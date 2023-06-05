22 Best Zac Efron Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Zac Efron is so much more than Troy Bolton from High School Musical. Though that is the Disney Channel movie franchise that put him on the map, he has since soared into his own, starring in serious dramas, action flicks, and even the occasional non-Disney musical.

The 22 best Zac Efron movies below show that there is so much more to this surprisingly fantastic actor than how he can dance around with a basketball in hand. These are the 22 best Zac Efron movies you need to watch and how you can see them right now.

1. The Greatest Showman (2017)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Telling the story of Hugh Jackman’s P.T. Barnum and his circus is an odd premise for a live-action musical, but it turns out to be the best movie to feature Zac Efron. As one of the leaders of the diverse circus group, Efron shows how far his acting has elevated from his teenage days.

His story and chemistry with Zendaya are electrifying and magnificent, while his singing and dancing are at its peak. When it comes to seeing the true triple-threat potential of Zac Efron, there is no movie that has shown off his talent better than this one.

2. Hairspray (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This film adaptation of the classic 1960s-set Broadway musical is one to remember. As one of the best musical films to come out in the 21st century, this movie showed that Zac Efron could take his singing and dancing chops beyond Disney’s properties. It helps, too, that the characters, story, and message is fantastic.

3. High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The grand finale to the trilogy of musical high school movies is the most extravagant of them all. Entirely going all-in with much better cinematic, songs, and character beats, what it truly excels at is giving Zac Efron’s Troy his best character arc and moments in the series. His “Scream” performance is still the best single scene in the trilogy.

4. High School Musical 2 (2007)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The sequel to the classic Disney Channel movie is a step up in nearly every way. The visuals are more intriguing with the outdoor resort location, and Zac Efron finally lends his voice to Troy’s songs, and it is seen with some of the best music in the franchise. It’s only too bad that it slightly falls short of the best in the series due to the heavy editing for the music.

5. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile (2019)

Where to Watch: Netflix

If you want the single best acting performance in Zac Efron’s career, look no further than this disturbing Netflix interpretation of the story of serial murderer Ted Bundy. It is haunting and dark at times, but there is never not a moment where Efron isn’t committed to this horrifying role.

6. High School Musical (2006)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This is where it all started with Zac Efron, playing Troy Bolton, the basketball star at a high school who is suddenly thrust into the theatre department. While Efron didn’t sing his songs in this movie, it is a tried-and-true classic nonetheless.

7. 17 Again (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Zac Efron playing the younger version of Matthew Perry is already a treat, but this is a classic time-travel movie where a man gets a second chance to decide his future. Though its story doesn’t do anything too special, it’s still a fun watch for the whole family.

8. Neighbors (2014)

Where to Watch: Max

This is a hilarious classic comedy that sets Seth Rogen against Zac Efron and shows just how funny the latter can be. The two go toe-to-toe as Rogen battles against Efron and his college pals, who are causing chaos as his next-door neighbor.

9. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Where to Watch: Netflix

While a bit weaker than some other animated films from Dr. Seuss’ books, this is still a decent watch with some great songs and fun characters. Efron’s character is a bit more bland, but it helps that the titular Lorax and others make up the difference.

10. Scoob! (2020)

Where to Watch: Max

This animated 3D movie follows the mystery gang as Scooby-Doo and the team try to stop a global plot to summon Cerberus into the world. The animation is just fine, and the writing is alright, but there isn’t anything too surprising about this big-budget adaptation.

11. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This sequel to the adult comedy that featured Seth Rogen and Zac Efron going at it is just as hilarious and messy as the original. It does lose some edge being far too similar to the first movie, though, and there’s a reason it hasn’t received a sequel.

12. The Beach Bum (2019)

Where to Watch: Max

This adult comedy has a fantastic cast of characters who sell these over-the-top ridiculous characters well. It’s only too bad that the storyline is meh, and the only thing worth watching is Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Efron, and others onscreen together.

13. Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The premise of this romantic drama film is a heartfelt one: Efron plays an older brother who loses his younger brother but can meet with him for one hour every day. Their bond is tremendous, and Efron sells this movie, but unfortunately, the script doesn’t live up to his acting.

14. At Any Price (2012)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Dennis Quaid plays a farmer father who wants his son, played by Efron, to follow in his footsteps. Of course, Efron wants nothing more than to fulfill his dreams of being a race car driver. This leads to conflict and over-the-top dramatic performances from the cast that is mixed at times.

15. Parkland (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This ensemble film takes a look at various characters and what they are up during and following the events of the tragic assassination of JFK. Unfortunately, its cast is too vast, and the script isn’t strong enough to carry the weight of its otherwise impressive premise.

16. The Paperboy (2012)

Where to Watch: Peacock

With a strong cast including Efron, Matthew McConaughey, and Nicole Kidman, you would think this crime thriller set in the 1960s would be so much more, but it isn’t. The actors commit to their roles, but the script and execution overwhelmingly let them down.

17. We Are Your Friends (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Efron plays a DJ who wishes to make it big in Hollywood and has the chance to do so but starts to fumble after falling for his mentor’s daughter. The chemistry is nice, and the acting is pretty good, but everything else is as bland as it gets in this story.

18. Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza are delightful companions to the stars of Zac Efron and Adam DeVine in this comedy. Other than that, though, there isn’t anything interesting or too fun about the script to make this movie worth a watch.

19. That Awkward Moment (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The trio of bros, including Efron and the fantastic Michael B. Jordan, is okay, but the acting isn’t the best of these stars, and the writing certainly doesn’t give them anything to work with. Only slightly funny at times; this is one bro flick you can safely skip.

20. The Lucky One (2012)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This Nicholas Sparks movie is about as basic and unsurprising as they come. Efron does a decent job of playing a soldier who returns home to look for a girl in a photograph that kept him alive overseas. But other than that, this is about as bland of a romance as they come.

21. Baywatch (2017)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This ridiculous remake of the classic series sees Zac Efron take the starring role alongside other greats like Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra Jones, and more. But the movie fails to be anything other than an eye-candy, over-the-top mess.

22. Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Efron’s Jason finds himself in a tough situation, about to marry a controlling girl just to do better at his job, when his grandfather, played by Robert DeNiro, arrives. The two have great chemistry, and there are some solid laughs here and there, but not much else to it.