Best Xbox Games of 2022 – How Long Did It Take To Beat Them?

Against all odds, it was an excellent year for the Xbox Series X, and the best Xbox games of 2022 feature some heavy hitters. Highlights include epic action games, story-driven JRPGs, or unique narrative-driven adventures. It felt like there was something for everyone.

With that being said, only a select few can rise to the top. So we’re going to list five of the best Xbox games from 2022 and detail how long it takes to beat them. Solitaired.com conducted the research for this list. They also analyzed the best PS5 games of 2022.

The criteria for determining the best games is their overall Metascore.

Elden Ring Is The Best Xbox Game of 2022

It should come as no surprise that Elden Ring takes the top spot. Powered by a Metascore of 96, it has already won several Game of the Year awards. This includes taking home the top prize at The Game Awards.

In our review, we said that Elden Ring “is a masterfully crafted experience, from gameplay to exploration to music, that doesn't pander to the clichés of modern open world games.”

How long does it take to beat, though? Research chose that you need 54 and a half hours to finish the main story. So if you're looking to fully complete one of the Xbox's best games of 2022, be ready to invest 132 hours.

Personal 5 Royal Requires a Substantial Time Investment

After years of watching on the sidelines, Xbox fans get to play the Persona series. Finally, Persona is available on Game Pass, and the wait was worth it. With a Metascore of 94, it is the second-rated game for the Series S and X this year.

Having said that, you'll need to set aside enough time for those looking to dive into the popular JRPG. Persona 5 Royal takes a whopping 102 hours to complete the main story. So if you want to see everything the game offers, you'll need to play a total of 143 hours.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Is The Shortest Xbox Game of 2022

Released in 2013, The Stanley Parable is a sleeper indie hit that won over critics and fans alike. Its narrative-driven focus on decision-making helped drive home an all-around fantastic experience.

2022's update, Ultra Deluxe, refined the experience. It features new and expanded story endings, new content, and additional features. As a result, you will spend about two hours completing the main story. That's double the time of the original game!

So if you want to experience everything one of 2022's best Xbox games offers, you'll play Stanley Parable for about nine or ten hours.

Rogue Legacy 2 Is a Worthy Sequel

The follow-up to the 2013 roguelike, Rogue Legacy 2, delivers everything fans hoped for. With a Metascore of 90, it helps redefine what a modern roguelike should be. Despite some repetition, Rogue Legacy 2 features excellent and addictive gameplay to keep players returning for more.

So how long will it take them to complete the game? If you're looking to stick with the main story, you'll need about 26 and a half hours. That's an impressive amount of time for a roguelike! Yet that's nothing on the 111 hours to fully 100% complete the game.

Deathloop Was Worth The Wait and Is One of The Best Xbox Games of 2022

After releasing as a PS5 and PC exclusive in 2021, Bethesda and Arkane Studios bring the first-

person shooter to Xbox Series X and S in 2022. Arkane's ability to innovate in the FPS genre and deliver unique gameplay helps establish it as another hit from the studio.

Completing Deathloop's main story will take 16 hours. However, if you want to 100% the game, expect to clock in at 34 to 35 hours.

Recapping More of The Best Xbox Games of 2022

While we only talked about the top five, there are plenty of other Xbox games worth discussing in 2022. While the Xbox Series X|S didn't have the same headlines as Sony or Nintendo, there was no shortage of quality games to release this year.

In total, the study featured 14 total Xbox games. The full list, including their Metascore and time to complete, is available below.

Elden Ring – Metascore of 96, 54.5 hours for main story, 132 to 100% complete

Persona 5 Royal – Metascore of 94, 102 hours for main story, 143 to 100% complete

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – Metascore of 93, 2 hours for main story, 9 to 100% complete

Rogue Legacy 2 – Metascore of 94, 26.5 hours for main story, 111 to 100% complete

Deathloop – Metascore of 89, 16 hours for main story, 34.5 to 100% complete

Immortality – Metascore of 88, 6 hours for main story, 16 to 100% complete

Pentiment – Metascore of 86, 13.5 hours for main story, 24 to 100% complete

OlliOlli World – Metascore of 85, 5.5 hours for main story, 31.5 to 100% complete

Citizen Sleeper – Metascore of 85, 6 hours for main story, 10.5 to 100% complete

Forza Horzion 5: Hot Wheels – Metascore of 85, 8 hours for main story, 12.5 to 100% complete

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Metascore of 85, 17 hours for main story, 27.5 to 100% complete

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Metascore of 85, 12 hours for main story, 29 to 100% complete

Tunic – Metascore of 85, 12 hours for main story, 22 to 100% complete

Two Point Campus – Metascore of 84, data for completion not available due to nature of the game

“Gamers are always looking for a new challenge,” said a spokesperson for Solitaired.com. “This study highlights not only the best games of this year on the Xbox Series X but also the games that will take a lot of expertise to complete to their full extent.”

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.