For new players who are interested in signing up to bet365, or may never have heard of the sports betting site at all, may be wondering which states in the US bet365 operate in. It is important that players understand where they can play and how they can access to the bet365 betting site.

Where is bet365 Legal?

Players in the US must be 21+ to play at this sportsbook. bet365 currently operates in 7 states in the US, these being Colorado, Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Iowa.

Where you can play bet365 in the US

Colorado

New Jersey

Iowa

Kentucky

Ohio

Virginia

Louisiana

Key Factors to Take into Consideration when Signing up

You must reside in one of the legal states in order to sign up and play.

Players must be 21 or older

Read the Terms and Conditions of bet365

Play Responsibly

FAQs

Does bet365 offer an online casino option?

Yes bet365 does offer an online casino, however, at this current time it is only accessible to players in the New Jersey aged 21+.

When did bet365 launch operations in the United States?

bet365 is one of the biggest bookmakers in the world, however, have only been operating in the US since 2019. Although this is only a short period of time, they already operate in 7 states and are looking to expand over the coming years to more.

