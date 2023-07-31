Below you will find all the latest sports betting promo codes for Ohio, as well as the very best mobile betting apps. We have reviews of Draftkings promo code, Fanduel mobile app and Betmgm promo codes and bonuses. The Ohio sports betting market is currently exploding and you can take advantage of the very best betting sites currently live in OH.







Best Sports Betting Promo Codes Ohio

Ohio Legal Sports Betting Review

In 2018, the US Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on legalized sports gambling, leaving the decision of whether to allow it up to the individual states. In December 2021, Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation legalizing sports gambling in Ohio, to come into effect on January 1, 2023. The legislation signed by DeWine created 3 types of sports gambling licenses:

Licenses covering mobile betting apps .

Licenses covering sports gambling run by casinos, so-called racinos and pro sports teams.

Licenses covering self-serving gaming kiosks to be set up in bars, bowling alleys, restaurants and other retail sites, including supermarkets.

With this legislation, Ohio joined more than 30 other states that had already legalized sports gambling in the wake of the Supreme Court decision. And the gamble (so to speak) by the states is paying off. According to industry sources, sports gambling in the US rose 70% in 2022 over 2021 and generated nearly $1.5 billion in tax revenue for the various states. So it’s no surprise that Ohio would want a piece of that action.

Below we’ll take a close look at the most popular betting apps now being used by Ohio residents and answer some FAQs about legal sports betting in Ohio in general.

OH only. 21+. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

Top Mobile Apps For Sports Betting In Ohio

Below, our expert team have broken down why we have chosen each of the brands to join our list of the best betting apps in Ohio.

FanDuel

We lead off this list of top betting apps with FanDuel, mostly because it’s already pretty well-known to many Ohio residents due to its Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) operations. But also because, as far as betting sites go, it gets well-earned praise for its intuitive navigation and the depth of its coverage. Let’s take a look at FanDuel’s Welcome Offer.

The FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus

The FanDuel Bonus Bets Welcome Offer is not the most generous one available to Ohio residents, as we’ll see shortly. But $200 in Free Bets is nothing to sneeze at either.

Also, this Welcome Bonus is easy to claim, you receive it whether your initial wager wins or loses (a big plus) and there is no promo code required — simply click the link above to get started. To get the maximum bonus worth $200, you must place a first bet worth $20 — FanDuel will reward new customers with bonus bets worth 10x their first bet value. So, if you bet $5 the first time around, you will be rewarded with $50 in bonuses. Here are the T&Cs that come with this offer:

You must provide legal verification of your identity when opening your FanDuel account.

Your first deposit must be at least $10. Not your second or third. Your first.

In order to claim the $200 in Bonus Bets your first real money wager must be at least $5.

That bet can be placed on any sports market they offer.

Win or lose your account will be credited with $200 in Bonus Bets.

Bonus Bets do not constitute winnings and cannot be withdrawn.

You can break up the $200 in Bonus Bets into as many smaller bets as you like.

No promo code is needed to take advantage of this offer.

Why we like the FanDuel Bet $20 Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer

As we said, a $200 Welcome Bonus is not the biggest one out there, but we like it for several reasons. First, there is a low minimum deposit amount required of just $5, which later results in 10x your stake being returned in bonus bets. Second, you receive the $200 in Bonus Bets whether your wager wins or loses, (that’s not something all betting apps in Ohio can say). And third, you can break up the $200 into as many smaller bets as you want.

Is there a downside to the FanDuel sign-up offer?

The only real downside is that you’ll find bigger Welcome Offers on other Ohio betting apps. But some of them come with tighter restrictions. So for us, it's a wash.

DraftKings

DraftKings have been a high-profile provider of daily fantasy sports for several years and now they have partnered up with the Hollywood Casino in Toledo to create one of the state’s premier sportsbooks. While DraftKings’ slate of ongoing promotions is a bit spartan, other features like their free-to-play betting pools and their Welcome Bonus are worth a gander.

The DraftKings Sign-Up Bonus

DraftKings’ welcome bonus is one of the strongest around. It starts with a $50 bonus bet that comes after a new customer’s first deposit, before there is the opportunity to get an additional play-through bonus worth $1,000. In total, there is the chance to play with $1,200 in bonuses as a new customer at DraftKings sportsbook.

Your first deposit must be at least $5.

Your first deposit qualifies you to receive up to $1,000 in bonus funds in the form of site credits.

Bonus amount is equal to 20% of that deposit amount, not to exceed $1,000 (the customer must deposit $5,000 to be eligible to receive the maximum possible bonus amount of $1,000).

Bonus funds will be awarded to the user according to the following play-through requirement: for every $25 played on DraftKings in DFS/Sportsbook/Casino, the user will receive $1 in bonus funds released into their customer account.

The play-through requirement must be met 90 days from the date of the first deposit to receive the maximum bonus.

No promo code is required to claim this Welcome Offer .

Why we like the DraftKings get up to $1,200 in Bonuses offer

It’s difficult to get away from the size of the bonuses in this offer. By using the DraftKings promo code there is the chance to play with an enormous $1,200 in bonuses when the steps of the bonus are followed correctly. We also appreciate that there are no restrictions on the type of bet you have to place in order to qualify. Any sports market will do. In addition, we like that you receive your Bonus Bets whether your initial bet wins or loses, and that you don’t have to keep track of any promo codes.

Is there a downside to the DraftKings Welcome Offer?

The one potential downside to this offer is that a significant amount of money will need to be staked to receive the maximum bonus amount, which may leave it exclusive to high roller players. That said, the $50 bonus bet is a nice consolation if you don’t want to earn the $1,200 worth of bonuses.

BetMGM

BetMGM is another venerable name in US gambling and among betting apps, their new BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook is an easy winner. Not just for the impressive $1,000 Welcome Bonus you can take advantage of through the app, but because navigation is simple and intuitive, the app is feature-rich and it allows users to edit their bet after initially submitting it.

BetMGM Welcome Bonus

BetMGM is offering new users in Ohio the chance to place a first bet of up to $1,000, which will be paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win. Just as impressive as the amount the company is willing to cover, is how easy it is to take advantage of this offer. Here are the specifics for those who want to claim this incredible new customer promo.

Your initial deposit must be for at least $10.

Once you’ve opened and funded your account your first bet will be covered up to $1,000.

Your initial bet can be in any of BetMGM’s available sports markets.

The Welcome Bonus will be in the form of site credits, not cash.

Site credits cannot be withdrawn.

The promo code NDBONUS must be entered when prompted during registration to be eligible for this promotion.

Why we like the BetMGM $1,000 paid back in bonus bets offer

With no promo code to remember, no restrictions on the type of bets you can place and coverage up to $1,000, what’s not to like about this Welcome Offer from BetMGM?

Is there a downside to the BetMGM Welcome Offer?

It's not as big as Caesars' $1,000 risk-free bet Welcome Offer. Plus, like all such first-bet insurance offers, you get nothing if your first bet wins.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars is one of the world’s best-known names in gambling, so maybe it’s no surprise that they’d be quick out of the gate with their own mobile apps to take advantage of legal sports betting in Ohio. They also recently launched a horse betting app in Ohio, and the parent company of Caesars Ohio has a retail partnership with the Cavaliers.

Caesars Sportsbook Sign-Up Bonus

Perhaps befitting their status in the industry, Caesars is not messing around when it comes to their Welcome Offer. It is one of the biggest and most valuable bundles of sports betting bonuses that you’re likely to find not just in Ohio, but all over the country. They’ll cover your first real money wager of up to $1,250, meaning losing bets will see 100% of the stake refunded in the shape of a bonus bet, capped at $1,250. In addition, new customers will also get 1,000 reward credits and 1,000 tier credits, regardless of if their first bet wins or loses! But you’ll need to enter the Caesars promo code ‘NDFULL’ when you sign up to be eligible to claim it. Here are the details:

You will need to provide legal verification of your identity when signing up with Caesars Ohio.

You will need to enter the promo code NDFULL in the appropriate box during signup.

You must make sure your first deposit is at least $10.

Whatever you wager on your first real money bet up to $1,250 will be covered if you lose.

Therefore, if your first bet is $1,000 and lose, Caesars will provide $1,000 in site credits.

If your first bet is $2,000 and you lose, Caesars will provide $1,250.

Site credits are not cash and cannot be withdrawn in any form.

Why we like Caesars' $1,250 risk-free bet offer

Let’s start with the fact that they’ll cover you up to $1,250. That alone is worth the price of admission for a lot of people. They also don’t impose any odious betting restrictions on your first bet. So you can make certain you wager on something you know a little bit about.

Is there a downside to the Caesars Welcome Offer?

Like all such risk-free bet offers, if your first bet with Caesars wins you don’t get anything. So it’s more a ‘peace of mind’ offer than an actual bonus.

BetRivers

The BetRivers promo code Welcome Bonus is making waves due to its size and simplicity. This offer is only open to new customers and requires them to enter the promo code SPORTS into the appropriate box at the time they open their account. Once the account is open and funded, BetRivers will cover your first bet, up to $500. So if your first bet is $100 and loses, you’ll be credited with $100 and so on up to $500.

BetRivers Welcome Offer

The BetRivers Welcome Bonus takes the form of fist bet insurance. In other words, if you place your first bet and you win, you receive nothing. However, if you place an initial bet and it loses, BetRivers Ohio will credit your account with the amount of your wager, up to $100. Here are the specifics.

Your first deposit must be for at least $10 if you want to claim this bonus.

You must enter the promo code ‘CANPLAY’ in the appropriate box when signing up to BetRivers.

There is no minimum betting requirement on your first wager.

Should that wager fall flat, BetRivers will credit your account with an equal amount, up to $100.

The credit will take the form of a Bonus Bet and arrive within 24 hours of losing your first wager.

You can only use the Bonus Bets on wagers with odds of -200 or more.

Bonus Bets expire 30 days from the date of issue.

Why we like the BetRivers $100 Second Chance Bet Offer

How can you not like the fact that FanDuel will cover your first bet all the way up to $100? After all, they’re giving you 2 shots to cash in on a sizable payday. Of course, how much of that potential 100 bucks you actually see will depend on the size of your initial bet.

Is there a downside to the BetRivers Welcome Offer?

Whereas some other betting sites offer a lower potential bonus, they’ll provide Bonus Bets whether your initial wager wins or loses. However, if your initial wager with BetRivers is a winner you get nothing.

How To Open An Account With An Ohio Sportsbook

Opening an account with a sportsbook in Ohio is a lot easier than most people realize. And what makes it even better is that the process is almost exactly the same for whatever sportsbook you want to sign on with. Here’s how you do it:

Download their app through their site, Google Play or the App Store.

When you open the app you’ll see a button at the top that says “Join” or “ sign up ”. Tap it.

Enter all required information, choose a username and password and accept the T&Cs.

Tap the “Join Now” (or equivalent) button.

Choose a method to fund your account (typically debit/credit card or e-wallet).

Once your account is funded you can start wagering.

The Different Kinds of Bonuses and Promotions

Different sportsbooks will offer different kinds of sign up bonuses, promos and promo codes. But all of them will fall into one of the following categories.

The no-deposit bonus: That’s right. Some sportsbooks will provide you with betting credits just for opening an account. You don’t even have to make an initial deposit. Just sign up and once your account is verified you’ll receive X amount of site credits.

The deposit match bonus: No-deposit bonuses are great but not very common. More common is the deposit match where the sportsbook matches your initial deposit up to a certain amount, whether that be $50 or $100 or whatever. Just keep in mind that if you win using bonus money you can’t withdraw the bonus as part of your winnings.

The risk-free bet bonus: Is there really such a thing? Yup. Some sportsbooks will cover your first wager up to a certain amount. If that amount is, say, $50 and your first bet is for the full $50 and you lose, your account will be credited with $50. Again, this is bonus money so you won’t be able to withdraw that $50. But you will be able to use it to place another wager.

The “Bet X Get Y” bonus: With this type of bonus you will get something back when you place a qualifying bet. For instance, the sportsbook may state that if you place a qualifying first bet of at least $10 you will receive $20 in Free Bets credited to your account.

Sports Wagering In Ohio FAQs

When does it become legal to wager on sports in Ohio?

At 12 a.m. on January 1st, 2023 it became legal to place sports bets in Ohio.

Where can I place a sports bet?

Now that betting on sports is legal in Ohio, anyone over 21 years of age who is physically in the state at the time they place their wager can place a bet using their smartphone. Just go to the sportsbook’s mobile website or download their app and use that.

You’ll also be able to place sports wagers in any casino. Also, the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton and most professional sports teams in the state will soon provide a way for adults to place wagers. In addition, gaming kiosks will be set up throughout the state in bars, bowling alleys, restaurants and supermarkets.

Which sportsbook should I join?

As Ohio embarks on legal sports betting there will be as many as 2 dozen sportsbooks and betting vendors to choose from right out of the gate. No doubt over time that number will increase. But how do you go about choosing the right one for you? Here are some things our team recommends you consider before choosing a sportsbook:

Sign-Up Bonus: Most sportsbooks offer some type of new customer promo bonus (like the ones we outlined above), but not all of them are created equal. We would advise you to do some comparison shopping to determine which one is best for you.

Sports Covered: While all of the sportsbooks we outlined above cover all the major sports, they tend to emphasize different ones. So if you have a particular taste for NBA basketball or NHL hockey action, make sure the sportsbook you choose provides optimal coverage of those sports.

Reputation: Most of the sportsbooks operating in Ohio will be subsidiaries of much bigger outfits so don’t hesitate to do some digging on the sportsbook you have in mind. Read online reviews, check the news, conduct internet searches, and check with the Better Business Bureau to see what people are saying about them and their parent company.

Payment Methods: Unlike in the UK where credit cards can’t be used to finance betting there are no such restrictions in Ohio, yet. So you’ll want your site to accept credit and debit cards, PayPal and other e-wallets, bank transfers and even personal checks. When it comes to methods of funding your account the more the merrier.

Where will betting kiosks be located in Ohio?

As of this writing, it's not certain exactly where all of the state's betting kiosks will be located, but as we mentioned above, kiosks will be set up in bars, bowling alleys, restaurants and supermarkets. Kroeger, for instance, plans to install gaming kiosks in all of its locations in the state but has delayed opening them until later this year.

What sports can I bet on?

Now that sports betting is legal in Ohio, you can bet on all US pro sports and college sports, as well as major international sports like soccer, golf, F1 and tennis, and major international tournaments like the World Cup and Olympics. No betting will be allowed on high school sports and some prop bets such as whether a certain player will be injured will not be allowed.

Will I have to pay taxes on my winnings?

Yes. The IRS requires you to report all winnings as income. All online sportsbooks keep an electronic record of a person’s winnings and if you win enough they may even send you a tax form to fill out and submit with your yearly taxes.