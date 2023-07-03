Online sports betting has grown in popularity tenfold over the last twenty years, and with that comes the demand for modern, easy-to-use and user-friendly betting apps. However, finding the best in this overly saturated market can be challenging.

Our team of betting experts have spent hours researching sports betting brands in the UK and having first-hand experience of downloading, signing up to and using the betting apps themselves. From those experiences, we have compiled an unbiased list of the best betting apps the UK has to offer that can be downloaded onto your mobile device today for free.

In this article, we will list our favourites, why we think they're the best, and a few pros and cons of betting apps. So, if you're looking for the best betting apps in the UK, read on!







Best Betting Apps

Betfred App

Betfred is a name instantly recognisable to those who are fans of online sports betting and are a worthy inclusion on our list of the best betting apps in the UK. Betfred boasts one of the best mobile betting apps in the world. Its slick interface and extensive range of sports betting markets help make it a popular app among punters. New customers will be given a welcome bonus of bet £10 and get £40 in free bets. T&Cs Apply.

William Hill App

We continue our list of the best betting apps with one of the world’s most popular and well-respected names in the gambling industry, William Hill. William Hill has been in the game for decades, and its experience in creating a positive customer experience shines through with its exceptional range of sports betting markets and selections. The William Hill app is no different. The easy-to-use user interface is one of the best in the world.

New customers who sign up for William Hill for the first time will receive a generous welcome offer of bet £10 and get £30 in free bets, perfect for those looking to start their betting journey. T&Cs Apply.

BetVictor App

Players who join the BetVictor app can claim up to £40 in free bets when a £10 qualifying bet is staked. With this fantastic welcome offer, customers can also take full advantage of one of the best betting apps in today's market. The BetVictor app is undoubtedly this. With regular promotions on offer to new and existing customers alike, BetVictor is certainly a worthy inclusion in this list! T&Cs Apply.

Betway App

Founded in 2006, Betway is a well-known brand within the online sports betting scene and is one of the most trusted, with players from all over the world, not just the UK. Betway offers customers one of the best mobile-compatible apps in the world along with a generous welcome offer of a £30 matched free bet if the first accumulator bet placed loses. This certainly makes them one of the best betting apps in the UK. T&Cs Apply.

BetUK App

A relatively new name in our list is BetUK. Founded in 2012, they have rapidly become one of the UK’s best betting sites/apps. Their app offers new and existing customers the chance to take full advantage of many sporting markets and selections. Speaking of new customers, players will receive a generous welcome offer of bet £10 and get £30 in free bets.

when they sign up for the first time on the BetUK website. T&Cs Apply.

Virgin Bet App

The name Virgin is bound to be instantly recognisable to many UK residents. This is also quickly becoming the case for Virgin Bet. Virgin recently branched out into the gambling industry in a big way. Virgin Bet has quickly become one of the UK’s most famous betting brands. The Virgin Bet app is among the best in the business and boasts some of the industry's best selections and most competitive odds. New customers can claim up to £20 in free bets when a £10 qualifying bet is staked. T&Cs Apply.

LiveScore Bet App

For those looking for a highly-respected and high-quality betting brand with a comprehensive range of betting markets and competitive odds, look no further than LiveScore Bet. LiveScore Bet is rapidly becoming one of the most popular betting sites globally, not just in the UK. Their exceptional mobile app is available to download for iOS and Android users and offers some of the best sporting markets in the industry. LiveScore Bet also offers a generous welcome offer of Bet £10 and get £20 in free bets to all customers who sign up for the first time. LiveScore Bet is the perfect way to round off our list of the best betting apps in the UK.

How We Choose The Best Betting Apps in the UK

The market for sports betting apps in the UK is highly saturated, and it can be challenging to navigate and discover which is best for you. In this section, we will discuss how we choose which apps make our list and the criteria each must meet for us to consider them.

The first of which is the quality of markets and betting options. Having sufficient markets and betting options is paramount to any betting app's success, and we ensure that all the apps we list offer nothing but the very best for their customers.

Next, we assess the odds against industry standards to ensure the apps offer their players the most competitive and fair odds. After all, if one site has a selection on 12/1 and another has the same selection on 10/1, there is only one place that customers will go.

All the best betting apps have ample payment methods for customers to feel safe and secure while making deposits or withdrawals. If a customer’s preferred payment is not included on a site, this could deter them from signing up, as they would not feel as if their funds are safe.

Betting Apps vs Betting Sites

There are pros and cons to betting apps over traditional betting sites, and in this section, we will discuss what those are.

There are a multitude of pros and reasons why people should be using betting apps. One of these is simply convenience. The choice to bet whilst out and about and on the go without having to sign in every time you wish to make a bet is one that many punters take for granted these days. However, without betting apps and the innovative technology within them to remember your details, it saves you time trying to remember yet another username and password combination!

Push Notifications on mobile phones to give you live, in-play updates on what's happening with your bet or in the game on which your betting is yet another fantastic feature available to those who have downloaded the best betting apps.

However, those wanting a more familiar page should use traditional betting site pages as they may find this easier to navigate over a mobile-size screen.

UK Betting Apps Features

Below we have listed a few of the best features for those downloading the best betting apps. These features add to the positive user experience and create a more personalised one.

Cash Out

Cash-out is an absolute must-have in today’s online betting market. With this feature, players can settle their bets before the event, race, or game has finished. However, with this comes accepting a lower payout than initially thought. All of the best betting apps have cash-out.

Bet Builder

Bet builders are still a relatively new feature that betting apps and sites have introduced, but it has become a big hit among punters. This feature allows players to combine multiple outcomes in an event and place them all under the same bet. This is very similar to an accumulator. However, it is only for one event. For example, in an accumulator, a player can bet on the outcome of that day's Premier League games. Whereas, with a bet builder, they can only bet on the outcome of one game but also add selections like full-time score, amount of corners, under/over goals etc.

Best Odds Guaranteed

The best odds guaranteed are when a player places a winning bet on a qualifying race; the player will receive their winnings at the highest odds between when they placed the bet and the starting price. For example, if you bet on Cheltenham and place a bet on a horse at 4/1, and the horse wins at a start price of 6/1, you will be paid out at this price instead of 4/1.

Live Streaming

Another must-have in terms of betting app features is the ability to live stream events, races or games that players are betting on. Customers want to stay updated and locked into the action as it unfolds. With live-streaming, players can do just that. All of the apps featured in this list offer fantastic, high-quality live-streaming capabilities available for all customers to take advantage of. All of the best betting apps have live-streaming capabilities for customers to use.

Best Football Betting Apps

Football is a massive market in the world of online sports betting and is one of the most popular sports in the world, if not the most popular. There are a multitude of football betting apps out there, making it almost impossible to find out which is best and which suits you the best. Fear not, as we have done the hard work for you! We believe that bet365 is the best football betting app in the UK. This is thanks to their exceptional football betting options and fantastic offers. One such offer sees bet365 offer a 70% soccer accumulator bonus and a soccer substitution guarantee. Bet365 also boasts the best and most competitive odds on all football markets!

Best Horse Racing Betting Apps

Horse racing is one of the two most popular sports to bet on in the UK. Horse racing attracts many punters daily, as there are race meetings almost every day of the year across the UK and Ireland. These sites have made horse racing much more accessible to the masses of racing fans who wish to bet on their favourite sport. None more so than Betfred. Betfred offers its customers the best and most comprehensive range of horse racing markets and selections. Betfred offers its customers all types of promotions and betting options, such as best odds guaranteed, first past the post and extra place promotions, and many more! Therefore if you are searching for the best horse racing apps, look no further than Betfred.

New Betting Apps

Downloading and using new betting apps comes with many benefits. One of these is that the newer sites will work harder to be considered one of the leading names in the industry. This can only benefit punters as they will benefit from the app offering them more. This can be in the form of more generous welcome offers, up-to-date technology and more responsive interfaces. Some of the newer names in our list include BetUk, Virgin Bet and LiveScore Bet.

FAQs

What are the best betting apps in the UK?

The best betting apps in the UK can be found at the top of this article. Our list includes apps like William Hill, Betfred, Bet365 and many more!

Are betting apps free to download?

Yes, the best betting apps are entirely free to download for iOS and Android users. Head to either the App Store or Google Play Store to download them! Sign up using the link above, enter your details and create an account. Then use these details when you sign in to the app.

Which betting app has the fastest payout?

All of the sites listed in this article have swift pay-out times. Click the link of your preferred site and sign up to learn more!

How old do you need to be to use betting apps?

Players in the UK must be at least 18 years of age to use all of the apps listed in this article. These sites have strict age verification processes that must be completed and passed to sign-up.