22 Best Zooey Deschanel Movies and TV Shows Ranked and Where to Watch Them

When it comes to true American sweethearts and hilarious actors of the 2000s, look no further than Zooey Deschanel. The California-born star was raised in a show business family, which led to her eventual delve into Hollywood as a person who instantly commanded the silver screen.

Before long, many incredible Zooey Deschanel movies and TV shows were released, including ones across comedy, romance, and much more. Below, you’ll find the 22 best Zooey Deschanel movies and TV shows ranked, as well as where you can watch each one of them right now.

1. New Girl (2011-2018)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Hulu

When people first think of Zooey Deschanel, chances are they think of New Girl. Her role as Jess in this ridiculous series for a whopping seven seasons is as engaging as it is entertaining. Deschanel is a one-woman show, stealing every scene she’s in and constantly creating memorable, meme-worthy moments.

2. Elf (2003)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

If there is a must-watch holiday film, it is Elf. It is not only the best Zooey Deschanel movie, but it is one of the best for her fellow co-star, Will Ferrell. Buddy the Elf is an unforgettable character who finds himself in New York City with the hope of locating his father.

Elf strikes the perfect balance of comedy and heartwarming family drama. There’s a reason people watch this movie nearly every winter holiday season.

3. (500) Days of Summer (2009)

Where to Watch: Max

Zooey Deschanel is electric as the titular Summer, the now ex-girlfriend of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Tom. Their chemistry together is outstanding and rivals any other rom-com she’s been in. While the movie doesn’t do anything too spectacularly different, it doesn’t have to, as it proves itself in its excellent execution.

4. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Zooey Deschanel plays the lovable teacher in this masterful coming-of-age story that has aged incredibly well. Josh Hutcherson and AnnaSophia Robb star as teens who escape the struggles of the natural world through their imaginary world of Terabithia. It isn’t afraid to delve into darker territory despite being a family classic.

5. Trolls (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

When it comes to musical animated family classics, Trolls is one of them. Anchored by wonderfully talented performances from stars like Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, this is a must-watch for the whole family. It’s a shame that Zooey Deschanel hasn’t done more animated movies like this one.

6. Almost Famous (2000)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Zooey Deschanel has a much smaller cameo role in this surprisingly mature and grittier coming-of-age teen drama. Patrick Fugit’s William is a teen who disobeys his mom and goes on a journey with a rock band where he learns about life and himself.

7. Physical (2023)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

This story of a tormented 1980s housewife in San Diego is a surprisingly funny one. While it has some darker moments, this is up there with the best TV shows that Zooey Deschanel has starred in before and remains underrated due to being an Apple TV exclusive.

8. Surf’s Up (2007)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Shia LaBeouf stars as a penguin who wants nothing more than to live up to his idol and become the next surfing star. In the process, he has to meet people, brilliantly voiced by actors like Zooey Deschanel, Jeff Bridges, and Jon Heder, as he learns about himself.

9. Manic (2001)

Where to Watch: This movie is unavailable to stream legally in the United States.

An underrated teen drama, this movie holds nothing back in its tale about Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Lyle trying to survive and find friends in a mental institution. With some emotional moments and powerful performances from the whole cast, you shouldn’t miss out on this one.

10. The Good Girl (2002)

Where to Watch: This movie is unavailable to stream legally in the United States.

Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal make for a prime couple to star at the center of this dramatic love story. With other stars, like Deschanel and John C. Reilly, supporting the leads, this story of a small-town girl looking for hope and love is relatable and exciting.

11. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Food (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Deschanel has a smaller role in this solid historical drama about the real life of Jesse James and those around him. Viewers should check this out for terrific performances from actors like Brad Pitt and others that make this movie soar.

12. All the Real Girls (2003)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Zooey Deschanel stars in this reasonably typical teen romantic drama about a playboy who discovers that his best friend’s younger sister has grown up to be a stunner. While it hasn’t aged too well, there is cliché fun to be had here.

13. Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Where to Watch: Max

Paul Rudd and his three sisters in this movie, played brilliantly by Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, and Emily Mortimer, are all worth watching here. The plot is paper thin, but the laughs and performances from these four are enough to warrant a watch.

14. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Martin Freeman and Zooey Deschanel starring together in an adaptation of a classic novel makes for a fun if not imperfect, adventure through space. This is one of those movies you put on for a Friday night, and you’ll likely have a good time.

15. Yes Man (2008)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Zooey Deschanel once again proves she can play the leading lady in a hilarious comedy like this one, featuring the wonderful Jim Carrey as her co-star. Sure, the premise about Carrey’s Carl trying to say yes to everyone isn’t exactly impressive, but it leads to some memorable goofs.

16. Eulogy (2004)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is one of those adult family dramas that is undoubtedly worth a watch at least once to get a laugh or two out of it. Deschanel plays Kate, a girl who returns home to say a eulogy for her deceased grandfather, only to encounter the myriad problems plaguing her family.

17. Mumford (1999)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

As one of the first major movies to feature Zooey Deschanel, she played a small but integral role in this comedy as the lovable Nessa. Telling the story of a psychologist with a shocking background, this is a somewhat enjoyable and funny movie.

18. Big Trouble (2002)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Based on an award-winning novel, this feature film adaptation doesn’t quite do the source material justice, which is a shame given the ensemble cast. That said, it’s worth watching how a suitcase brings together solid stars like Tim Allen, Rene Russo, Johnny Knoxville, and many more.

19. The Go-Getter (2007)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This is a bizarre rom-com featuring a man who steals a random woman’s car and ends up chatting with her over her phone as he journeys to California. That woman happens to be Deschanel, who carries this otherwise unimpressive comedy.

20. Winter Passing (2005)

Where to Watch: Peacock

The only reason to watch this otherwise standard movie about a girl moving back home is to see the welcome reuniting of Deschanel and Will Ferrell. Otherwise, you’re in for a reasonably by-the-numbers plot about a struggling actress with problematic relationships.

21. Live Free or Die (2006)

Where to Watch: There is currently no way to legally stream this film in the United States.

This movie has a strange premise about a man who plays a prank on the local bully, only to murder him by accident. While Aaron Stanford is interesting in the lead role, there is nothing else that carries this unfortunately unfunny experience.

22. The New Guy (2002)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Long before she would become the eponymous New Girl, Zooey Deschanel had one of her earliest movies with this similarly-named but completely unrelated and typical teen rom-com. Though Deschanel’s Nora is interesting, this is about as cliché and boring as they come.