want, from varied factions to magical spells to even houses to build.

19. Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sega took a risk with the seventh mainline game in the Yakuza series. Instead of the usual brawler-style gameplay, this game features turn-based, JRPG-style combat. In the process, it broadens its appeal to more players and offers an emotional storyline about outsiders trying to survive in the darker side of Japan.

20. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

This collection offers value like no other. Players get every game in the series, including spin-offs like Reach, besides the fifth and sixth games. Many would argue the initial Halo trilogy remains the best in the franchise, and the remastered versions here are the premier place to experience them.

21. Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator has depth like no other in its gameplay. Each component of flying a plane feels responsive and as close to the real deal as possible. While challenging and not for everyone, players should give this unique virtual experience a shot and explore the vast world we call home.

22. Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare’s most tremendous success still remains the original Mass Effect trilogy. The sci-fi RPGs come the closest to mirroring Star Wars and its intense history and lore. This collection offers players remastered versions of the renowned trilogy, all three of which top many players’ lists of the greatest video games of all time.