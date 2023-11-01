Bet on Dignity: New ETF Selects for Freedom in Emerging World

Investors who want to put a premium on freedom when investing in the developing world have a new purpose-built product to consider.

Fund manager First Trust has a new product that seeks to put human flourishing at the heart of its emerging market (EM) investing.

On Monday, October 30, First Trust issued First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (“FTHF”) and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Arca.

FTHF selects emerging market firms that boast a high “Human Dignity Score,” as measured by the nonprofit organization Freedom House, which advocates globally for democracy, political freedoms, and human rights. In addition, they must be from a company domiciled in a country with a sufficient Human Dignity Score.

FTHF will typically invest at least 80% of its net assets in the securities that comprise the “Emerging Markets Human Flourishing Index.” Targeted equities must also meet the market cap and liquidity standards of the index and also be part of Bloomberg's Emerging Markets Large- and Mid-Cap ecosystem.

The Human Dignity Score is based on two Freedom House scores: a) freedom of expression and belief (80%) and b) freedom from religious persecution (20%).

The former refers to the extent in which a particular country has free and independent media, allows for individuals to practice and express their religious faith, has academic freedom, and allows individuals to express their personal views on political or other sensitive topics. The latter indicates the degree to which laws, policies, and practices of a particular country guarantee equal treatment of various groups in the population.

Emerging World Potential

Taken together, emerging market equities have posted underwhelming results in 2023.

The MSCI Emerging Market index, a leading indicator for emerging markets, is currently down 3.2 percent year-to-date. However, there have been bright spots on the developing world map.

Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, has seen an uptick in growth. Its leading Bovespa Index is up over 6 percent year-to-date. India, the world's third-largest economy, has also performed well. The Nifty 50, the leading benchmark for the country's equities, has risen almost 5 percent year-to-date. India is now Morgan Stanley's top pick among EMs thanks to its strong foreign inflows, macro stability, and positive earnings outlook.

ESG Factors

There is a case to be made that investing in companies and countries that honor human dignity leads to a better world and may incentivize better governance and social standards. This mirrors other efforts in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) space.

Besides the moral imperative, though, investors will want to consider the broader outlook for the developing economies as well as whether human dignity metrics can signal the potential to generate alpha over the long term.

FTHF comes with an expense ratio of 0.75%.