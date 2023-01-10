Only a few weeks ago, I wrote an article about some of the best Yuri manga out there. This is when I noticed a trend.

The manga version of a story usually seems to have a higher rating than its anime. Well, not every time, but there is definitely a pattern. I can only assume that this is because a lot of anime loses a lot in trasnaltion. So, those who have read the manga do not feel satisfied after watching the anime.

But hey, that is my personal theory. Anyway, for this list, I will not only give you the anime rating but the manga rating too.

And after you read this list, you can also try the same experiment on other anime you watch. I can guarantee that about 95% of the anime will have a lower rating than the manga.

Alright, without further ado, let us delve into this list of 20 best Yuri anime of all time.

Best Yuri Anime of All Time

20. Kämpfer

Anime Rating: 6.41

Light Novel Rating: 7.06

In our 20th best Yuri anime, Senou Natsuru attends a high school that separates boys from girls. He has a crush on the school beauty — Sakura Kaede, who has a strange collection of stuffed animals that died brutally. The story really begins when Natsuru suddenly gets turned into a girl. Natsuru's stuffed tiger —Harakiri Tora — wakes up and tells her she has been chosen as a Kämpfer.

Natsuru must now fight other Kämpfers who are not part of her team. Natsuru catches the attention of other Kämpfer girls at school, including the shy nerdy girl turned sniper Mishima Akane, the beautiful but cunning student council president Sangou Shizuku, and, later, Natsuru's childhood friend, Kondou Mikoto.

19. Citrus

Anime Rating: 6.48

Manga Rating: 7.60

Aihara Yuzu, a fashionable, spontaneous, and fun-loving city girl moves to a new neighborhood and high school after her mother remarries another man. Yuzu likes boys and shopping more than studying. She struggles to fit into a conservative girls' school and often clashes with the student council, especially Aihara Mei — the hard-working, beautiful, and cold student council president.

Turns out, Mei is Yuzu's new half-sister, and Yuzu has to share a room with a girl she cannot stand. The two learn more about each other, and Yuzu discovers that she is starting to develop romantic feelings for her new stepsister.

18. Otherside Picnic

Anime Rating: 6.57

Novel Rating: 7.80

Student Kamikoshi Sorawo explores a random “door” that leads to the Otherside — a parallel world where internet creepypastas and urban legends come to life. Sorawo nearly dies in one of these worlds when she encounters a creepypasta monster but is saved by Nishina Toriko, another young woman who is good with weapons and is looking for a missing friend.

Sorawo and Toriko return to the Otherside with the help of another woman named Kozakura to bring back the artifact that can defeat the monsters. But both are increasingly affected by the conditions of the world, encounter other people trapped within it, and find themselves slowly but surely drawn to one another.

17. Akuma no Riddle

Rating: 6.62

Rating: 7.01

Tokaku Azuma has just transferred to Elite Myoujou Academy, an all-girls boarding school. But there's a problem: she's an assassin. Along with her 11 classmates in the Black Class, she has taken up the challenge to assassinate her kind-hearted classmate — Haru Ichinose. Those who succeed, their deepest wishes would be granted, no matter how difficult or expensive those desires may be.

However, each assassin only gets one chance. If they fail, they are expelled. Despite the extraordinary gifts at stake, Tokaku decides to take a different approach. Even though Haru is her target, the young assassin soon finds himself drawn to the girl she is assigned to kill. As the whole class goes after Haru, Tokaku refuses to let her friend die.

16. Mikagura School Suite

Anime Rating: 6.69

Manga Rating: 6.99

Ichinomiya Eruna is a third-year junior high school student who hasn't yet decided which high school she will go to, and spends her days skipping school and playing games at home. One day, Eruna catches sight of a photo of Mikagura Seisa in a brochure, given to her by her cousin Ninomiya Shigure, for Mikagura Private Academy.

Eruna is instantly drawn to the girl in the photo and decides to attend Mikagura Academy. However, Eruna soon discovers that Mikagura Academy is a school with only cultural clubs and has an intense battle system in which students with special powers must fight each other as representatives of their own clubs.

15. Happy Sugar Life

Anime Rating: 6.84

Manga Rating: 7.24

Satou Matsuzaka is a beautiful high school student with a salacious reputation. However, a chance encounter with a young girl named Shio Koube makes Satou realize how it feels like to meet her first and only love. Satou tells others that she lives with her aunt and secretly shares an apartment with Shio. Despite her innocent appearance, Satou is willing to do anything to protect her lover, taking desperate measures to ensure her “happy sugar life” remains intact.

14. UzaMaid!

Anime Rating: 6.92

Manga Rating: 6.77

Misha Takanashi, a sophomore of Russian nationality, lost her mother when she was young and now lives with her Japanese stepfather. Tsubame Kamoi, former Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, JASDF officer, comes to the Takanashi household as a housemaid. This is a romantic comedy in a domestic where Kamoi, a hardcore lolicon, tries to get close to Misha while the latter tries her best to fight the formed off.

13. Sakura Trick

Anime Rating: 6.99

Manga Rating: 7.56

Yuu Sonoda and Haruka Takayama have been best friends since middle school. Now, the two girls attend Misato West High School together and are even in the same class. One day, the school management announces that the school would be closing in three years.

Thus, they decide to make the most of their time there and create more memories together. However, a misunderstanding makes Haruka jealous of Yuu, making Haruka run away. Yuu follows her and apologizes. They share a kiss, cross the line of friendship, and start a deeper relationship with each other.

12. Maria†Holic

Anime Rating: 7.00

Manga Rating: 7.22

Inspired by how her parents fell in love there, Kanako Miyamae transfers to Ame no Kisaki Catholic school. There is only one difference. Because boys give Kanako hives, she actually goes to an all-girls school to find a same-sex partner. When she meets the beautiful Mariya Shidou, Kanako thinks she has found someone special.

But Mariya offers more than meets the eye. It turns out that Kanako's first love is actually a cross-dressing boy. Mariya threatens to expose Kanako's impure intentions unless she keeps his true gender a secret, and to make matters worse, he also replaces her real roommate so he can keep a close eye on her.

11. Yuri Kuma Arashi

Anime Rating: 7.05

Manga Rating: 7.06

Kureha Tsubaki and Sumika Izumino are two lovers who attend Arashigaoka Academy and find their relationship seriously threatened when two bears slip through the Wall of Separation and infiltrate the Academy. Hungry but clingy bears, Ginko Yurishiro and Lulu Yurigasaki, seem to treat Kureha as more than ordinary food.

And, by getting closer to her, they trigger the unfolding of a mystery that Kureha may not be able to endure. When their relationship provokes the Invisible Storm, a group that maintains order within an ideological school, the girls must be judged on their love and embark on a journey of self-discovery to win the “Promised Kiss” of true love.

10. Ms. Vampire Who Lives in My Neighborhood

Anime Rating: 7.09

Manga Rating: 7.26

Rumors tell of an ageless girl who only goes out at night and lives in a luxurious house in the middle of the forest. Some say she is a living doll with a soul. After hearing these rumors, Akari Amano starts looking for this girl, only to find that herself lost while wandering the forest in the dark.

A vampire named Sophie Twilight saves her. It turns out that she is the girl Akari was looking for. However, unlike the vampires of lore, Sophie does not attack humans and instead orders her blood online. Akari is immediately fascinated by her doll-like appearance and decides to move in with her and start a life together.

9. Aoi Hana

Anime Rating: 7.12

Manga Rating: 7.72

Okudaira Akira, who is a high school student at Fujigaya Girls Academy, is reunited with her childhood friend, Manjoume Fumi, whom she has not seen in ten years. Fumi attends Matsuoka Girls High School, where she quickly befriends a handsome third-year student named Yasuko Sugimoto.

Akira joins her school’s theater club with her friend and classmate Ikumi Kyouko. Soon, Kyouko falls in love with Yasuko but the latter rejects her. Yasuko and Fumi continue growing closer and soon become a couple. Fumi comes clean to Akira, who is initially unsure of how to behave, but still tries to support Fumi’s new relationship.

8. Adachi and Shimamura

Anime Rating: 7.12

Light Novel Rating: 8.32

First year high school student Adachi Sakura skips class and sits upstairs in the school's gym to pass the time. There she meets Shimamura Hougetsu, a girl who is also skipping class. They start playing table tennis before finally deciding to return to class. As they start spending more and more time together, they become best friends. As they grow close, Adachi finds it difficult to express her growing romantic feelings to Shimamura, especially since Shimamura thinks of Adachi as just a friend.

7. Strawberry Panic

Anime Rating: 7.29

Light Novel Rating: 7.52

Nagisa Aoi begins her new school life as a transfer student at St. Miator's Girls Academy, one of the three most prestigious institutions for girls. Nagisa gets lost on her first day and meets a mysterious student whose grace and charm is so enchanting that she ends up in infirmary. Upon awakening, she is greeted by Tamao Suzumi, her roommate, who enthusiastically introduces Nagisa to everyday life and their campus' social structure.

Tamao informs them of the existence of the outstanding student representative in the three schools, Etoile. Eager to meet this person, Nagisa soon learns that the delicate beauty she met before, Shizuma Hanazono, is none other than Etoile herself. As if that's not enough, Shizuma seems to be openly interested in Nagisa.

6. Rin: Daughters of Mnemosyne

Anime Rating: 7.29

Immortality is the desire of many. But would it still be a coveted ability if people knew that they would face countless attacks because of it? At least this is the case with Rin Asougi, an immortal private detective, who has no shortage of people that want her dead.

Over the centuries, she has experienced many horrific endings. But each time she has come back to life as if nothing had happened. In 1990, while searching for a lost cat, Rin meets Kouki Maeno, a man who feels his memories are wrong. Rin agrees to help him and soon discovers that there may be more to Kouki than meets the eye.

5. Wataten!: An Angel Flew Down to Me

Anime Rating: 7.32

Manga Rating: 7.47

College student Miyako Hoshino is quite shy around other people. She spends most of her time in her room sewing cosplay outfits. When her fifth grader, Hinata, brought home Hana's Shirosaki, her classmate, Miyako is immediately attracted by Hana's cuteness. Miyako keeps trying to get close to Hana by giving her candy and trying to get her to try the costumes Miyako makes. This gives Hana a bad impression of her at first, but Miyako will do anything to get close to the angel in front of her.

4. Yuru Yuri

Anime Rating: 7.40

Manga Rating: 8.26

After spending a year in elementary school without her childhood friends, first year student Akari Akaza is finally reunited with second year students, Yui Funami and Kyouko Toshinou, at their all-girls high school. During the duo's first year, Yui and Kyouko form the “Fun Club”, which occupies the defunct Tea Club room.

Shortly after Akari joins, one of her classmates, Chinatsu Yoshikawa, visits the three thinking that they are a tea club. Only when the three girls explain that the Tea Club had already disbanded are they able to convince Chinatsu to join the Entertainment Club, a group that has no purpose other than to provide entertainment to its members.

3. My-HiME

Anime Rating: 7.43

Tokiha Mai has recently joined the prestigious Fuuka Academy with her younger brother Takumi. The elite Fuuka Academy is hiding a number of secrets. When they arrive at the academy, Mai finds herself bound to a child, a half-spiritual, half-mechanical being who can only be summoned and controlled by girls with the HiME mark.

Mai is told that she is one of the twelve girls who bear the above marks and she must use her powers to protect everyone from the orphans — monstrous creatures with abilities similar to HiME children. Mai is initially reluctant to get involved due to her protectiveness towards her brother, but other HiMEs quickly start to emerge around her, each with clearly different motives and goals when it comes to using their powers.

2. Konohana Kitan

Anime Rating: 7.52

Manga Rating: 7.58

In a village full of ghosts, Yuzu, a cheerful fox girl, starts her first job as a maid at the traditional hot springs inn — Konohanatei. Although Yuzu had no experience working in a high-end company, Kiri, the friendly and reliable head supervisor, helps her learn the basics right away.

While Yuzu's wishes at first prove to be more of a hindrance than a blessing, her playful nature gives the inn a unique charm, as both customers and coworkers quickly accept her clumsy but well-meaning mistakes.

1. Bloom Into You

Anime Rating: 7.91

Manga Rating: 8.67

Finally, the proud holder of rank one on our list of the best yuri anime of all time is the tale of first-year high school student Koito Yuu who suddenly receives a confession from a high school classmate and rejects it because she doesn’t know what to think about such things. She then sees Nanami Touko, a member of the second-year student council, refusing to make a confession and is convinced that Touko’s situation may be similar to her own.

As they talk, the two begin to bond over their similarities. To Yuu’s surprise, Touko suddenly confesses her feelings for her. Yuu is unsure how to respond, but Touko brushes it off and tells Yuu that she would be very happy if Yuu did not fall in love with her. Yuu agrees.