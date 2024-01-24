Top things to do in Bekal – A Secret Treasure of Kerala, India

Bekal is a gorgeous tourist spot in ‘God's own country', Kerala in South India. It is yet to be discovered by the crowds. So, Bekal flaunts its pristine beauty to its few visitors with enthusiasm.

With kind and helpful people adding to the beauty and peace here, this gem of a place is definitely the answer to unwind from a stressful week.

Bekal Travel tips

Best time to visit: September to March (You will fall in love with the greenery)

How to get there: Buses ply from major cities to Kasargod and Kanhangad, both are 12 kms away from Bekal. You can hire a taxi from these towns to reach Bekal. Rail connection is also only up to Kasargod and Kanhangad. Nearest Airport is Mangalore which is 67 kms from Bekal. Again you need to hire a taxi from there.

Things to do: Bekal Fort, Bekal Beach, Beach Park, Kappil Beach, Houseboat trip

Things to carry: A good sunscreen, umbrella, water, snacks, suitable footwear, swimwear, extra set of clothes. I like Lotus Herbals Safe Sunscreen (SPF-40)

My Bekal experience

We took a train from Bangalore to Kasargod, Kerala. From Kasargod, we hired a taxi for Rs.1000 to take seven of us to Bekal.

Bargaining with the taxi drivers will help you get the price down by a lot, also knowing the local language Malayalam, or even Tamil helps.

Bekal beach

I especially loved the beach. It is so pure and fantastic. The water here is very serene and blue, making one want to swim and play in the water forever.

If you are in the mood, you can just sit in front of the water and gaze into the pristine waters all evening, without tiring.

I was on a weekend-trip with friends to this wonderful spot and had the best time ever in this place.

Part of the fun was to be with such wonderful people and the other precious part of fun was the magnificent land itself.

Bekal Fort

The fort is another wonder in Bekal. Sprawling over forty acres, the fort lies on lush green landscape hugging the shoreline. When we were visiting the fort, we could not visit the entire area as part of the fort was closed for a film shooting.

Many movies have featured this marvel, showing off the blue sea with the greenery in the fort wonderfully. This gem remains a favorite for movie-makers.

Food and stay

Coming to the matter of stay and food, I believe you cannot find tastier vegetarian food anywhere else in such remote places. I was amazed that I could get such good dishes at all for vegetarian foodies.

Stay options are not very great, but decent enough for a couple of days and the lodgings are very cheap. I believe this will change as Bekal gets more and more popular 🙂

After an evening of fun at the beach, we took rest and spent the next day exploring the Bekal fort, then the beach park and trekked along the sea-line for a couple of hours snapping a lot of pictures all along the way.

It is such a blessed peaceful place that I would love to visit Bekal again when I get a chance.

One particular circular court-like spot is more identifiable than other parts of the Bekal Fort. It was made famous by a song shot here for the Hindi/Tamil movie Bombay by Mani Rathnam.

Plan your trip to Bekal soon before it becomes commercialized like other tourist spots and enjoy this wonderful tourist gem in its pristine state.

Have a great fun-filled trip.

For more Bekal pictures, check out My Flickr Albums.

