Residents from Ohio can expect nothing but the best when it comes to online sports betting at FanDuel. Considered the number one sports betting site in the US, FanDuel’s fantastic $1,000 no-sweat first bet welcome offer is available to all new customers that sign up today.

Our expert team has put FanDuel to the test and under examination, assessing their sign-up bonus and comparing it to the other top sportsbooks in Ohio. Through this extensive research, we have broken down our unbiased review of FanDuel Ohio and the features that the promo code can give new customers access to.

FanDuel's exciting promo code offers customers an amazing chance to experience everything on offer at this leading online sportsbook. Players who are interested in this offer can read on to find out more about this FanDuel promo code, how to claim it and more!







FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook Promo Code

Claiming this FanDuel Ohio promo code is nothing other than straightforward. Customers looking to claim this awesome offer are required to deposit a minimum of $5 in their accounts in order to start the process. Customers should remember that when creating a new account, you should always use a unique username and password, ensuring player safety and protection of personal information.

Once you have created your account and made your first deposit, you can then begin the process of accepting the bonus. FanDuel offers players the chance to claim a brilliant offer of a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This means that players can deposit up to a whopping $1000, and if their bet loses, no sweat! They will receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets!

It is vital that players follow the terms and conditions so that customers know exactly what to do and how the offer works before trying to claim the FanDuel promo code.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and make a first deposit of at least

Place your first cash wager of up to $1000 to get the maximum bonus

Bonus funds are ineligible for this promotion

Cashed-out wagers are ineligible for this promotion

Limit of one promotional bonus per person

Max bonus of $1000 in bonus bets

Claiming a FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming a promo code at an online sports betting site such as FanDuel can sometimes come across as confusing, leaving the customer scratching their head with what to do. Let us assure you that claiming a promo code or any other type of bonus is, in fact, very simple. Below you can follow our very simple steps on how to go about claiming the FanDuel promo code.

Firstly, select our link to take you to the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code. This will take you to the FanDuel signup page

When you arrive at this page, you can follow the simple sign-up button that will take you through all of the stages of signing up for the sports betting site

Customers will be required to provide proof of identity and address in the process of signing up

Once an account is created, you will be required to deposit and wager the minimum required amount for the offer. This will be stated in the T&Cs.

Once you have met the requirements, the bonus will be credited to your account

FanDuel Ohio Sports and Online Betting

When it comes to betting at a top-trusted sports betting site, there is no place other than FanDuel. FanDuel's extensive range of betting markets ensures a whole variety of different betting options that customers can stake their bets on. With a wide selection of markets from the NFL and NBA to Lacrosse and Motor Sports, there is something available for everybody.

One thing that separates FanDuel from the rest of the pack is its Fantasy Sports option. Fantasy sports is a feature that allows customers to select a team with a specified budget cap in order to climb their way to the top of the leaderboard. Customers claiming the FanDuel promo code in this offer can also sign up for fantasy sports and choose to build teams from a range of sports, such as football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more!

FanDuel Betting App

FanDuel offers its customers a top-of-the-range betting app that is simple to download and even easier to use. Players who download the FanDuel Ohio betting app will find that they are in safe hands. Betting on the go has never been easier, and with FanDuel's fantastic range of betting markets, customers can bet on their favorite sports at any time and even on live in-play matches!

It takes only a few minutes to register and download the brilliant FanDuel betting app, available to customers in Ohio. To be certain that players are eligible to sign up, players must be prepared with forms of identification that will be stated throughout the sign-up process.

How to download FanDuel Ohio for iOS

Step 1. Sign Up via the operator's site (this ensures that you receive the correct promo).

Step 2: Download the app via the website or through the Apple App Store.

Step 3: Click ‘Download’ and wait.

Step 4: Open the app.

Step 5: Sign in and place your first bet.

How to download FanDuel Ohio for Android

Step 1: Register an account via the operator’s website.

Step 2: Download the app via the website or through the Google Play Store.

Step 3: Click ‘Download’ and wait.

Step 4: Open the app from your home page.

Step 5: Login and place your first bet.

FanDuel Ohio Payment Methods

There is a strong selection of deposit methods available at FanDuel in Ohio. Most enable you to complete an instant deposit that allows customers to begin playing instantly. Players are also required to make a minimum deposit of $10 each time they wish to add funds to their account. The deposit methods that are available at FanDuel Ohio are Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Online Bank Transfer, FanDuel Prepaid Play+ Card, Fanduel Gift Card, Wire Transfer, and PayNearMe.

The options for withdrawals aren’t quite as fruitful but should ensure most users are covered in some capacity. Users should also expect to wait anything between 7-10 days to receive their funds after completing a withdrawal from either of the following three payment methods: PayPal, Online Bank Transfer and Check by Mail.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Terms and Conditions

FAQs

When did FanDuel launch in Ohio?

FanDuel launched in Ohio on January 1, 2023, when online sports betting became legal in the state.

What is the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code?

There is no promo code to enter to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus — simply click the link above to get started.

What is the FanDuel new user promo?

New players at FanDuel Ohio can claim a $1,000 no sweat first bet as part of the welcome bonus.